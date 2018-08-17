Cautiously Optimistic

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Weight-Of-The-Evidence Summary

Recovering technical indicators and investor sentiment lead to moderately bullish positioning in August.

Performance And Positioning

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned +1.63% versus +1.84% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in July.*

Global stocks had a strong month with a return of +3.02% versus a +0.02% return for bonds. The Fund's asset class positioning did not have an impact on relative performance in July because we were neutral on stocks relative to bonds.

This month, we increased our stock allocation from 61% to 76% and decreased our bond allocation from 38% to 23%. Our regional equity positioning continues to favor the U.S. Within the U.S., we continue to favor large-cap over small-cap stocks, with a moderate bias towards growth.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of July 31, 2018

Total Returns (%) as of July 31, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.63 -0.17 5.27 8.97 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.22 -5.92 -0.79 6.10 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 1.84 1.18 6.55 9.35 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 1.42 0.40 5.67 7.73

Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -0.45 -1.77 5.02 8.51 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -6.16 -7.43 -1.03 5.55 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -0.35 -0.65 6.58 8.78 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -0.43 -1.00 5.85 7.34

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.33%; Net 1.39%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/19 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

Weight-Of-The-Evidence

We had the pleasure of participating in the recent Ned Davis Research Investment Conference in Boston. Kudos to the folks at NDR for hosting a great event! The highlight of the event was a lunch chat with Senior Investment Strategist Ned Davis and Byron Wien, Vice Chairman - Private Wealth Solutions Group at Blackstone. While there were conflicting views, some bullish, some bearish, all were thoughtful and interesting.

In the Fund, we recently changed from moderately bullish. Let's review why:

Most technical indicators point to higher stock prices. Global breadth, price momentum, stock/price mean reversion, and stock/bond mean reversion indicators are all bullish. The only technical indicator that is bearish is seasonality due to historical market weakness mid-summer. Below is a composite of the technical indicators that determine the stock/bond allocation. The current reading is 80 and readings above 60 are bullish.

Technicals Point To Higher Stock Prices (NDR Stock/Bond Technical Composite)

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of July 31, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only. Copyright 2018. Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers, refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

The macroeconomic and fundamental indicators, in aggregate, are signaling potential opportunities in stocks, but that caution is needed. The bullish signals include U.S. sentiment recovering from extreme pessimism, the cyclical sectors continuing to lead the defensive sectors, and monetary policy contracting but remaining accommodative. However, stretched valuations and slowing economic growth are a concern.

A useful measure of economic activity is Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") data. PMIs measure the economic health of the manufacturing and service sectors. The diagram below shows changes in global PMIs, over the past three months, as of July 31. Right now, as you can see from the chart, PMI data in many countries are contracting. This signals us to be cautious.

According To PMI Data, Many Countries Contracting (Global PMIs as of July 31, 2018)

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of July 31, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only. Copyright 2018. Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers, refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Our increased equity position, up moderately from 61% to 76%, reflects both our optimism that the stock rally continues and the caution that comes from being in the late stage of the economic cycle. The evidence, led primarily by the technical indicators, in aggregate, favors higher stock prices and we are therefore moderately overweight stocks.

July Performance Review

Global stocks had a strong month with a return of +3.02% versus a +0.02% return for bonds. The Fund's asset class positioning did not have an impact on relative performance in July because we were neutral on stocks relative to bonds. The relative performance of the Fund's regional equity positioning was mixed. The largest regional equity contributors to and detractors from performance were the U.S. and Europe ex. U.K., respectively.

We were overweight U.S. stocks, which helped as they outperformed, with a return of +3.32% (measured by the Russell 3000 Index). However, our underweight exposure to Europe ex. U.K. detracted. The MSCI Europe ex. U.K. Index returned an impressive +4.11%. Within the U.S., we were overweight large-cap growth and large-cap value, and neutral small-cap growth and small-cap value. Large-cap stocks (Russell 1000 Index) outperformed small-cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) and value (Russell 3000 Value Index) outperformed growth (Russell 3000 Growth Index).

NDR Indicator Summary, August 2018

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Neutral Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Composite is moderately bullish on stocks vs. bonds, and bullish on bonds vs. cash

U.K. technical indicator readings continue to degrade

Europe ex. U.K. technical indicators are improving

EM technical indicators have become more bearish

Japan technicals improved, but macro/fundamental declined

Pacific ex. Japan technical and macro/fundamental are more bearish U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Bullish Neutral Bullish Small-Cap Bearish Neutral Bearish Growth Bearish Bullish Bullish Value Bullish Bearish Bearish Large-Cap overweight driven by macro indicators

Technicals continue to favor growth stocks, while macro/fundamental favor value stocks

Asset Class Positioning Vs. Neutral Allocation, August 2018

Source: VanEck. Data as of August 2018.

