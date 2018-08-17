Edwards Lifesciences: Good For The Heart And Your Portfolio

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.78, which is 37.32% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) are down 11.12% since topping out on July 25, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of heart valve replacements are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating solid earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for EW stands at 13.78, which implies a 37.32% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that EW has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Edwards Lifesciences Corp was 10.20% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -2.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.90% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 19.90% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for EW came in at a 28.45% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 28.45 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500. The company's operating margin was also higher than the average of 15.16% for the Healthcare Products sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about EW.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

EW has a Forward P/E of 29.50 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for EW is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for EW stands at 12.94%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 12.94% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so EW has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.46x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for EW would turn bullish with a break above the $138.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bearish downtrend line which began on August 6 on the daily charts. The shares recently bounced off the $134.00 support level which should encourage investors to buy on a bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $154.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the EW 21SEP18 135 Call Options, which will provide approximately 14x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $133.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $154.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe EW is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The company operates in three divisions, and all three posted healthy YOY sales growth for Q2 2018: excluding foreign exchange effects, Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy (THVT) sales were up 12 percent; Surgical Heart Valve Therapy sales were up 3 percent; and Critical Care sales were up 12 percent. Total sales for the company were up 10% YOY.

Looking forward, the company raised its EPS guidance for full year 2018 from $4.50 to $4.70 to between $4.60 and $4.75. And as CFO Scott Ullem stated in the Q2 2018 earnings call, the company feels confident in hitting the top end of sales ranges for all three divisions:

. . . we remain confident in achieving the higher end of each of the sales guidance ranges shared at our Investor Conference in December. Those ranges are $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion for transcatheter heart valve therapy, $810 million to $850 million for Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and $610 million to $650 million for Critical Care. And for total Edwards, $3.5 billion to $3.9 billion.

With strong sales momentum heading into the second half of 2018, and with my high MGQ and strong forward-looking ratios, I feel extremely confident in going long the shares of EW at the current price level.

Strong Product Market

The global heart valve devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to $13.3 billion from 2017 to 2025. That is a strong growth rate for the company's product market, and presents significant revenue growth opportunity for the company going forward.

As CEO Michael Mussellman mentioned in the Q2 earnings call, heart valve disease remains under the radar in regards to diagnosis:

. . . structural heart disease is largely undertreated and underdiagnosed and we remain committed to increasing awareness and providing innovative life-saving therapies so even more patients can benefit.

The company finds itself in the enviable position of providing a solution to a medical problem that is expected to grow as the population grows older - the company finds itself on the right side of global demographics:

Rising geriatric population, increase in prevalent population with heart valve disease and demand for novel and less invasive technology are significant factors contributing to the growth of heart valve devices market.

And the company has several new products in its lineup that it expects will help generate revenue growth for the balance of 2018. Mussellman highlighted a few in the earnings call: the new Insipris Resilia aortic valve for active patients; HemoSphere, their next generation all-in-one monitoring platform; the Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index which can predict dangerous low blood pressure 15 minutes before it occurs; and, their PASCAL mitral repair therapy which is expected to launch in 2019. Mussellman further stated that the company is committed to R&D and innovation:

We're optimistic in achieving significant clinical milestones in 2018 and realizing our goal of launching at least one new therapy a year in each of the next several years.

The market for heart valves promises excellent growth over the next seven years, and EW is well positioned to participate in this growth and reap the profits.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, EW is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.