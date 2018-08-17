J.C. Penney: Nope, Winter Is Still Here

Earlier in August, I asked myself whether "winter was over" for Texas-based retailer J.C. Penney (JCP). After all, the company had reported terrible results in 1Q18, in part attributed to a late start to the warm season that had theoretically pushed spring sales forward into the second quarter. I believe, however, that J.C. Penney was unequivocal in hinting that last quarter's troubles were much more rooted and severe instead, as 2Q18 earnings looked as discouraging as ever for the traditional department store chain. Credit: LA Times

To be more specific, revenues of $2.83 billion missed consensus by the widest margin of the past five quarters, nearly 8% lower YOY. As bad as the sales contraction may have seemed, 2Q17 was the first quarter marked by numerous store closures, suggesting that total revenues should stabilize a bit going forward.

Less encouraging were comps of only +0.3%, which I find surprisingly low considering the expected timing shift caused by the delayed spring season. As the chart below illustrates, J.C. Penney's modest 2017 holiday quarter recovery off depressed late 2016 levels seems to have been short-lived. From the evidence gathered, it looks like J.C. Penney is still struggling to get its inventories in order, and the flushing of merchandising seems to have been at the core of pricing pressures that impacted not only comps but also profitability.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Speaking of profitability, gross margin of 33.7% fell well below last year's 35.3%, likely a consequence of heavy discounting. Such a trend goes against what more capable peers have been able to produce lately -- Macy's (M), for example, delivered YOY gross margin expansion of nearly one percentage point in 2Q18. At least GAAP opex pulled back a welcome 5%, not quite as much as revenues but already showing some of the benefits of last year's store closures. None of it is likely to lift investors' moods, however, as a sizable drop in full-year loss per share guidance to -$0.90 at the mid-point of the range (vs. current consensus $0.04) suggests that winter could linger for a bit longer than some might have originally expected.

A ship lost at sea

Aside from the impact of secular changes in consumer shopping habits, this is about as good a time as ever to be a retailer. At a macro level, spending continues to look robust, indifferent to the potentially negative effects of rising interest rates on consumption. Amid a largely favorable environment, however, J.C. Penney can't seem able to perform, scrambling to clean up its inventory, find a CEO that can steer the ship in the right direction, and once again become relevant in the clothing and accessories retailing space.

Even before 2Q18 earnings release, I was already highly skeptical of an investment in JCP. Now, not even a single-day 27% share price haircut could convince me to put any money in the company's equity. In fact, as a current J.C. Penney debt investor, I begin to turn my attention not to whether the company can thrive and reward its shareholders in the long run, but whether it can survive and pay back what it owes to bondholders over the next 10 years.

(See net debt to EBITDA trend below, which is likely to deteriorate in 2018).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

In that regard, I choose to remain cautiously optimistic that the lack of meaningful debt maturities in the next two to three years will give J.C. Penney the runway that it needs to turn things around and avoid the worst-case scenario. Otherwise, I find few reasons, if any, to be bullish about JCP and the company's prospects in the foreseeable future.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long J.C. Penney's Aug. 2026, 6.9%-coupon bond.