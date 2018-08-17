Harley-Davidson: Don't Hop On This Bike Just Yet

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

After delivering more than expected in its Q2 earnings report, Harley-Davidson (HOG) also announced promising plans for its upcoming motorcycle lineup. There is simply one problem to all those well-built forecasts that makes everything questionable. That is politics. If any of you recently read the news, Trump's administration applied new tariffs for various materials in addition to a new legislation on imports and exports. For discretionary products companies, those events often mean big changes. During the past nine years, HOG had a clean record of dividend raises. But can it keep this up and secure a place in your portfolio?

Understanding the Business

Harley-Davidson is a motorcycle manufacturer and a leading brand in its industry. The company's history began in 1903 and quickly took over the market as cruisers became more and more appreciated. Its popularity relies on quality products, innovative styling, and the distinctive sound of its hogs.

The business now sells worldwide and mostly produces in the United States, which pleases Americans. The company's retail sales in 2017 showed that nearly 61% of its bikes were sold in the US. While those numbers went down in its Q2 report, sales in Europe and emerging markets began to take off.

Source: Harley-Davidson - Conference Call Slides (July 24th, 2018)

Here's what its latest quarter looked like

$1.45 EPS, a $0.42 jump compared to its first quarter.

A higher dividend of $0.37 announced for Q2, succeeding a 0.9M share repurchase.

New and accelerated strategies to boost outlook and benefit forecasts.

To be included in those strategies, HOG presented new products to be marketed, having a broader access to its customers and performance boost to improve its dealers' financial stability.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

I think I'm not surprising anyone by saying that HOG slowly starts to feel the economic squeeze felt by many in North America. Sales are going down, profit and operating margins are thinning, and general sales numbers are also taking a hit. Nonetheless, the company still manages to make the best out of its situation by presenting an uptrend in Europe and Asia. No surprise this geographic sector will be its main focus for the next several months.

Secondly, HOG knows it can't stay forever. Its customer base is slowly changing, the environment is changing, and the laws are evolving as well. With electric bikes on the way, Harley may be hoping to fall in its new riders' good graces. New, more classic products are also on the horizon in order to keep the existing client base.

And third, the fact that HOG is planning on developing its retail channel is a sign that the company wants to get closer to its customers. An aspect that the new generation appreciates and will most likely be shown in benefits on its financial statements.

Dividend Growth Perspective

HOG is having a good run since 2010. The fact is the financial crisis of '09 came crashing the party on many discretionary products companies. We can now count on a seven-year constant increase in dividends with a respectable 3.37% yield.

While the company showed strong performance in the last few years, I can't make a definitive statement for future dividend growth. Taking the current situation into account, with new tariffs flying out every week, HOG deciding to relocate its manufacturing abroad, and President Trump backing a Harley-Davidson boycott, I can't see where a company can thrive on such events. In the meantime, HOG is on a good way to reach the Dividend Achiever title in a couple of years.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Looking at its 50% payout ratio, it seems unaffected (yet, at least) from everything happening around it. The company does have the money to pay out such dividends and would also be able to sustain this level for the upcoming FY. I am curious to look back at this graph in a few months to see its evolution.

Potential Downsides

Unfortunately, as you may have picked up above, downsides are numerous and may have huge impact on results. New tariffs on metal and aluminium are expected to make a single bike price rise up $2,200 (source). This price shift can't be passed solely onto customers. Operating margins will be impacted. The span of the damages is still to assess, but the end result will remain the same.

New politics brought upon HOG's announcement of manufacturing being relocated overseas. Bringing up the uptrend in retail sales in Europe, the company justified its move with a strategic decision, which isn't bad by itself! The problem is Americans don't like seeing their all-stars companies moving abroad. Trump's administration backed a boycott of Harley-Davidson products to show its disagreement. This movement is also embraced by… the employees themselves!

HOG does a good job of sticking to its plans announced during the earnings report on July, but the execution might be a little bumpy along the road.

Valuation

PE ratio recorded from 2011 through 2013 reflects the notorious price increase for HOG's stock. It now appears we are late to the party. Although it looks stable (for now), I'm not sure what to expect going forward.

Source: YCharts

Considered a mature company in its industry with fewer development possibilities, a 3% growth rate was used for this DDM along with a 10% discount rate. This rate also represents the higher risks that a discretionary products company bears for investors. The model doesn't quite seem to be enjoying the stock as much as investors did for the past years.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.48 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 3.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 3.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $30.49 $26.13 $22.87 10% Premium $27.95 $23.95 $20.96 Intrinsic Value $25.41 $21.78 $19.06 10% Discount $22.87 $19.60 $17.15 20% Discount $20.33 $17.42 $15.24

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

To see the stock dip all the way down to $22 would be alarming, but we can still pick up on the fact that the stock may be overvalued. In all cases, what the model shows is HOG's poor dividend growth going forward as many dark clouds announce a big rain. We all know we are not going on a ride with our motorcycle when this happens, right?

Of course, I don't think HOG's future is as shiny as its bikes' accessories. With the recent announcements, I would hold off on any big moves for the moment.

Final Thought

Harley-Davidson is an American icon and a powerful one. The company has a good track record when it comes to dividend and overall performance throughout the years. The big issue here is politics, whether we like it or not. I would stay back for the moment to see what improvements the company plans on doing. The status quo would lead to a sad fate for its earnings.

On a brighter note, if its plans succeed, we could see a motorbike company thriving on investors' blessings. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, just go for a ride.

Disclosure: We do not hold HOG in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.