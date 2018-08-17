Today's Market | Market Outlook

Q2 2018 Thomson Reuters Retail And Restaurant Aggregate Estimates And Revisions

|
Includes: CNDF, CNSF, FDIS, FSTA, FTXD, FTXG, FXD, FXG, IBUY, IYC, IYK, JHMC, JHMS, PBJ, PEJ, PEZ, PMR, PSCC, PSCD, PSL, RCD, RETL, RHS, RTH, SCC, SZK, UCC, UGE, VCR, VDC, XLP, XLY, XRT
by: Lipper Alpha Insight

By Jharonne Martis

  • Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 27.9% from Q2 2017.
  • 72% of companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported Q2 2018 EPS.
  • Of the companies in the Retail/Restaurant Index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2018, 73% have reported earnings above analyst expectations, 7% matched, while 20% reported revenue below analyst expectations.
  • The Q2 2018 blended revenue growth estimate is 8.6%.
  • 66% have reported revenue above analyst expectations, and 34% reported revenue below analyst expectations.

Exhibit 1: Q2 2018 Earnings Dashboard


Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

SAME STORE SALES:

Of the 31 retailers that have reported Q2 Same Store Sales, 52% exceeded estimates, 4% matched while 44% missed.

Exhibit 2: Same Store Sales Winners, Losers, Surprises, Misses

Of the 33 restaurants that have reported Q2 Same Store Sales, 48% exceeded estimates, while 52% missed.

Exhibit 3: Restaurant Same Store Sales - Best, Worst, Surprises, Misses