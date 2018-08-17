Ford Might Accelerate Charges

Whether or not Ford (F) will cut its dividend has been a hotly debated topic (here, here, here), ever since Ford: Is Dividend At Risk? was published in July.

Since then, Ford's stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 index:

F data by YCharts

I believe this is just the beginning, and the following is the key reason why.

Restructuring Charges May Accelerate

The following paragraph was included in Ford's most recent earnings release:

Ford continues to be focused on redesigning business models by reallocating capital to opportunities with higher returns, restructuring and leveraging strategic partnerships. New this quarter, the company announced that these activities could have potential EBIT charges of $11 billion, with cash-related effects of $7 billion, over the next three to five years. (emphasis added)

The above statement is likely related to Ford's recent decision to exit its car business. I expect at least some charges to be taken against the properties where Ford manufactures its cars, as these assets will no longer be needed.

In accounting:

A write off is a reduction in the recorded amount of an asset. A write off occurs upon the realization that an asset no longer can be converted into cash, can provide no further use to a business, or has no market value. For example, a write off is mandated when an account receivable cannot be collected, when inventory is obsolete, when there is no longer any use for a fixed asset, or when an employee leaves the company and is not willing to pay the company back for a pay advance.

The following graph illustrates the more than $12 billion increase in Ford's Property, Plant, and Equipment balance, net of depreciation, since 2012:

F Net PP&E (Quarterly) data by YCharts

If my prediction that Ford will write down or write off some assets related to its car business, then I am surprised that the above management guidance includes the part "over the next three to five years," because Ford's car sales have been declining at a rapid rate this year, which means that the company's exit may materialize quicker than "the next three to five years."

The following table shows that Ford Focus sales in the United States nearly halved in July from the year-ago period and that the year-over-year decline has accelerated in recent months:

Source: carsalesbase.com

The following table shows a similar rapid drop in Ford Fusion sales in 2018:

Increasing Competitive Pressures

I expect the pace of declines in Ford's car business to accelerate as Tesla (TSLA) continues to ramp Model 3 production rate:

Already at 5,300+ weekly rate, as estimated by Bloomberg's Tom Randall, Model 3 production rate is expected to reach 7,000 to 8,000 weekly rate with minimal capital expenditure, per Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers:

Tesla seems well on the way to achieving a steady weekly production rate of 5,000 to 6,000 units per week. We are incrementally positive on Tesla following our visit. We have confidence in their production. We did not see anything to suggest that Model 3 cannot reach 6k units per week, and 7k to 8k with very little incremental capital expenditure.

Some Ford bulls argue that Model 3 sales cannot possibly be impacting lower-tier car sales, given the Model 3's relatively high price. Although this is a reasonable argument, the data suggests otherwise. Readers should note the following commentary from Tesla's most recent earnings call:

What we found is through this year, from January to July, the top five non-Tesla cars people are trading in to get into a Model 3, they are Toyota Prius, BMW 3 Series, Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Nissan Leaf.

The above data point supports that Model 3 is pulling demand from even lower-tier price points, and that further growth in its production rate may accelerate declines seen in other automakers' car sales.

Bottom Line

Although Ford management guided that restructuring charges will be spread over the next three to five years, given the rapid shift in industry sales, Ford investors should note the possibility that the company may be forced to write down its car business fixed assets at a quicker pace than guided. If my prediction is correct, then Ford's profit outlook may be revised downward, again, in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Tesla through shares and options.