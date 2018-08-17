Apple: What Is The Impact From The iPhone Boycott And Possible Tariffs In Turkey?

Source

Introduction

We will boycott American electronic goods. If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. We have Vestel Venüs in our country. We will adopt these measures - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, 14 August 2018

This was a part of a speech of Erdogan speaking at a congress, marking the 17th anniversary of the founding of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The move is in retaliation for the U.S. tariffs on Turkish metal exports as well as sanctions on a pair of Turkish ministers. Since then, Turkish media have given extensive coverage to anti-U.S. protests, including videos on social media showing citizens burning dollar bills and destroying Apple's (AAPL) iPhones. And politicians have joined the call too. For example, Nationalist Movement Party's Ordu provincial chairman, Köksal Yilmaz, shattered his iPhone after he bought a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) device.

And if you haven't heard of the Nationalist Movement Party, it scored 17.82% of the votes in the last local elections.

So far Erdogan hasn't given further details on the length and implementation of the iPhone boycott, but later he announced that Turkey is doubling tariffs on imports of U.S. passenger cars to 120%, alcoholic drinks to 140%, and leaf tobacco to 60%. Tariffs on goods such as cosmetics, rice, and coal were also doubled.

With the trade war between the US and Turkey escalating, it seems possible that further tariffs could hit the iPhone. And even without them, sales of the line of smartphones are likely to be hit as they have become a symbol of America for the Turkish politicians and citizens.

This is a very sharp change in Turkey's attitude towards Apple considering that in 2016 the country's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek openly suggested that the company should move to Turkey in order to escape the European Union and pay lower taxes.

Also, the call for a national boycott from Erdogan seems hypocritical considering that he and several of his top ministers have been repeatedly photographed with Apple products including the iPhone and iPad, and on the night of the July 2016 failed coup, he used FaceTime to call citizens out into the street.

Apple's market share and sales in Turkey

Apple currently has a pair of Apple Stores in Istanbul and has in recent years made its products and services available in Turkey. As of July 2018, just under 17% of all mobile devices in the country ran on Apple's iOS software versus 2.09% for local brand Vestel:

Source: StatCounter

iOS' share was 17.41% in December 2017, which means around 7.15 million of the 41.09 million projected smartphone users in the country in 2017 used an Apple device.

Data on the market share of Apple in Turkey is hard to come by and analyst estimates vary greatly.

For example, TIME reported that Apple has 22% of the smartphone market in the country according to Ramazan Yavuz, research manager at IDC, a consultancy company. He added that around 11.4 million units were sold in Turkey in 2017.

According to research firm Canalys, in turn, Apple ranks as the second largest smartphone vendor in Turkey with a 13% market share. Canalys added that Apple shipped 450,000 iPhones to the country in the second quarter of 2018, which is just above 1% of the 41 million iPhones shipped worldwide in that period.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped an estimated 1.6 million iPhones to Turkey in 2017, which is less than 1% of the 216.8 million phones shipped during the year and around 0.7% of revenue.

In any case, Turkey is a billion-dollar market for the company, but demand could fall over the following quarters even without the boycott or the tariffs due to the crashing lira. For example, pricing for the iPhone X starts at 7,499 Turkish lira, which at the current exchange rate is around $1,303 (as of the time of writing). There are jokes on social media that the plunge of the lira would make Apple's products unaffordable for Turks anyway.

Excluding tariffs, perhaps the real test for Apple will be how Turkish fans will react to the new iPhones debuting next month. At least for now, it seems that demand is still strong with the WSJ reporting that the Apple store inside Istanbul's upscale Zorlu shopping mall was bustling with activity on Tuesday.

Also, Reuters has reported that Turks are so far ignoring Erdogan's boycott call just as they did when he called for the sale of gold and dollars.

Conclusion

Turkey is a large country with over 80 million citizens and it's a billion-dollar market for Apple. Currently, close to 17% of all mobile devices in the country ran on the company's iOS software.

Erdogan and other politicians have been calling for a boycott of the iPhone in the country, but ordinary citizens so far seem to be ignoring the call, at least at the Apple store at the Zorlu shopping mall. Excluding tariffs, perhaps the real test for Apple will be how its Turkish fans will react to the new iPhones debuting next month.

iPhone sales in Turkey are estimated at around 400,000 per quarter, but they represent less than 1% of Apple's global revenues. Nevertheless, sentiment drives markets, and the situation seems very similar to an episode of US's trade war with China when UMC (UMC) announced that a Chinese court ruled in its favor in patent infringement lawsuits against Micron (MU). The injunction covered just 1% of Micron's sales (similar to Apple in Turkey), but shares fell 3.5% on the news. Taking this into account, I think that a drop in the share price of Apple due to tariffs or a ban in Turkey would represent an excellent short-term buying opportunity as the fundamentals of the company would be barely affected.

