DCP Midstream: A Growing Natural Gas Play

DCP admittedly does not have much margin for error should its business decline, which would certainly result in a distribution cut.

The company has been yet another beneficiary of surging production growth due to high energy prices, which is prompting it to expand its operations.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, natural gas liquids and midstream operator DCP Midstream (DCP) gave a presentation at the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference. In this presentation, the company discussed its position in the midstream industry along with its value proposition for investors. The company also discussed its growth opportunities, as is the usual practice at these conferences. I typically recommend that investors preview presentations for themselves and I certainly will in this case as well. I will naturally provide a summary of it in this article as well as add my own thoughts in an effort to help those investors that are trying to make decisions on this company.

DCP Midstream is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and processors in the United States, boasting 60 plants, 7.7 billion feet/day of processing capacity, and nearly 62,000 miles of pipeline.

Here we can see that DCP has a presence in quite a few of the major gas-producing areas in the continental United States. Most notably, these include the Marcellus and Antrium Shales along with the Midcontinent, Delaware (Permian), and DJ Basins. With that said though, the overwhelming amount of its infrastructure is located in the resource centers located in the center of the continent. This includes all of its pipeline infrastructure and most of its natural gas plants. Most of the company's infrastructure elsewhere is simply natural gas terminals. Thus, despite being one of the largest natural gas midstream companies in the United States, the company is primarily a play on natural gas production in Texas and the DJ Basin in Colorado.

Fortunately, these resource plays have been seeing surging production lately, due largely to the rising energy prices that we have seen over the past eighteen months. In direct response to this, DCP Midstream has embarked on a program meant to greatly expand its infrastructure in the DJ Basin.

As we see here, the company is currently planning to add up to 1.5 Bcf/day capacity to its three plants in the basin, with the lion's share of the capacity add being performed at the Bighorn plant, which will be receiving up to one billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity. The company is also adding capacity to its pipelines that carry the gas away from the area. This should ultimately prove to be good for the company since higher capacity generally means higher revenues since midstream operators are paid based on the volume of natural gas that they process or transport.

DCP Midstream is also expanding its footprint in the Permian in direct response to the increasing activity there. I have discussed this growing activity in a few recent articles and DCP is far from the only midstream operator increasing its presence in the basin in response to this growth in activity.

As we can see here, the company completed the first phase of the Sand Hills pipeline expansion project during the second quarter so its impact will be reflected in the company's next quarterly report. However, it still plans to expand this pipeline further and add another 60 million barrels per day capacity to the system by the end of the year. The company is also working on a takeaway system for its Gulf Coast Express pipeline system that has already secured contracts for its use so we know that it will begin generating a positive return for the company once it comes online, which is expected to be around the end of next year.

All-in-all, DCP Midstream has eleven projects that are currently in the works meant to grow its operations in various stages. As we can see, all of these are located in either the DJ or Permian Basins:

As we can see, DCP Midstream will have all of its current growth projects, except for perhaps the Sweeny fractionator, in operation by 2020. Thus, we can conclude that it will be a much larger company by that time, which should prove to be a net positive for the company's owners.

One of the unfortunate results of the recent bear market in oil was the bankruptcy of many upstream and midstream oil and gas partnerships. As a result, many energy investors, including myself, have begun paying much greater attention to a company's liquidity. Fortunately, DCP Midstream does have a decent amount of liquidity.

As we can see here, the company does not have an outsized amount of debt coming due in any single year going forward. This is good because limited amounts of maturing debt in a year are easier to handle by either refinancing or paying off with cash on the balance sheet than it would be if it all came due all at once. The company also has a bank leverage ratio of 3.6x, which is below the company's long-term target. While this is inline with what many of DCP's peers have, I will admit that I would sleep better at night if this ratio was a bit lower as the company does not appear to have much margin for error and the distribution would certainly be cut should the company suffer a slowdown in business.

Speaking of the distribution, DCP Midstream does boast a very respectable one. As shown here, DCP Midstream currently pays a quarterly distribution of $0.78 per unit. This is a level that the company has maintained since 2015:

Annualized, this gives the company a distribution of $3.12 per unit. This gives the company a very respectable 7.26% return at the current price of $43.00. When combined with the company's forward growth prospects, we can see the very real possibility of a large total return here.

In conclusion, DCP Midstream is an appealing play on the growth of natural gas production in Texas and the DJ Basin. For now, that certainly looks to be a good bet as high energy prices have resulted in quickly growing production in these areas. This is stimulating growth in DCP's operations, which should lead to strong total returns.