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS AND DISCLOSURES

*All weighting comparisons are for the Fund as compared to its blended benchmark

1Morningstar category averages are equal-weighted category (total) returns. The calculation is the average of the total returns for all funds in a given category. The standard category average calculation is based on constituents of the category at the end of the period. Total return reflects performance without adjusting for sales charges or the effects of taxation, but is adjusted to reflect all actual ongoing fund expenses and assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. If adjusted, sales charges would reduce the performance quoted.

The Morningstar Tactical Allocation category includes portfolios that seek to provide capital appreciation and income by actively shifting allocations across investments. These portfolios have material shifts across equity regions, and bond sectors on a frequent basis. To qualify for the tactical allocation category, the Fund must have minimum exposures of 10% in bonds and 20% in equity. Next, the Fund must historically demonstrate material shifts in sector or regional allocations either through a gradual shift over three years or through a series of material shifts on a quarterly basis. Within a three-year period, typically the average quarterly changes between equity regions and bond sectors exceeds 15% or the difference between the maximum and minimum exposure to a single equity region or bond sector exceeds 50%. As of March 31, 2018, the Fund ranked 208 out of 312 funds for the 1-month period; 194 out of 312 funds for the YTD period; 121 out of 304 funds for the 1 Year period; and 92 out of 297 funds since inception. As of May 31, 2018, the Fund ranked 191 out of 317 funds for the 1-month period; 235 out of 317 funds for the YTD period; 191 out of 309 funds for the 1 Year period; and 109 out of 301 funds since inception.

The Fund's benchmark is a blended unmanaged index created by the Advisor consisting of 60% MSCI All Country World Index (NASDAQ:ACWI) and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The MSCI ACWI captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets (NYSE:DM) and 24 emerging markets (NYSE:EM) countries and covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set. The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. This includes treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities.

Global stocks are measured by the MSCI ACWI and U.S. bonds are measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Large-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 1000 Index, an index of the largest 1,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 1000 Index comprises over 90% of the total market capitalization of all listed U.S. stocks. Small-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 2000 Index, an index which measures the performance of the smallest 2,000 companies within the Russell 3000 Index. Value stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Value Index, a market-capitalization weighted equity index based on the Russell 3000 Index, which measures how U.S. stocks in the equity value segment perform. Included in the Russell 3000 Value Index are stocks from the Russell 3000 Index with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth rates. Growth stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Growth Index, a market capitalization weighted index based on the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Growth Index includes companies that display signs of above average growth. Companies within the Russell 3000 Index that exhibit higher price-to-book and forecasted earnings are used to form the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The Russell 3000 Index is a capitalization-weighted stock market index that seeks to be a benchmark of the entire U.S stock market. It measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies incorporated in America and is based on market capitalization. The MSCI Europe ex UK Index captures large and mid cap representation across 14 Developed Markets (DM) countries in Europe. The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across 4 of 5 developed markets (DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large and mid cap representation across 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. The MSCI United Kingdom Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the UK market. The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks, covering four broad sectors (industrials, utilities, financial and transportation).

Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

All indices are unmanaged and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Results reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results.

You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program rather than a complete program. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. Because the Fund is a "fund-of-funds," an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the exchange-traded products in which it invests, including but not limited to, risks associated with smaller companies, foreign securities, emerging markets, debt securities, commodities, and derivatives. The Fund will bear its share of the fees and expenses of the exchange-traded products. Consequently, an investment in the Fund entails more direct and indirect expenses than a direct investment in an exchange-traded product. Because the Fund invests in exchange-traded products, it is subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an exchange-traded product's shares may be higher or lower than the value of its underlying assets, there may be a lack of liquidity in the shares of the exchange-traded product, or trading may be halted by the exchange on which they trade. Principal risks of investing in foreign securities include changes in currency rates, foreign taxation and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Debt securities may be subject to credit risk and interest rate risk. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. Because Van Eck Associates Corporation relies heavily on third party quantitative models, the Fund is also subject to model and data risk.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance information current to the most recent month end and for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this as well as other information. Please read them carefully before investing.