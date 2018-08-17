Target's Earnings: I See A Beat, But Not A Bull Run

However, this does not necessarily mean that the stock will rush forward, considering how strong shares have been, going into earnings day.

Target's (TGT) ongoing turnaround story is about to complete 18 months since the infamous February 2017 earnings release that sent shares through the floor. Just as the retailer starts to lap a great year and the bar begins to rise, the company gears up to report the results of its second quarter on August 22nd, ahead of the opening bell.

Credit: company's blog

Revenues are expected to come in at $17.29 billion, nearly 6% ahead of last year's number that had already started to recover from a terrible 2016 holiday season. This projection is a bit more aggressive than management's comp guidance of a low to mid single-digit increase would suggest, probably in anticipation of what I project should be a 1.5% YOY bump in store count. My own estimate is about $85 million higher than the Street's, taking into account recent signs that the retail sector has been benefitting across the board from strong consumer spending -- which I don't quite believe is properly captured in the consensus number.

Gross margin should contract YOY, just as it did last quarter on the back of pricing weakness that I urge Target investors to consider a norm in this competitive environment. I see opex rising at a faster pace than revenues, due to (1) higher headcount needed to support more complex operations, (2) wages that should continue to increase at least through 2020, and (3) richer depreciation charges following the sizable restructuring investments. I project that adjusted EPS of $1.42 will land two cents ahead of consensus and 21 cents above year-ago levels, 15 cents of which driven by a lower effective tax rate. See simplified P&L below. Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My stance ahead of the print

Readers who follow me know that I have been a TGT bull since this time last year, when shares traded at only about $56. They also know that I have recently sold my position at nearly $82 apiece, as I struggle to see many more transformation-related catalysts that could provide upside to my already aggressive 2020 EPS estimate of $5.94 that, if materialized, I believe would justify my target price of $89/share (8.5% appreciation over about two years).

TGT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

For now, I maintain my stance that TGT is a stock that is nearly fully valued at 15.5x current-year consensus earnings and 2.5x PEG (see chart above). Something new would need to be introduced to the narrative next week for my bullishness to be reignited. It could include a better-than-expected evolution in comps, possibly driven by Target's ongoing move towards affluent urban markets or positive consumer response to the company's efforts to integrate the different sales channels (brick and mortar, online and mobile, same-day and next-day fulfillment, etc.). Likely most impactful would be gross margin expansion: I calculate that a 50-bp improvement to my 2020 projections would translate into nearly 60 cents in EPS tailwinds and another 10% bump in my target price.

All optimism aside, I prefer to stay cautious ahead of the print. If recent history may serve as a gauge, TGT sold off in the past three quarters despite the solid results delivered, as the stock came into earnings as strong as they have been in the past several weeks (up 16% since the 1Q18 report). Before agreeing to buy TGT once again, therefore, I prefer to sit on the sidelines at least for another week and await a better entry price.

Note from the author: TGT was one of my most successful calls of the past year. But there are so many more opportunities to be explored today. To learn more about how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.