Amniofix Injectable Reimbursement: The Sky Is Falling

This latest report (days before option expiry, coincidentally.) follows a pattern of other negative WSJ "news" articles or (even non-news/review/recap articles) which drove the stock price down.

In fact, multiple sources (including podiatrists) tell me that Amniofix Injectable has not been covered to any substantial degree by insurance companies, so the issue is actually moot.

After a call to HCSC customer service, and a review of this policy linked on their article, I found that there was literally no evidence that a reimbursement change happened.

On 8/14/2018, Gretchen Morgenson and Charley Grant reported on WSJ that HCSC, a Blue-Cross-Blue-Shield member, would stop reimbursing Amniofix Injectable as of August 1, due to an "unreported" policy change.

Introduction

As many Mimedx (MDXG) shareholders know, the WSJ's Gretchen Morgenson and Charley Grant have published a series of negative articles on Mimedx (none positive) in the last year or so. Further, Marc Cohodes, a prominent Mimedx "critic" (I am being generous) has ties with Gretchen Morgenson, who has written about Cohodes since at least 2012, while at the New York Times.

Bots

WSJ articles about specific companies are historically known for moving stock prices, as they often do have newly uncovered information that previously the market did not know, whether it be buyout leaks or other news. (For example, the WSJ broke the news about the Juno buyout by Celgene earlier this year, causing the price to move immediately.) So if I was a market maker, I would have an algorithm (a "bot" or "robot") trained on these new articles to watch for new information and react accordingly.

One of the simplest ways to assess such information is via a word cloud (although more sophisticated methods are no doubt employed by some), and this method, or a variation of it, is likely to be in use by market makers such as Goldman Sachs. However, even if I had such an algorithm at my disposal, and the sum of money moved was substantial, I'd still have someone check the article later.

Regurgitation

Gretchen Morgenson and Charley Grant's articles all recount the various alleged goings-on at Mimedx in almost every article they write. If I was a word cloud algorithm, that would pique my interest.

Thus, it comes at no surprise that whenever a WSJ article about Mimedx crops up (and all have been negative so far), the stock price takes a dive. As evidence, when the WSJ published a piece entitled "Highflying Medical Firm, a Help to Wounded Veterans, Falls to Earth", the stock fell almost instantly, with no time for human readers to understand what the article was about. The stock price did recover quickly on the day, as the article in fact held no "new" news about the company.

I suppose that articles such as these require no special expertise for a human being to recognize nearly immediately that they are simply review articles with no new information. But the bot doesn't know that.

On August 14, 2018, Gretchen Morgenson and Charley Grant published another article entitled "Insurer Stops Reimbursing for Some MiMedx Products", with the first few words stated as thus:

A major health insurer said it will stop reimbursing patients for use of injectable amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group Inc. and other manufacturers, saying they are considered “experimental, investigational and/or unproven for all indications.”

And further:

The decision by Health Care Service Corp., effective Aug. 1, will likely curb the use of products promoted aggressively for an array of ailments including hair loss, erectile dysfunction, knee pain and osteoarthritis.

Immediately afterwards, the stock price fell about 11%, which represented about a 56 million dollar loss of market valuation. Some of that was robots, some of that was short sellers looking to enter a Mimedx short position, and maybe some of that was long positions selling.

But, right away, to anyone who actually knows about Amniofix Injectable reimbursement procedures even in the slightest, this "new information" didn't make any sense.

A prominent podiatrist who I talked to several months ago and who treats many patients with Mimedx products told me that Amniofix Injectable just isn't typically covered by insurance and his patients pay out of pocket for this treatment. This is corroborated by e.g. podiatry center websites. Further, it corroborated by Blue Cross Blue Shield policy statements across the country:

Timely News?

I couldn't find any "old" policy statement from any state covered by HCSC (Health Care Service Corp) to corroborate or refute any policy changes, but I did find this website, which stated the new policy statement was pending as of May 2018.

Some, including Marc Cohodes himself, have pointed to a change in documentation on HCSC's medical drug list pages:

2017 drug list PDF

2018 drug list PDF

It is indeed true that Amniofix Injectable no longer appears in the 2018 list. But Marc Cohodes' post was in May 2018.

And, looking carefully at the PDF documents themselves, we can find out when they were created (File > Properties in the Adobe PDF viewer). The first was created on October 14, 2016. The second was created on November 2, 2017.

Marc Cohodes' post was three months ago and the actual 2018 document was written in November 2017. It has zero relation to the August 1 policy statement.

So much for the WSJ having timely "news".

