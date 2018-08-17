Royal Dutch Shell: A Look At The Second-Quarter Earnings Results

There is no secret here, and the stock slide is just a direct consequence of an oil prices weakness. Shell trades directly in correlation with the oil prices.

Courtesy: Shell (deepwater portfolio - Gulf of Mexico).

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is perhaps the best oil major in my opinion and should be one of the first oil stocks to be held as a long-term investment for many obvious reasons that we will analyze in details here.

This company is amongst a few essential pillars that will support your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times of this volatile market.

RDS.A data by YCharts

However, as I have said in my preceding articles about Shell, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a portion of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market. This strategy often creates the link between investing and real success.

Royal Dutch Shell's second quarterly results are showing tremendous progress as Ben van Beurden, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

This quarter, our cash flow from operations excluding working capital movements is the strongest since the first quarter of 2014 and the oil price, as I'm sure you all remember, was above $100 per barrel. Our financial framework remains unchanged. Our free cash flow outlook and the progress we have made to strengthen our financial framework gives us the confidence now to start our buyback program. And our intention remains to buy back at least $25 billion of our shares over the periods 2018 to 2020.

What is the difference between RDS-A and RDS-B and should this difference affect my decision about what to buy.

According to CFD Broker:

Royal Dutch Shell is a dual listed company. It's A share, RDSA, are listed in the Netherlands, on the AEX; its B shares, RDSB, are listed on the London Stock Exchange. At first glance, these shares appear identical. RDSA shares in Amsterdam pay dividends after extracting a withholding tax of 15% for shareholders who are not resident in the EU. This is not the case for B shares in London. The latest dividend from Royal Dutch Shell pays [$0.94/Q] per share. After the withholding tax has been paid, A shares pay [$0.799/Q]. B shares pay the full [$0.94/Q]. This amounts to a difference of [$0.141] or 15%,

Otherwise, there is no real difference between the two.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 2Q'18, the raw numbers.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total revenues in $ Billion 68.85 73.95 69.18 60.18 49.73 60.27 62.94 67.09 73.31 72.70 77.73 88.12 89.24 96.77 Net income in $ Billion 4.43 3.99 -7.42 0.94 0.48 1.18 1.38 1.54 3.54 1.55 4.09 3.81 5.90 6.02 EBITDA $ Billion 10.82 10.71 3.56 5.56 5.88 7.83 9.00 9.91 12.32 9.66 13.08 13.33 14.64 15.90 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 6.4% 5.4% 0 1.6% 1.0% 1.9% 2.2% 2.3% 4.8% 2.1% 5.3% 4.3% 6.6% 6.2% EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 1.24 -2.34 0.30 0.14 0.30 0.34 0.38 0.86 0.38 0.98 0.92 1.40 1.44 Cash from operations in $ Billion 7.11 6.05 11.23 5.42 0.66 2.29 8.49 9.17 9.51 11.29 7.58 7.28 9.43 9.50 Capital expenditures in $ Billion 6.22 6.21 6.41 7.30 5.32 5.80 5.28 5.71 4.31 5.66 5.02 5.86 4.79 5.28 Free cash flow in $ Billion 0.89 -0.16 4.82 -1.88 -4.66 -3.50 3.21 3.46 5.20 5.63 2.56 1.41 4.64 4.23 Cash and short-term investments in $ Billion 19.87 26.98 31.85 31.75 11.02 15.22 19.98 19.13 19.60 23.99 20.70 20.31 21.93 19.47 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 43.84 52.94 55.59 58.38 80.87 90.33 97.83 77.62 91.63 90.35 88.36 85.67 88.02 80.47 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.19 3.19 3.20 3.21 3.62 4.03 4.05 4.09 4.11 4.15 4.16 4.18 4.19 4.17

Sources: Royal Dutch Shale filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production.

1 - Revenues were up 27.6% year over year

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues for the second-quarter 2018 of $96.77 billion, up 27.6% year over year and up 8.4% sequentially establishing a new revenue record. Profits surged 66.7% to $6.02 billion from $1.55 billion a year ago. It was another outstanding quarter for the company who enjoyed $66.09 per barrel equivalent this quarter, up from $45.62 a year ago.

