Accenture Makes Two Connected Technologies Acquisitions

ACN is continuing to use acquisitions to bolster its Industry X.0 initiative and provide next-generation technology services to the connected device industry.

It acquired Mindtribe and agreed to acquire Pillar Technologies, both for undisclosed amounts.

Accenture has announced two acquisitions in the connected technologies space.

Global consulting firm Accenture (ACN) has announced the acquisition and pending acquisition of two North American technology companies, Mindtribe and Pillar Technology.

Mindtribe provides integrated hardware & software engineering services; Pillar Technology serves clients with its embedded software capabilities.

ACN’s acquisition activity of IoT design and service companies makes sense as the firm continues to build out its Industry X.0 capabilities in this rapidly growing area.

San Francisco-based Mindtribe was founded in 1998 to enable startup companies to access hardware engineering and project management services.

As the Internet of Things industry has developed in recent years, the firm shifted its focus to integrated engineering for connected hardware.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Steve Myers, who was previously a mechanical engineer at the Stanford Linear Accelerator.

Pillar Technology, which is headquartered in Columbus Ohio and has offices in Palo Alto, Des Moines, and Ann Arbor, was founded in 1996. CEO Bob Myers started with the firm in 2002.

Pillar's primary offerings to customers are the development and testing of enterprise-grade software and digital services engineering for hardware products.

According to a 2017 report on the Internet of Things [IoT] market, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% from 2017 to 2022.

While the IoT market is large and diverse, the number and breadth of connected hardware & software devices and applications are growing at a tremendous rate.

The main drivers for this expected growth include rising Internet usage and penetration, growing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in the enterprise and demand for increased ‘smart’ technologies by cities, manufacturers, healthcare firms, industrials, logistics, and transportation industries, to name a few.

Major competitive vendors that provide IoT platforms include:

AT&T (T)

Cisco (CSCO)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

IBM (IBM)

Intel (INTC)

Hitachi Data Systems

ACN didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms of either deal nor did it file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deals were likely for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that the firm had $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $13 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended May 31, 2018, was $3.48 billion, so ACN has ample resources to make small acquisitions like these without difficulty.

Accenture is acquiring the two companies to bolster its ‘Industry X.0’ consulting capabilities for the burgeoning hardware & software integration needs for connected devices.

As Mike Sutcliff, group chief executive at Accenture Digital stated in the deal announcement,

Products are no longer simply physical things – they are evolving to be connected platforms that are powered by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud and edge computing. With our Industry X.0 capabilities, we are helping our clients create the products of the future with the required expertise in digital technologies, software development, product engineering, as well as user experience and product design. These acquisitions will fuel our drive to become a leader in developing connected products and services.

In the past 12 months, ACN’s stock price has risen 28.9%, more than double the S&P 500 Index of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

With the two acquisitions, Accenture gains a total of 360 employees with long relationships within the connected device and software development industries in North America. Both Mindtribe and Pillar boast top-tier, iconic companies as clients.

Accenture is continuing to acquire firms in this nascent industry, having recently acquired design firm Altitude and design consultancy designaffairs in recent months.

I’m bullish on ACN’s increased focus on IoT technology services. While these few acquisitions won’t move the dial in terms of stock price in the near term, they provide insight into how ACN management is thinking and reacting to opportunities in new markets.

I expect to see more acquisitions and initiatives as Accenture executes on its Industry X.0 initiatives.

