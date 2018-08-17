Clorox's Shares Aren't Cheap

By The Valuentum Team

It has been a long time since we explained to readers what we look at in stocks, and it's probably a good time for a quick refresher. At Valuentum, we think a comprehensive analysis of a firm's discounted cash flow valuation, relative valuation versus industry peers, as well as an assessment of technical and momentum indicators is the best way to identify the most attractive stocks at the best time to consider buying. We think stocks that are cheap (undervalued) and just starting to go up (momentum) are some of the best ones to evaluate for addition to the simulated newsletter portfolios.

These stocks have both strong valuation and pricing support. Said differently, both the market likes the stock, and we like the stock. This process of combining value and momentum within stocks culminates in what we call our Valuentum Buying Index, which ranks stocks on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best.

At the methodology's core, if a company is undervalued both on a discounted cash flow basis and on a relative valuation basis, and is showing improvement in technical and momentum indicators, it scores high on our scale. Clorox (CLX) registers a 4 on the Valuentum Buying Index rating system, which in part reflects our view that shares are overvalued on a discounted cash flow basis. We're generally neutral on the company's relative valuation, and while we're not ultra-bullish on the company's technical and momentum indicators, they are not that bad.

Our process suggests not to expect much from Clorox in coming periods. Here is where you are can learn more about how companies that have registered a 4 on the Valuentum Buying Index have performed in subsequent periods, "Value and Momentum Within Stocks, Too (pdf)"

Clorox At A Glance

• Clorox markets some blockbuster brand names, including its namesake bleach/cleaning products, PineSol cleaners, Fresh Step cat litter, Glad bags, Kingsford charcoal, and KC Masterpiece sauces. Over 80% of the company's revenue is generated by brands that hold the #1 or #2 market share positions in their categories. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

• Clorox, like many other big brand companies, has realized the importance of a transformation to e-commerce and digital marketing. The firm invested ~45% of its media in digital in fiscal 2017, and e-commerce sales jumped 30%+ to 4% of total sales in the year.

• The firm has some noteworthy long-term annual financial goals: organic sales growth of 3%-5%, EBIT margin improvement of 25-50 basis points, and free cash flow of 11%-13% of sales. Most of this ongoing improvement will have to come from US retail, which represents 75% of revenue. Clorox has a robust innovation pipeline and targets 3%+ annual growth from innovation.

• Clorox's long-term growth algorithm targets ~80% of its sales coming from the US, where it is expecting 2%-4% annual growth to contribute 1.5-3 percentage points of overall company growth. The firm is expecting international sales growth of 5%-7% to contribute 1-1.5 percentage points of overall company growth over the long run.

• Rising input costs are putting pressure on Clorox's near-term margin outlook, but the company is committed to maintaining the fundamental strength of its business via pricing, cost savings, margin accretive innovation and 'going lean' initiatives.

Image Source: Valuentum

• Clorox has a robust innovation pipeline, and its Dividend Cushion ratio, while borderline between GOOD/POOR (near 1), is strong, particularly in light of pressures related to the company’s net debt load and future cash dividend obligations. We assign Clorox a Dividend Safety rating of GOOD. Its dividend track record helps reassure investors, as it has raised the payout each year since 1977. Here's more of what we say about Clorox in its Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Clorox is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning its track record of consecutive annual dividend increases is among the best in the world (it has raised its dividend each year since 1977). The company’s portfolio of brands are giants of industry, including its namesake, Pine-Sol, Fresh Step cat litter, Kingsford, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and the list goes on; 80% of its sales are generated from brands with a #1 or #2 share position. Clorox’s strong cost-savings program and solid free cash flow generation, its annual free cash flow target is 11%-13% of sales, reveal the entity’s resilience through the course of adverse economic conditions. Clorox’s ROIC performance is fantastic, but a ~$1.8 billion long-term debt load weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio. Potential Weaknesses We’re huge fans of Clorox’s self-described growth algorithm, which includes 1.5-3 percentage points of US domestic firmwide top-line expansion and 1-1.5 percentage points of international firmwide growth, but innovation continues to be an attractive source of growth as well. The company is still active in M&A (it gobbled up Renew Life recently), and we think its pipeline of innovation and cost savings remains full for its corporate maturity. Gross-debt-to-EBITDA is targeted at 2-2.5x (was 1.7x as of the end of fiscal 2017), and while share repurchases are a priority for cash allocation, so is supporting the dividend. Free cash flow easily covers dividend obligations, but financial leverage may be Clorox’s biggest challenge, second to competition.

• In early August, Clorox reported decent fiscal fourth quarter numbers. The company generated 3% top line growth and 8% expansion in diluted earnings per share, but its gross margin during the period did decline 170 basis points, to 44%. As has been common across much of the consumer staples arena, higher commodity and logistics costs were only partially offset by cost savings and pricing expansion. Others, including Procter & Gamble (PG) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) are working to raise prices to mitigate margin pressures, and we'll be watching Clorox closely to see if it follows suit.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Clorox is targeting 2%-4% sales growth and diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.32-$6.52, but the forecast does include gross margin to be "flat to up modestly," which may be difficult to achieve in the current competitive environment. Our fair value estimate of Clorox is just north of $100 per share (as shown in image above), and while we feel we may be missing something given how far our fair value estimate is away from where shares are trading (~$145 per share), our forecasts are not out of line. Shares are trading north of 22 times forward earnings, and Clorox has a net debt position. We think the company's equity is overvalued. What do you think?

