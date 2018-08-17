Permian Crude Production: A Gusher In 2019

New pipeline capacity in second half of 2019 will enable Permian production to increase up to two million barrels per day.

Growth of crude production in the Permian Basin has been very impressive over the past year. Estimated output in September 2018 is 3.421 million barrels per day (mmbd), an increase of 850,000 b/d, or 33 percent, year-over-year.

As strong as that growth has been, well-documented “takeaway capacity” problems have hampered even faster gains. Many more wells have been drilled than completed.

The result has been a rise in the “Drilled But Uncompleted” wells (“DUCs”) count. In July 2018, the EIA reported 3,470 DUCs in the Permian, a year-over-year increase of 80 percent.

According to Artem Abramov, vice president of shale analysis for Rystad Energy, the main relief to takeaway capacity constraints “will come in second-half 2019 when 2 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity is expected to be added.”

Drillers such as on Pioneer Natural Resources Co.(NYSE: PXD) plan to focus on more high-intensity completions in the second half of 2018. However, they will not affect actual production until 2019.

Conclusions

“The main implication of the massive DUC buildup is the ability to ramp up production quickly when significant takeaway capacity expansion happens in second-half 2019,” Abramov said. He added that “upside potential is yet to be seen amid significant multi-stack potential yet to be unlocked” in the Permian.

The EIA has forecast that U.S. crude production will rise by one million barrels per day in 2019 to 11.7 mmbd. However, that increase may be far too conservative once Permian’s pipeline constraints are alleviated.

OPEC has predicted that the demand for its crude oil will drop to 32.04 mmbd in 2019. That is a drop from 32.88 mmbd in 2018. That projection may also be too conservative. If Iranian oil production is not cut much, the OPEC+ group may have to continue the production cut deal for yet another year.

MMBD 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 Demand 97.67 97.91 99.44 100.27 Non-OPEC Supply 59.1 59.1 59.67 60.45 OPEC NGLs 6.29 6.34 6.38 6.43 Total Non-OPEC 65.39 65.44 66.05 66.88 Difference 32.28 32.47 33.39 33.39

MMBD 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Demand 99.11 99.29 100.9 101.72 Non-OPEC Supply 61 60.83 61.93 63.16 OPEC NGLs 6.43 6.45 6.48 6.51 Total Non-OPEC 67.43 67.34 68.41 69.67 Difference 31.68 31.95 32.49 32.05

Source: OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report, August 2018.

