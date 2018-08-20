Make MLPs Great Again

MLPs have been one of the most avoided sectors since the commodity price downturn that started in 2014. MLP prices peaked in 3rd quarter of 2014 and steadily declined alongside a severe decline in crude oil prices. The broader energy space hit a bottom when WTI price traded at $26/bbl in February 2016 and after a slight sector-wide rebound, MLPs decoupled with movements in oil prices and never participated in the recovery, even as oil prices eventually climbed to $70/bbl and E&Ps traded up in price. Despite the perception of MLPs being a yield vehicle like Utilities and REITs (or at least was thought of being one), even historically, the number one driver of MLPs was crude oil price (and not interest rates). Prior to the decoupling that became more apparent starting in mid-2017 when crude prices broke out of the $40-50 range and rapidly reached $70/bbl range by early 2018, the correlation between MLP price to oil price was 0.85-0.90. Over a medium-term period (for any given 1 to 3-year period), this correlation makes sense in that higher prices drive more oil and gas supply and ultimately, volume is the number one driver of oil and gas midstream businesses. In any case, fast forward to today, MLPs and oil prices have massively diverged and MLPs trade at the same price range as March 2016 when oil price was $40/bbl. Since mid-to-late 2016, MLPs have significantly underperformed crude oil, E&P sector, and S&P 500. To put this into context, not only has MLPs significantly underperformed Utilities since mid-2014 (rightfully so), 2017 marked the first year Utilities and MLPs exhibited negative correlation in history.

MLP Index (AMLP) vs. S&P 500 (SPY) vs. WTI Oil (USO) vs. E&P Index (XOP)

Source: Yahoo Finance

So what exactly happened as the sector went through a severe downturn and more importantly, during the subsequent 2-year period as oil prices significantly recovered? MLPs have been subject to headline risks one after another. Sabine’s bankruptcy ruling that acreage dedications to a gathering system can potentially be broken under Chapter 11 raised questions from investors as to whether midstream businesses truly are utility-like or not. A large number of MLPs, including some large-cap household names, then announced distribution reductions (what was considered a taboo) and investors demanded capital discipline and an industry-wide transition to a self-funding model (as opposed to a capital markets-reliant growth model). In 2017, investors followed through by penalizing names that announced large acquisitions (like Plains, Targa, NuStar, SemGroup) and other names with risky distribution profiles (like Genesis, Enbridge, NGL). Naturally, in connection with scrutiny around capital discipline and distribution cuts, lacking corporate governance and cost of capital issues (incentive distribution rights or IDRs) arising from GP-LP corporate structure needed to be addressed. While many MLPs did not have to reduce distributions (many names still had healthy coverage), there is no valid argument for not instilling better governance or lowering cost of capital. The entire sector quickly engaged in simplifying the corporate structure and eliminating IDRs to position themselves as standalone midstream businesses and to lower cost of capital. Lastly, FERC issued an initial ruling in March 2018 to potentially eliminate tax allowances for interstate pipelines with a cost of service rate structure and gas companies organized as a pass-through entity. While cost of service rate structure applied to only a small number of gas interstate pipelines and natural gas companies organized as a pass-through entity were very limited (DM, SEP, EEP, TCP), this again resulted in a broad selloff. In July, FERC issued a final ruling that modified the March ruling by eliminating accumulated deferred income tax, which offsets negative impact from a potential elimination of tax allowance (to be clear, Final Rule did NOT require MLP pipelines to eliminate tax allowances at this time). Final Ruling also clarified that companies organized as a pass-through entity in which all of whose income or losses are consolidated on the federal income tax return of its corporate parent is considered to be subject to federal corporate income tax, and thus ELIGIBLE for a tax allowance. The July ruling largely eliminated any regulatory uncertainty overhang for the sector.

Again, fast-forwarding to today, what resulted from all of this? Investor base completely transformed and retail investors all but exited the MLP space (investor base aside, there has been a general outflow of funds from MLPs). On a positive note, however, MLPs collectively are substantially healthier with higher distribution coverage, visibility and runway for distribution growth on a self-funded basis, lower leverage, lower cost of capital, simpler corporate structure, and stronger governance. Like many other situations in the market, the best cure for low price is low price. While it is my view that MLPs have been oversold and the sentiment is overly negative against strong fundamentals, structural changes and restructurings that have taken place in the last few years were necessary and MLPs are now positioned to inflect and have become worthy of a second look from a broader investor base.

If you buy the AMZ index (AMLP), what exactly are you buying?

