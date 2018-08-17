Synaptics Should Recover

Higher-margin IoT business keeps on growing nicely, so we see a gradual recovery in the share price.

However, smartphones look to resume growth and the company is cutting some dry wood in their fingerprint reader business.

The shares have gone sideways on stagnation in the smartphone market, shortage of supplies for their TDDI solutions and some disappointments with their fingerprint solutions.

Synaptics (SYNA) has been in transition to profit from higher growth markets like IoT and automotive as it is suffering a bit from stagnation in the mobile market and a shortage of parts for its TDDI solution. Here is a good overview of this transition, from the earnings deck:

The company is surviving the lull in mobile fairly well:

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

Here is how the sectors performed, from the Q4CC:

revenue for mobile, IoT and PC products was approximately 57%, 25%, and 18%, respectively. Revenue for mobile products was down 36% compared with the year-ago quarter and down 10% sequentially. Revenue from IoT products was up 319%, year-over-year, and 8% sequentially. Revenue from PC products was up 23% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

Within IoT, there is automotive which is also growing nicely but it's under 5% of company revenue at present.

Mobile

Well, the mobile market has been stagnating and they have a few particular situations in some segments.

Revenues from capacitive fingerprint readers are in decline, although they managed to have a pretty good side business with these in the PC market (which grew 23% y/y). The company is restructuring the business and take a $8M-$10M charge in H1 2019. It expects savings of $20M a year.

But on the PC market there is still good growth and the company has announced a joint initiative with AMD (AMD) for a new highly-secure biometric fingerprint solution for the next generation AMD Ryzen platform.

Optical fingerprint sensors have disappointed due to rapid commodification so the company is de-emphasizing these on an ROI basis and the wait is for the market to move to TDDI fingerprint tech and the company keeps its R&D efforts directed towards this.

The company is really hampered in the TDDI market by shortages and that is set to continue. Even in H1 (fiscal) 2019 management has $50M in orders which it cannot deliver on because of these shortages. TDDI will only take off by Q3 in fiscal 2019 (the start of calendar 2019), although that will slightly depress gross margins.

Their chip-on-fil solutions (both discrete and TDDI) are beginning to get traction ana management argues that these will produce meaningful volume in the present (Q1) quarter.

The company is a leading supplier of OLED touch controllers and they are well placed to profit from a resurgence in OLED panels for the mobile market in the coming quarters, from Smart2zero:

smartphone panel growth paused as the industry absorbed excess inventory built in 2017. OLED smartphone panel growth will resume in the second half of the year with 47 percent area growth forecast for the last six months of the year in this segment.

Indeed, their ClearView OLED display driver is now in full production with ASUS and management expects additional designs from multiple OEMs to begin shipping in the near future.

IoT and automotive

The company's audio and video solutions are continuing to gain traction in the IoT market (including automotive) in stuff like Android-based set-top boxes, voice service platforms from Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), long-term partner Baidu, Samsung and others (their far-field voice DSPs) and there is more (Q4CC):

Market applications enabled by combining Synaptics' voice technology with Baidu's include a wide variety of on-the-go products, such as Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables, and automotive accessories.

In automotive (Q4CC):

we continue to make strong progress leveraging our touch controllers, display drivers, TDDI, fingerprint sensors, and voice technologies. Following last quarter's news, almost every top automotive display manufacturer is already building panels with our robust and unique TDDI solution, to validate complete system performance and reliability

The figures underline the growth in this segment, growth in IoT was a whopping 319% y/y!

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Apart from a return to y/y earnings growth, noteworthy is further the resurgence in the mobile share to 61%, on the back of a recovery in the smartphone market and some lumpiness in the IoT market leading to a sequential decline (-6.5%) in IoT as well as the PC market.

For the fiscal year 2019 management guides:

Low single digit revenue growth, held back by the above mentioned $50M headwinds due to shortages in the mobile market as well as the restructuring in the capacitive fingerprint market.

Operating profits of 10%-13%.

The company still believes in the targets set out at their investor day, to achieve $2B annual run rate in some quarter in fiscal 2020. They identified eight favorable drivers to achieve that and the only one disappointing so far is TDDI, but that could still turn into a tailwind from Q3 2019 onwards.

Management also thinks it has a fair short at 40% gross margin by then

Margins

SYNA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures, their non-GAAP versions are significantly higher and actually trending upward a bit. The company is making two simultaneous shifts:

From mobile to IoT (including automotive)

Within mobile seeking the parts with the highest ROIs matching their capabilities like OLED display drivers and TDDI.

Both these shifts should produce gradually better (non-GAAP) gross margins. Indeed (Q4CC):

we've had a couple of step functions in gross margin over the last couple of years. 18 months ago, we were trending in the 32% to 35% range for gross margins... for fiscal 2019, we're really looking to hit the midterm model that we talked about at our Analyst Day, being 35% to 39%.

Management hopes that they can reach 40% in the medium-term future, which hinges on further significant expansion in the IoT sector.

The large gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures, most is still a result from the two acquisitions that propelled the company into the IoT market (from the earnings deck):

Cash

SYNA Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Transition to new markets when core markets are stagnating will usually require significant investments and transition cost, so it's no wonder cash flows are down. Still, the balance sheet is improving a little:

A considerable amount of share buybacks have kept the company from dilution. If anything, the share count has trended downward a bit in the last three years:

SYNA Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

It's no surprise that the shares have moved sideways, we're waiting for the IoT market to have a bigger impact on the numbers and mobile growth to return.

SYNA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Given the large effect on GAAP numbers as a result of previous acquisitions the high EBITDA valuation isn't surprising but we find the sales multiple pretty compelling.

Conclusion

We think the shares are attractively valued in front of a recovery in mobile and further inroads into the IoT and automotive markets, with gradually higher margins to boot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.