4 Reasons To Own This Hated 6% Canadian Dividend Stock

We highlight four reasons to own this name.

It feels like everyone hates Corus, which is making it cheap and increasingly attractive.

Dividend cuts often cause stocks to collapse; that's exactly what is happening to Corus.

Every investor who chases high yields gets burned by a dividend cut at some point. Hopefully it's a rare occurrence as it tends to be very painful. If you've followed my work, you know that I value dividend safety; in fact, two of my four basic principles deal with dividend cuts.

Dividend cuts are bad when they happen Dividend cuts are bad before they happen

Neither of those are rocket science, but what is surprising is how important #2 is.

Consider this chart:

Source: Smartdividendstocks.com

In a few words, dividend stocks tend to get crushed well before they actually announce the cut.

Anyway, you can read the full analysis about dividend cuts if you are interested.

The point of this article is about one specific stock that got crushed before its dividend, crushed when it cut its dividend, and is still getting crushed. The one-year stock chart looks like this:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In late June, Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF) slashed its dividend by about 80%. The stock was already down about 50% over the past year and continued to crater, now down 72% since a year ago.

Now, why on earth would you ever buy a stock with a chart like that? That cut its dividend and lost investors' faith?

Well, I'm a price sensitive buyer, and this stock is getting cheap.

Things we like about Corus:

#1 Consider this, the stock already cut its dividend by 80%, and at today's price is still yielding 6%, which puts it in the upper echelon of the Canadian dividend stocks that we follow.

#2 This stock is cheap. Now you should read the leverage part below, but across most metrics, Corus is beginning to look very cheap. It has a forward P/E ratio of under 4x! Its EV/EBITDA is 5x. These are incredibly cheap metrics, obviously impacted by the debt load, but nonetheless it's cheap enough to consider.

#3 40% free cash flow yield (we discuss this further down), and it deserves its own bullet.

#4 This is a takeout target. The Shaw block (39% ownership) is likely available for sale, which means private equity should be sniffing around. When you pair that with the FCF generation, we think this thing could get snapped up. The limiting factor of course is the debt load, so it may take a couple of years while the deleveraging happens to play out.

Corus 101

Corus is in the content business, but not the sexy side of the business like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). It is on the rather grim side (cable and radio) that for the most part is facing secular decline. The company can still milk a fair amount of cash out of these venues, but it is increasingly hard to get ad dollars spent on legacy forms of media.

Source: Corus investor deck

The majority of the business revenues come from the TV; radio is only 10% of revenues. And two thirds of its revenues come from ad dollars with the rest from subscriptions. In this cord cutting world, it's a tough business.

Source: Corus investor deck

In terms of strategy Corus has five tenets:

1. Portfolio optimization and content partnerships

2. Follow viewers on all platforms

3. Integrate technology throughout the business

4. Leverage the power of local

5. Own more content

Those are all great, but investors are going to care way more about leverage and free cash flow.

So let's talk free cash flow. On an LTM basis, Corus delivered $333M of free cash flow. Today, its market cap is only $837M, which means it has a free cash flow yield of 40% (#3 thing we like about Corus). That number is nearly unheard of and it's indicative that the investor base has lost all hope.

Source: Corus investor deck

There is no question the debt burden is making investors nervous; even with solid free cash flow generation abilities, it still faces a wall of debt. This is exactly why the company revised its capital allocation policy, which included cutting the dividend.

The plan is to focus cash flows on debt reduction until it reaches sub-3x. We think this is a doable plan, and it should be able to hit the 3x level by 2020; 2019 could be a stretch.

Source: Corus investor deck

The debt maturity profile isn't that bad, and the plan is to pay down debt quickly ahead of schedule. Corus should be able to generate sufficient FCF in 2020 to bring leverage down enough that it will be able to refinance the remainder without too much punishing credit terms.

Source: Company reports; chart created by Author

Conclusion

Corus' share performance has been abysmal, and the dividend cut did not help. But there is always a point where a company becomes cheap enough that it becomes interesting. We think that level is being reached with Corus. It still yields 6%, has a reasonable deleveraging plan, valuation is cheap across the board, and it is becoming an interesting takeout candidate. We don't own this name yet, but as soon as it feels like the falling knife finds a floor, we will likely be a buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CJREF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.