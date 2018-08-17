PIMCO UNII And Coverage Update - July 2018

If income is your main goal, the taxable distributions appear to be safe though our conclusion last month on the PIMCO munis remains.

The high premiums of many of the funds are only a concern if you are the type of investor that cannot stand to see volatility in their balances.

The UNII balance of PDI and PCI continue to march higher indicating to us that we are likely to see a special distribution again this year.

Coverage ratios improved on all of the munis funds, but most fell for the taxable side of the complex.

PIMCO's monthly release of their UNII report shows continued strength in their process and positioning for the fourth consecutive month. Coverage for all 9 muni CEFs improved during July after two consecutive months of weakness. However, 9 of the 11 taxable funds saw declines in coverage this past month. The two funds that saw improvement on the taxable side were PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (PGP), which went from 76.8% to 91%, and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) which improved from 137% to 144%.

Up until yesterday, all PIMCO funds were trading at a premium. However, PIMCO CA Muni II (PCK) fell to a small discount on August 15th. PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit (PCI) historically has traded at a discount but is now over a 1% premium.

The coverage ratios are highly volatile primarily because of the currency swaps and movements so significant month-to-month changes are expected. As we noted previously, there is a mismatch in the liquidity of the underlying and the hedge in place. In other words, they buy a GBP-denominated (British pound) bond and hedge with currency swap. The swap is marked-to-market daily while the locally denominated bond may not trade for days or weeks or even longer to reflect the movement in the currency given the low liquidity.

Coverage Ratio Trends Since December:

On the UNII side, the results were more mixed. Of the 9 muni funds, 4 funds saw UNII decline, 5 were flat, and none saw an increase. For the taxables, we saw significant build in UNII balances for the non-agency duo (PCI) and (PDI). PCI is now at $0.36, up from $0.28 in June while PDI reached $0.55 from $0.46 a month ago. Both funds are on a clear path to issuing a special distribution which we believe is one of the reasons for the premium build.

UNII Balance Since September:

We continue to watch the NAV on our top two holdings, PCI and PDI, which has struggled a bit in the last few months. In particular, PDI has been flat for most of the last year. Still, the funds is clearly earning its distributions. On a YTD basis, PCI is up 6.13% on NAV but 12.60% on price as the latter closed the discount and went to a premium. PDI is now up 6.80% on NAV and 13.80% on price. We still believe this is one of the greatest bond funds ever with annual total returns of 18.39% since inception far surpassing the return on the S&P 500.

The PDI NAV pause is not troubling for us as we explained it last month. The most probable reasons are:

The lack of 3-month libor continuing its rise recently EM turmoil riling overseas bonds

Libor has been 'stuck' around 2.32% for about five months. PDI has significant exposure to higher rates and can be said that its 'positively correlated' to interest rates. Not only does it have substantial exposure to interest rate swaps where they are the pay-fixed, receive-floating counterparty, about two-thirds of the holdings are floating. These are ARMs dating back from prior to the Financial Crisis that adjust higher when rates move up.

PDI is also positively correlated to the dollar, which has resumed its upward march. However, that has been offset by some wider spreads on EM and international developed bond holdings as the Turkey contagion effects increase the fear in the system.

We remain bullish on the non-agency part of the mortgage market, more so than the agency MBS space. For one, the Federal Reserve isn't selling off non-agency (because they do not hold any) helping to depress those prices. Secondly, the housing market remains on firm footing with solid gains in prices helping produce equity. In addition, employment and wage gains are helping support lower foreclosures.

As housing prices rise, PDI will see significant NAV growth. Most of the mortgages that the fund owns have optionality to them. In other words they are similar to special situation investing where the mortgage needs some sort of event to realize its skewed upside. Those events include remodifications to the loan, lawsuit payoffs (two years ago they had the Countrywide settlement), securitizations that might benefit from a whole-loan format, and refinancing (mostly zero-coupons).

With the higher home prices, remodifications, securitizations, and refinancings are more probable. PDI is able to pay those higher income yields because of the uncertainty regarding those events. This often makes these securities trade at a discount (higher yield) compared to similar non-agency mortgages without that optionality. In other words, the certainty of the non-agency mortgage causes those bonds to trade 'richer' than most of the bonds held in PDI simply because investors know what they are getting.

On the PIMCO muni side, we wrote in "PIMCO Muni Fund Distribution Cuts Coming?":

The funds most susceptible to a near-term cut are PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX), PIMCO NY Muni II (PNI), and PIMCO NY Muni III (PYN). Their UNIIs are currently down below zero and for reasons outlined above, we could see their dividends cut as early as July 2nd - especially if PIMCO wishes to 'bundle the bad news.' We believe that if PNI and PYN were to be cut together on the same date, there is a small chance that PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) gets trimmed as well in order to announce changes at all 3 New York funds simultaneously.

The new numbers do not change that thesis. PYN is now at -4 cents, from -3 cents last month. PML is down to 27 cents of UNII and could run out in about two years at which time they will likely have to cut the distribution by approximately 20%.

Coverage ratios in these funds did improve but we think it will not last given the large amount of calls to which most of their muni funds are susceptible. We would be cautious about the muni funds that trade at a large premium, even if their UNII balances remain high. At some point, the market will realize that the funds will have to cut their distributions significantly and start positioning accordingly. It will be unclear when investors will start bailout out reducing the premium. It could be many months or even more than a year before a distribution actually arrives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.