This quarter saw another strengthening of the prices of oil and gas. Global liquid price of oil was $66.09 compared to $45.62 a year ago.

Source: Shell presentation

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures).

Free cash flow has increased significantly this quarter compared to the last two precedent quarters. Shell is making $12.84 billion in free cash flow on a yearly basis and $4.23 billion this quarter. Notice that dividend payout is approximately $15.8 billion now.

Based on this FCF (not including divestitures), Royal Dutch Shell is still slightly failing the FCF test, especially with the implementation of a $25 billion buyback shares. As it is often said, you can't have it both ways.

However, the company expects to generate an organic free cash flow ("FCF") ranging from $25 billion to $30 billion at the end of the decade based on $60 per barrel in real terms 2016, which is impressive. Jessica Uhl said:

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital amounted to $40 billion. And our organic free cash flow was close to $13 billion. Over this period, we distributed almost $16 billion in dividends to our shareholders, of which $13 billion has been in cash. Since 2016, we've received close to $26 billion of cash proceeds from divestments, and our MLP was close to $6 million (00:19:38) this quarter alone. The successful delivery of our divestment program has allowed us to reduce gearing from almost 30% in 2016 to less than 24% this quarter, and it gives us line of sight to further gearing reduction.

Shell is paying currently 5.4% annually, which is one of the best in the oil sector.

Shell divestitures since 2016 represent about $30 billion total and are nearly completed, with divestments of $26 billion achieved.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others.

Upstream production was 3,442 K Boep/d this quarter, down 1.5% compared to a year ago and down 10.3% sequentially. It was a weak production number mainly as a result of divestments.

Note from my preceding article regarding proved reserves at the end of 2017:

Royal Dutch Shell proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which is a decrease of about 1 billion barrels compared to 2016. However, excluding production and the impact of divestments, reserves additions in 2017 amounted to 1.8 billion barrels, which represents a reserves replacement ratio of 127%.

From RDS presentation.

A particular note about the company activity in the Permian:

Source: RDSA Presentation

Production increased significantly from 2016 and had reached nearly 100 K Boep/d and is expected to be about 240 K Boep/d by 2020. It is essential that the growth plan is not impacted by infrastructure bottlenecks that is a concerning situation now.

4 - Net debt and cash.

The net debt dropped to $61.0 billion at the end of June 2018 compared with nearly $66.3 billion a year earlier. Good progress was due primarily to divestments.

Source: Shell presentation

Net debt represents a notable reduction spread over the last eight quarters (please see company's graph above). This substantial decrease was possible due to the completion of a divestiture program with around $26 billion of divestments achieved since the beginning of 2016, including revenues from the MLP spin-off called Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX).

The company has announced a further $3 billion of divestments expected in 2018. Jessica Uhl said on the conference call:

Let's now look at divestments, net debt reduction and organic free cash flow coverage. First, divestments and net debt. Since early 2016, at a headline level, we've completed $26 billion in divestments. This program is a crucial part of our push to simplify and optimize our portfolio. We're confident that we will deliver on our $30 billion target and beyond 2018 we expect to continue to divest more than $5 billion per year to further upgrade and refresh our portfolio.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.07x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that has been going down steadily.

5 - Q3 2018 outlook. Source: Royal Dutch Shell Presentation

Source: Shell presentation

Commentary

There is no secret here, and the stock slide is just a direct consequence of an oil prices weakness. Shell trades directly in correlation with the oil prices and any other explanation regarding the balance sheet or production should be considered as secondary.

In fact, the balance sheet has strengthened this quarter with more free cash flow, record revenues close to $100 billion marks, less debt and a better growth prospects.

RDS.A data by YCharts

Investing is not that complicated when it comes to oil majors, and it often comes to a simple relationship between the company and oil prices.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS-A has corrected to its long-term resistance around $62.25 (I recommend buying at this important level). The next possible resistance is around $64 and/or $68 (at which level I recommend to take some profit off the table).

So far, it is difficult to imagine a real trading pattern. We have a strong support at $62.25, yes, but the line resistance is not really here yet. The possible pattern that I come up with is an ascending broadening triangle which is considered as inconclusive with an equal chance to break out on the plus or the minus side. The chart is telling us that the oil prices are too volatile to give a solid idea of where the stock will go from here. We just need more time...