Source: Capital IQ, Author's Work (Market data as of 8/16/18)

In aggregate, you are buying a basket with a weighted average of $18.3bn in market cap, $30.1bn in enterprise value, 3.5x EV/’19E EBITDA of leverage, 5.3% of distribution CAGR between 2018 and 2020, 1.35x 2019E distribution coverage, and 7.5% distribution yield. Said differently, it is analogous to buying a large-cap company (would be equivalent to one of the largest 300 companies in the US by market cap) underpinned by long-term, fixed-fee contracts with cash flows growing far above GDP growth forecast (5.3% 2018-2020 distribution CAGR), yielding 7.5%, and has incremental debt capacity to fund future growth.

As AMLP is a float-adjusted and capitalization-weighted composite, it consists of only mid-to-large cap names that have mostly already gone through distribution cuts (if necessary) and simplification transactions (and/or elimination of IDRs). The significance of this is that there is substantially reduced volatility from a headline risk point of view and now offers stability in both baseline yield and steady growth profile (this is precisely the profile that MLP investors traditionally sought after).

I do not have a crystal ball on oil price but under most conceivable price scenarios, there is a strong consensus that both crude oil and natural gas supply will grow in the US for an extended period of time (only differs in the rate of growth). To reiterate, volume is the primary fundamental driver of a midstream business.

In terms of sector risks, despite strong fundamentals and attractive valuations, significant drop in oil price will negatively impact MLP prices (however, even under significant drop in commodity price, it is debatable as to whether supply will actually decline in the US in the medium-to-long term). Any significant economic recession or a major correction in the stock market will probably negatively impact MLP prices, whether the cause of correction/recession has any direct impact on commodity prices or US midstream fundamentals (this argument can be made to just about any stock). There could also be unexpected political and regulatory risks (i.e. FERC, elections, tariffs - more specifically on commodity exports and steel imports, etc).

Returns & Sensitivities

Source: Author's Work

If you assume a hold period until end of 2019 (shy of 1.5 year hold period) and sell at a forward distribution yield of 7.5% (same yield as today) or a mere 0.5% yield compression of 7% (which is a 5-year historical average yield that is still elevated as a result of the 2014-2017 time frame), you can achieve a 15-20% IRR (with current income) or 20-30% total returns. If you assume a yield compression to levels pre-2014 down-cycle of 6% range, you can achieve IRRs in excess of 35% or total returns close to 50%.

Downside Scenario

Using a framework from Wells Fargo Research, one could develop a hypothetical (somewhat academic) downside case in a low growth and low commodity price environment. Using historical context (although not completely apples-to-apples given that MLP composition was historically different and shale revolution is only a last 10 year phenomenon), in a world of flat-to-declining production (1991-2000 average growth rate for midstream MLP was 2.3%), average yield was 9.4%. If you were to run a yield/growth regression for this time period, curve implies that a 0% growth MLP universe would have yielded 11.8%. However, interest rates are much lower today relative to 1991-2000 where average 10-year treasury yield was 6.6% (implying a spread of 520bps). Using a medium-term 10-year treasury forecast of 3%, this would imply a yield of ~8% for a hypothetical no growth environment in today’s world. From the table above, you can see that 8% distribution yield would result in an IRR of 10% or 14% total return.

I would also point to the options MLPs were able to exercise in one of the most severe commodity price downturns in history (2014-2016). They were able to reduce distribution, sell non-core assets, and when traditional capital markets were shaky, private capital was immediately available for corporate preferred equity issuances and asset-level joint ventures (PE funds, credit funds, infra funds like EIG, Stonepeak, Blackstone, TPG, Goldman Sachs, Encap, GIP, First Reserve, KKR, EMG, Kayne Anderson, Oaktree, Arclight, GSO, Magnetar, Riverstone, Warburg Pincus, etc stepped in for a corporate pref security or an asset-level JV for Dominion, Sanchez, Plains, Targa, MPLX, Western Gas, Rice, Enlink, Genesis, NGL, American Midstream, SemGroup, Energy Transfer just to name a few). The takeaway here is that there is in excess of $100 billion of private capital (this is excluding pension funds and sovereign wealth funds with direct investing capability) that have mandates to be capital providers for the US midstream sector.

Conclusion

Despite a rising interest rate environment (still extremely low in historical context), search for yield continues. As per KKR’s June 2018 Global Macro & Asset Allocation Research, MLPs are one of the few assets today with above average yields. AMLP offers 7.5% (above average historical yield and significantly above the broader market) with a 5.4% distribution growth rate (far in excess of US or global GDP growth forecast) for the foreseeable future. In relative terms, you can buy the index today (~$70/bbl oil price) at the same entry price as March 2016 when oil price was $40/bbl and was completely destroyed in the immediate aftermath of one of the worst commodity price downturn in history. The sector as a whole has been significantly “cleaned up” and is stronger than ever with lower leverage, capital discipline, and lower cost of capital (IDR elimination).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.