The List Change

Even if the policy statement was created in conjunction with the change of the list, this actually does not support the statement, made by Gretchen Morgenson and Charley Grant, that HCSC would "stop" covering Amniofix Injectable, for the simple fact that being on the list does not guarantee reimbursement. The text included in the the 2017 list PDF states as follows:

Pharmacy benefits are not available for:

Drugs required by law to be labeled: “Caution - Limited by Federal Law to Investigational Use,” or

Experimental drugs, even though a charge is made for the drugs, or

Legend Drugs which are not approved by the FDA for a particular use or purpose or when used for a purpose other than the purpose for which the FDA approval is given, except as required by law or regulation.

Two guesses as to whether Amniofix Injectable, with an RMAT designation granted to it by the FDA, is by law an investigational drug. The PR helps in that regard:

An investigational regenerative medicine therapy is eligible for RMAT designation if it is intended to treat, modify, reverse, or cure a serious condition, and if preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the regenerative medicine therapy has the potential to address unmet medical needs for such condition. [emphasis mine]

Conclusion: Did Anything Change, And Does It Matter?

As can be seen in the links above, basically every state I came across had the same statement: perhaps some exceptions are made (?), but there could be no reimbursement, as a matter of policy, for micronized injectable human amniotic membrane.

The article claimed that the "decision" will "likely curb the use of products promoted aggressively for an array of ailments including hair loss, erectile dysfunction, knee pain and osteoarthritis." (emphasis mine)

Where is the evidence for these claims?

(1) There is no evidence that any decision on actual policy changes for injectables were made. In fact, my research shows the opposite. (2) Further, the article claims that the use of injectable products would be "curbed" by the new policy statement, but there is overwhelming evidence that they were already not covered by insurance companies around the country: that is, patients have already been paying out of pocket. (3) Finally, the article suggests that the products were promoted aggressively for "an array of ailments", presumably by Mimedx. In fact, there was no such evidence supplied.

In sum: as of now, overwhelming evidence points to the fact that there was no such decision to "stop" reimbursing patients on August 1. But, let's assume that HCSC had previously reimbursed some patients and it was simply clarifying its policy as it relates to Amniofix (and all other such injectables), to avoid angry/confused customers. How much of an impact would that really have?

Well, we still know that, overwhelmingly, Amniofix Injectable is not covered by insurance across the US (yet), and therefore this policy clarification should have essentially zero impact on sales.

(And even supposing that I am completely wrong in all of my research, it would still have almost no impact: according to Mimedx presentations in 2017, Amniofix Injectable made up 1% of revenues in 2015, with an aspirational aim for 20% in 2020. Presumably, by then (see link), Mimedx Injectables would be approved by the FDA.)

And yet, on this WSJ article, the market cap went down 56 million dollars.

Addendum: Facts Matter

I didn't cover any of the repeated allegations in the article, but may do so in the future. But, I know this: Facts are important. For example, I know that Mimedx is currently a $453m market cap company. I also know that, unless there is a massive conspiracy afoot, Mimedx had allograft sheet sales exceeding 27,000 a month between August 2017 and July 2018. I know this based on the early August 2017 milestone PR of 1m sheet allograft sales and the early July 2018 milestone of 1.3m sheet allograft sales. Those press releases were signed off on by both old and new management.

Because of Sarbanes-Oxley, top management could go to jail if they knowingly lied in press releases. I can understand the argument for old management lying (even though I don't think it's true), but new management has nothing to gain and everything to lose by confirming those numbers in a PR.

When someone or some entity does something that confirms one's world view about their behavior, it is easy to simply ascribe intent without looking at the evidence. So, whenever Mimedx announced any information that, in some possible universe, fit the narrative of their vocal critics, rounds of self-congratulations broke out. Critical analysis went out the window.

When someone (i.e.: me) pointed out that two sets of management stated numbers for sheet allograft sales under threat of massive jail time, those critics (at least, those who acknowledged this information), began resorting to petty insults, because their "rational" world view was challenged, without any easy explanation. Acknowledging these points of evidence meant the thesis had to be re-examined.

But wait, there's more! In my next article, I will prove (at least some part) of Viceroy Research's research correct: just not in the way they intended...

As requested by Seeking Alpha editors, I contacted the writers of the aforementioned WSJ piece, Charley Grant and Gretchen Morgenson, on 8/16/2018, to justify, with evidence, their claim of a change in reimbursement policy. Charley Grant had an out-of-office robo-reply, while Gretchen Morgenson cited the new policy statement, and general correspondence about that new policy statement from officials at HCSC.

Further, I contacted one of HCSC's media contacts on 8/14/2018. I was then referred to the date that the new policy statement was published. Requests for specific clarification have been made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.