Coke's Profits Are Improving, But Shares Are Still Expensive

A follower of mine recently messaged me, asking whether or not I thought Coca-Cola (KO) was a good buy at the moment. I started to explain that I never give investment advice since I’m not a professional financial adviser, but about halfway through typing out my typical spiel regarding investment risk I realized something funny: I honestly didn’t have an opinion to offer on the matter in the first place. Even though I’ve owned Cola-Cola for years now and write about dividend growth stocks all of the time, I didn’t have any idea whether or not Coca-Cola was undervalued or not.

Why? Because Coca-Cola is one of those stocks that I don’t track on a regular basis. For the most part, this investment is on auto-pilot. Or, as others would say, it’s a buy and forget type company. The fact that I don’t have to stress about how well my KO shares are doing is one of the best parts about owning them.

Now, I don’t want to come off as a hypocrite. I’ve written quite a bit about the importance of regular monitoring of one’s portfolio. I’ve said that investors should never become married to their individual holdings. I’ve even gone as far as to say that blindly buying and holding companies is wrong. I still believe in these statements. In short, seems irresponsible to me to blissfully ignore any equity holding. They all come with risks.

However, when it comes to very mature, reliable companies like KO, I spend very little time/energy doing regular due diligence. Heck, sometimes I don’t even read the quarterly earning reports. The only time that I spend time looking at trustworthy, core dividend growth holdings like Coke is when the share prices move more than 2% during a given trading day. This typically signals important news that is out of the ordinary. These days are few and far between for a low beta name like KO. That’s the beauty of owning low beta, income oriented, defensive type names.

So, with this being said, I decided that it was time to take another look at Coca-Cola from a fundamental perspective.

2017 was a very strong year for KO, with shares trading up from approximately $41 at the start of the year to nearly $46 at the close. This might not seem like a lot to some, but when you add in KO’s ~3.5% dividend yield, receiving total returns in excess of 15% from a defensive investment in any given year is a wonderful thing.

That momentum continued into 2018, with KO shares riding the wave of market exuberance in January up to its 52-week high of nearly $49. KO wasn’t isolated from the market wide sell-off that occurred in late January/early February. Shares quickly traded down to $43 and then continued their negative trickle for a few months, recently bottoming out at ~$42 in mid-May. In essence, this sell-off gave up over a year’s worth of gains. That isn’t good, but I was never worried because the dividend remained secure.

Since May, KO has been in rally mode. Shares have traded up, in a fairly straight line, to the $46 level that we see today. Year to date, KO shares have produced low single digit returns; however, when you factor in the dividend yield, the stock doesn’t have to do much more in the second half of the year to produce the ~7% returns that I expect from an investment like this on an annual basis.

KO has historically traded with a premium to the market. I think this is justified due to the strength of its business, its predictable cash flows, and its reliable yield. While I’m willing to place a higher fair value multiple on KO than the broader market’s, the company’s relatively low growth expectations do put limits on my generosity in that regard. I think KO shares are fairly valued in the 19-20x range (using ttm earnings). This figure is in-line with KO’s 10-year average P/E, so it appears that the market has similar thoughts.

I’m willing to hold KO when it’s trading at a premium to its own historical averages, but I’m not willing to buy it there. The last KO purchase that I made was in December of 2016 during a bought of weakness. I added to my position at $41.62. In hindsight, that turned out to be near the bottom of a dip, so I’m happy with the timing, but I haven’t been interested in buying shares since then because the P/E multiple has trended up towards the 22-23x range. Even during its recent weakness, KO shares barely dipped below 22x. I think it’s a good thing that KO’s multiple held up, showing resilience during volatile times. This goes to show that the market hasn’t lost faith in KO’s ability to generate cash and return it to shareholders. However, that doesn’t mean that the stock is cheap.

I think right now I’d be interested in potentially adding to my KO position in the $41.50 area. For the stock to reach that price point, shares would have to fall ~10.5% from here. I think it’s worth noting that I’m being picky here because I already have a full weighting when it comes to my KO exposure. If I wasn’t already long KO, I might be willing to sacrifice some of my value principles in an attempt to start a long position in the stock.

Even at today’s $46 price, or 22.9x ttm multiple, KO shares are yielding 3.4%. If reliable income is your only goal and a 3.4% yield is going to meet your lifestyle’s needs, then it’s hard to argue against an investment in KO. KO expects to produce operational cash flows of ~$8b. Management expects to spend ~$1b on buybacks and annual dividends should amount to a bit less than $7b, so it appears that cash from operations has the shareholder returns covered.

When checking dividend sustainability, I like to check Simply Safe Dividend’s algorithm driven safety score. Right now, SSD rates KO’s dividend safety as 90 (on a 1-100 point scale), meaning that in their opinion, KO’s dividend is very safe.

This company has 20+ $1b brands and as far as I can tell, human beings aren’t going to stop consuming liquids any time soon. I like what KO has done as far as diversification of its beverage portfolio goes (water, enhanced water, and sports drinks was KO’s best segment last quarter, posting 4% volume growth), as well as re-focusing on profits, selling off the low margin bottling plants.

A combination of tax reform and management’s recent maneuvers have led to strong yoy EPS gains in recent quarters. KO’s GAAP earnings have fallen for 3 consecutive years, but analyst expect to see near double digit growth on the bottom line in 2018. 2019, and 2020. Thus far in 2018, KO has produced yoy EPS growth of 11.11% and 65.63% during Q1 and Q2, respectively. Margins were up 950 bps during Q2 (comparable, non-GAAP operating margins were up 300 bps). Either way, management’s focus on profitability is paying off and this is great news because in recent years the dividend payout ratio had gotten rather high and management needed to increase EPS to continue to sustainably increase the dividend.

I should note that revenues are falling yoy, rather drastically, but this isn’t cause for concern (it’s because of the divestiture of the bottling plants). With that said, during the most recent quarter, organic revenues increased 5%, which is a very solid print for this company. Management’s most recent guidance was for 4% organic growth for the full year. Considering that KO has produced negative revenue growth during each of the past 5 years, this mid-single digit organic top-line growth is a very welcomed change, indeed.

So, in conclusion, I think KO is slightly overpriced at the moment, and therefore, I would personally not be a buyer. With that said, income oriented investors might be more interested in shares because of the reliable dividends that KO provides. As a younger investor, I’m more concerned about dividend growth and total return. KO serves its purpose as a defensive holding within my portfolio well, but it doesn’t offer double digit top-line or dividend growth prospects and therefore, I require a wider margin of safety before purchasing shares.

