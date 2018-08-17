Dividend Champion Spotlight: Computer Services, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company has shown steady growth in the mid-high single digits over the past decade. Eventually, Computer Services may need to diversify into new markets as banks continually consolidate.

Often times when you think of technology stocks, you think of industry titans with massive market caps. "FAANG" comes to mind. Yet today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on a company that despite 47 consecutive years of dividend growth, carries a market cap under $1B. Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI) is a financial technical services company that provides a lot of "back end" services to smaller banks and corporations. The company's small size and location in a profitable niche has enabled the stock to grow and reward shareholders with market beating returns (15% annual returns over past 15 years). While the company's profits don't have explosive growth rates, there is a lot to like about this stock.

Source: Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services offers a wide range of technical products and services to smaller entities (primarily smaller financial institutions) that takes care of the "back end of the house", so that these companies don't need to worry about the financial burden that comes with doing so themselves. These services include bank core processing systems, regulatory compliance, payments processing, digital banking solutions, and distribution of information.

Strong Financial Performance

The company has steadily grown over the past decade. Revenues have grown to approximately $250M, a CAGR of 5.5%. Meanwhile, earnings have grown just shy of 10% per annum over the same time period.

Source: Computer Services, Inc.

With solid growth, I want to look next at profitability. A company that converts a high percentage of its revenues into cash will have more resources to both reinvest into the company for growth, and to reward shareholders with dividend increases and stock buybacks.

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, Computer Services makes healthy margins on its services. The company generates approximately $.21 of cash for every dollar in revenue. Despite spending 6% of revenues on capital expenditures, the company is still left with FCF that consistently amounts to more than 10% of revenues. This is a strong indicator of a competitive advantage. Computer Services is able to offer a value to the marketplace, and receive a healthy stream of cash flows in exchange for those services.

Source: Computer Services, Inc.

These cash flows have simultaneously been used to reward shareholders, as well as invest back into the business.

Source: Ycharts

Computer Services has done a good job of generating a solid cash return on capital investments. A bit inconsistent, but the return has not been below 12% over the last five years. A high cash rate of return on invested capital signals that the company is effective in managing its resources, and using them to provide value to the business.

In addition, the company is able to utilize all of the cash it generates because Computer Services is currently operating debt free. I typically talk about the balance sheet, but will keep this short since the company has no debt. The company is sitting on just over $45 million in cash and equivalents.

Dividend Outlook

Computer Services pays a dividend amounting to $1.44 per share, paid annually across four quarterly payments. The current yield on shares is 2.85%, making it a solid income play. Roughly in line with bond yields, earnings growth provides enough capital gains upside that a yield approaching 3% provides for solid total returns.

The dividend has been raised for 47 years and counting. Over the past decade the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 15.1%, a very impressive growth rate that easily outpaces inflation.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend is well funded, taking up 63% of cash flows. Left over free cash flows (in addition to the growing cash pile of $45M) ensure that the dividend will continue to grow in the years ahead. The dividend's growth has yet to slow down. The most recent raise in June was a 16.1% bump, which is actually slightly higher than its CAGR over the past decade.

This is a great rate, but likely unsustainable over the long term. I expect a long term growth rate near 10% due to the current cash payout, the positive cash position on the balance sheet, and the boost in profits that the company is starting to recognize in light of tax reform reducing its tax rate from the 38%-39% range to 23%-25% range.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Computer Services is in a great position within the tech industry. The services it provides to independent and regional financial institutions are a unique niche that has proven profitable. The need for increasing technological sophistication within the operations of banking, sets the stage for continued/increasing demand for the services Computer Services offers.

Banking is the vast majority of Computer Services' customer base, and there is a long term trend of consolidation present in the industry.

Source: Mercatus Center

The shrinking of small banks is obviously a headwind for Computer Services, as it means the total "pie" is getting smaller over time. These "big" banks have the resources in place to create and manage their own back of house operations. There are also scenarios where small banks merge (one entity is a Computer Services customer, the other is not), and the newly formed entity decides to move forward without Computer Services. The counter to this would be for Computer Services to expand its focus into new industries. The company has not seen a slowdown in what has been pretty steady top line growth, but over the long term action may be needed.

The other major risk to the business is in the form of cyber security. Various fortune 500 companies have been hacked in recent years, making the issue a very relevant threat to a company such as Computer Services. As with any company that deals with sensitive information, the cyber integrity of its services is essentially equal to its reputation among its customer base. A hacking incident could potentially damage the company's reputation in its market.

Valuation

Source: Ycharts

Currently trading just under $51 per share, Computer Services stock is about mid-way between its 52 week highs and lows. Trading at almost 21X earnings, the stock's earning multiple is near its high-point over the past five years.

Source: Ycharts

Up until 2018 when a spike in earnings brought the CAGR up to 9.7%, the consistent earnings growth rate has been in the 5-7% range. Because of this, I want to see a margin of safety on a potential investment. Looking at yield on free cash flow, 3.59% is a bit below the high single digit levels I typically look for. Furthermore, the yield itself is near a five year low. This indicates that the current price of the stock is poor value in relation to the amount of cash flow per dollar invested.

Source: Ycharts

The story is similar if we look at price to book. Trading at almost 4X book, the company is receiving a premium that has only been surpassed in 2015.

The data collectively indicates that the stock is a bit overvalued. If the stock's decade earnings growth CAGR of 9.7% represented consistent performance, I would be a buyer at 21X earnings. Because the company's prolonged performance has resulted in mid-single digit top and bottom line growth for most of the time period, I would want to see somewhere near a 17X earnings multiple, resulting in an entry point close to $40-$41 per share.

Wrapping Up

A unique, profitable, and well-managed company, Computer Services is an interesting small cap stock that warrants a closer look. A lot of key fundamentals are in place for success. Strong cash flows. No debt. The company services a need from banks that will not go away. The company has also steadily grown at a modest rate, and grown its dividend aggressively.

But the picture isn't completely rose colored. The banking industry, which Computer Services does rely on, is getting "smaller" as regional banks close and merge with larger banks who don't need to outsource these services. Computer Services may eventually have to branch out into new markets, which is a challenge they still need to answer to.

Because of this and the fact that the company's practical growth pattern has been mid-single digit rates, I would want a discount on shares. An earnings multiple of 17X seems tough to hit, but is only a couple of dollars under its 52 week low. If shares dip into that range again, Computer Services is a nifty small cap investment with a track record of solid returns for investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.