STOR This Stock In Your Portfolio

REITs had been under fire though the first quarter of 2018 but have since turned the corner, and STORE Capital is up 10% YTD.

With AFFO growth of 21% through the first half of 2018, this net-lease REIT provides the opportunity for income and growth.

Investment Thesis

Based on the continued rise in interest rates, REITs have been under intense pressure, but many high-quality REITs seemed to have bottomed and have had great earnings results through the first half of the year. Based on a growing economy, we like the prospects of STORE Capital (STOR), which has seen AFFO growth of 21% through two quarters. The company continues to grow, and with Warren Buffett owning 9% of the outstanding stock, an investment in STOR would be a great addition to any DGI portfolio.

The Return of REITs

A few months ago, we wrote a bullish article on STOR titled “I Like What This STOR Is Selling”, when the stock was price just shy of $25. Since that article, STOR has increased 15%, but we still like it.

REITs had been under pressure coming into the year, with concerns largely revolved around the rising interest rates. More specifically, retail REITs have been under fire due to the struggles with various retailers with many exaggerating about an impending “Retail Apocalypse”, as Amazon(AMZN) continues to take over a larger market share in the space. In reality, some big box retailers have struggled, but we take an approach of “One size does not fit all”, and this is when opportunities can present themselves. REITs involved in retail such a STORE Capital, Realty Income (O), and National Retail Properties (NNN), have all built their portfolios to protect against the threats of e-commerce, which we will discuss further below. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which is used by many as a REIT benchmark, bottomed out in February, when the market as a whole saw the return of volatility. At that time, the VNQ was down about 13% in the first six months of trading to start the year. Under pressure may have labeled it lightly, REITs were under attack!

REITs were taking cover early on, but patient investors knew things would turn around. REITs related to retail dealt with not only rising rates but the negative sentiment surrounding retail and the so-called “Retail Apocalypse.” Once earnings started coming in, investors saw that retail was actually performing quite well. In fact, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which is an equal weighted ETF, is one of the top performing sectors year-to-date. Here is a look at the XRT chart for 2018 showing the drop off in February and again in March, but since rebounding strongly, gaining over 12% YTD. For comparable purposes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up a little over 5% YTD.

Looking at the chart above, retail was under pressure through March, but has since rebounded having a trickledown effect on REITs such as STOR. Overreacting by investors sold down many REITs related to retail, without looking into their specific portfolio. As such, looking at the STOR year-to-date chart, you will see the company also bottoming out around a same time as the XRT.

After hitting a 52-week low of 22.51 in early February, STORE Capital (STOR) has since rebounded 28 % to be the second-best performer in the net lease REIT space. In fact, all but two of the REITs listed above (LXP and VER) hit their 52-week lows in February. Market volatility returned to the markets in strong fashion during February, but has been calm as of late.

Here is a look at returns YTD for REITs in the Net Lease sector:

STORE Capital is one of the newcomers to the list, having completed their IPO in November 2014. At the same time, they are one of the fastest growing net-lease REITs with FFO growing 21% through the first half of 2018. Based on their strong growth since going public, with FFO growing 23% in 2017 and 35% in 2016, the company has started commanding a premium when compared to their peer group:

Chart created by author

Strong FFO growth along with having Warren Buffett as one of your shareholders, has kept the STOR premium closer to the likes of Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), which were founded in 1969 and 1984, respectively. O and NNN have been two of the darlings in the space for years, but STOR is gaining ground quickly.

Let’s see how STOR compares to its peer group when it relates to the dividend yield, as this is one indicator we use when valuing our REITs:

Chart created by author

Let’s Take A Look Inside The STOR

As we alluded to above, STORE Capital is one of the fastest growing net-lease REITs, which was founded in 2011, and completed their IPO in November 2014. The company targets single tenant operational real estate, or STORE Properties as the company refers to. As of their most recently filed 10-Q, ending 6/30/2018, the company has a real estate portfolio totaling $6.7 billion representing 2,084 property locations leased to 412 customers. Of the $6.7 billion portfolio, 95% is related to commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, and the remaining 5% relates to mortgage loans and direct financial receivables.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

What separates STOR from other net-lease REITs is the fact they focus much of their attention on middle market and large non-rated companies who have limited sources to raise capital at favorable terms. As noted in the company’s Q2 investor presentation, the median tenant revenue is just $49M, with 72% of STORs tenants having revenues exceeding $50M.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

STOR has differentiated themselves by focusing in this niche market, which has ample opportunity to gain higher lease rates, longer term leases, and greatly diversify their portfolio. This platform allows tenants to gain access to favorable alternatives to commercial mortgage debt. Tenants would be able to lower their cost of capital by not having their capital tied up in real estate, which is important for middle market companies looking to grow.

