Q2 2018 Thomson Reuters Retail And Restaurant Aggregate Estimates And Revisions

By Jharonne Martis

Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 27.9% from Q2 2017.

72% of companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported Q2 2018 EPS.

Of the companies in the Retail/Restaurant Index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2018, 73% have reported earnings above analyst expectations, 7% matched, while 20% reported revenue below analyst expectations.

The Q2 2018 blended revenue growth estimate is 8.6%.

66% have reported revenue above analyst expectations, and 34% reported revenue below analyst expectations.

Exhibit 1: Q2 2018 Earnings Dashboard



Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

SAME STORE SALES:

Of the 31 retailers that have reported Q2 Same Store Sales, 52% exceeded estimates, 4% matched while 44% missed.

Exhibit 2: Same Store Sales Winners, Losers, Surprises, Misses

Of the 33 restaurants that have reported Q2 Same Store Sales, 48% exceeded estimates, while 52% missed.

Exhibit 3: Restaurant Same Store Sales - Best, Worst, Surprises, Misses