Due to the fact STOR acquires single tenant operational real estate, this provides a sense of stability for the company and lowers risk. STOR is able to evaluate the tenant in depth by reviewing not only their credit history, but their historical financial performance as well. A future tenant must be able to cover rent expenses for two years, after all overhead expenses are calculated. The company has a six-step process they follow when evaluating potential tenants, and therefore properties.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

A Look Under The Hood Of The STORE Capital Portfolio

STORE Capital has built a defensive portfolio built to last during any economic backdrop. Management has done a fine job diversifying the portfolio with no single tenants accounting for more than 3.3% of base rent revenues. The company is also not heavily invested in retail that is susceptible to the threat of e-commerce, namely Amazon (AMZN), by investing primarily within the service industry, which is the company’s primary focus industry. Here is a look at the breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Service: 66%

Retail: 18%

Manufacturing: 16%

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

The Service industry is primarily made up of restaurants, early childhood education, movie theatres, and health clubs. The largest public tenant that publishes quarterly results is AMC Entertainment (AMC). The company has bounced back nicely after a poor 2017. The summer movie slate has been much stronger in 2018, which has led to stronger revenue growth through the first half of the year. The company recently reported Q2 earnings, which saw 18% revenue growth.

Retail is made up of furniture stores, farm and ranch supply, and hunting and fishing stores. As you can see, many of the retailers are protected from the threat of Amazon. In addition to management building a highly diverse group of tenants, the company also has the longest average lease term amongst large triple-net lease REITs. Their near-term exposure is also the lowest in the next 5-10 years.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

When thinking of the net-lease REIT sector, the gold standard has always been Realty Income (O). You can read our recent article on them as well. They have been the leader in the net-lease sector for a number of years, but STOR is an up and coming star, much like O was in their early years. Their growth rates, which we will go into further detail below, cannot be ignored. Some may look at their growth metrics the past two years and think management may be managing on a short-term basis, but it is just the opposite. As you saw above, their lease term is the longest amongst numerous large public net-lease REITs, and their average lease escalators of 1.8% is higher than that of O, which is 1.0%.

Here is a look at the quality of tenants STOR has contracts with:

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Due to the company entering contracts with middle market contracts, it is expected that the Moody’s median be much higher than that of STOR. The investment strategy with middle market companies has panned out well for the company thus far, as their occupancy levels have never been below 99%. As of the most recent filing, STOR occupancy levels of 99.7% are the highest levels in nine quarters. Here is a look at the most recent occupancy levels by quarter:

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Is This STOR Offering Any Sales?

In performing our research, I like to take a look at the company’s recent five-year history, however, since STOR has only been public for three full years, we will only look at what we have. In doing so, STOR has grown revenues an average of 34.0%, FFO 43.4%, and AFFO 41.8% per year, through 2017. Through the first half of 2018, revenues have grown 15.7%, FFO 20.9%, and AFFO 21.0%. The company has also consistently paid and raised their dividend on an annual basis every year since going public. Since introducing a dividend when the company went public in 2014, STORE has increased their dividend by 61% all while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio.

Currently, STOR offers an annual dividend of $1.24, which equates to a yield of 4.35%. This current yield is 48 basis points below their three-year average. Dividend yield is an indicator we like to use when valuing REITs. Being that the company does not have a ton of history, it is not something we are putting a lot of focus on in terms of valuation. Here is a look at the company’s dividend history:

Source: FAST Graphs

In order to determine the likelihood of the company continuing to increase their dividend, we like to focus on the AFFO payout ratio. The payout ratio informs an investor as to how much of their AFFO goes towards paying the dividend. The company currently sports a low AFFO payout ratio of 72%, which means the dividend appears to be well protected and prime for further increases in the future.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Another area I like to consider before investing in a company is their management team. The management team at STOR is led by Chis Volk and the executive team averages 20+ years of experience within the industry. As management alludes to in their investor presentation, STOR is a landlord of choice due to their focus on corporate flexibility and wealth creation.

Let’s take a look at whether or not the company offers any value at current trading levels and how they compare to some of their immediate competitors. At the time of this article, STOR was trading at a price of $28.51. At current levels, STOR trades at a P/AFFO of 16.5x, above their three-year average of 14.5x. For comparison purposes, O and NNN trade at a P/AFFO of 18.1x and 15.3x, respectively.

Before I let you go, let’s take a quick look at the FAST Graphs:

Source: FAST Graphs

Looking at the FAST Graphs above, the stock appears to be trading in line with their history, albeit they only have three full years of history. If the data I have portrayed is still not enough to persuade you, just remember Warren Buffett and his team purchased shares in STOR at $20.25, owning about 10% of total outstanding shares.

Photo Credit

Final Thoughts

As you can see, STORE Capital is growing at a strong clip and they continue to grow the portfolio with diverse set of quality tenant’s immune to the threat of e-commerce. The high-yield dividend is primed to continue growing alongside the company combined with a low payout ratio. We feel very confident in Chris Volk and the rest of the STORE Capital team that they will continue to guide the company higher into a major player in the net-lease space for years to come. STOR will provide your portfolio with income and growth for decades to come.

Photo Credit

