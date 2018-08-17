Semiconductor Stocks, ETFs: Which Are The Best Wealth-Builders Now?

And is vetted by histories of how well prior forecasts for these stocks performed under earlier forecasts when the upside-to-downside outlook was like it is today.

Their hedging, required to fill trades, is kept honest in competitive markets where the derivatives used as price-change risk insurance are traded.

At a reader’s request this review of Semiconductor competitors’ current investment appeal

This article has no fundamentals-analysis content, only an intense focus on likely near coming prices.

All of the fundamental analysis has been done by the information-gathering world-wide staffs of the Market-Making [MM] firms. It is instantaneously communicated to their HQ trade-desk support staffs of experienced, qualified value analysts whose judgments are enriched by the block-trade desk’s minute-by-minute knowledge of what the [big] buy-side of the street is intent on accomplishing for their portfolios. It is an intelligence essential in a market made dynamic by evolving technology.

That input is used by the MMs’ arbitrageurs in negotiating hedging deals in the derivatives markets to protect the firm’s capital which usually gets involved in balancing buyer and seller appetites of the moment. It is that MM firm-capital price-protection insurance which reveals the knowledgeable market pro expectations of coming securities prices.

The subjects of this securities comparison include semiconductor developers in the quest to resolve many technological problems. Our concerns are only with the investment considerations, not the tech challenges. Most promising investment competitors are Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and the leveraged Direxion Daily Semiconductor ETF (SOXL).

Here are Wednesday's forecasts, and outcomes of prior like foresights

The Figure 1 table has two distinctive columnar parts and 3 row sections. The columns have investing relevance to all the rows. The row groups separate stocks from ETFs, and from a blue-faced broader perspective of a market index ETF, the entire MM equity forecast issue population, and its best-ranked 20 securities.

Figure 1

The first 4 numeric data columns [B]-[E] are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index [G] report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated at [L], along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days [M].

Think about the credibility of the current forecasts in [E]. The proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds [H].

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column [I] next to it, where the average NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations.

TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast [B] as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached as a closing market price within the next 3 months that forecast position is terminated so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The true Risk~Reward Tradeoff in each investment is between the upside forecast prospect of [E] to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures experienced during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot [E] gets muted by the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown [F].

That point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. This is real risk, the actual loss of capital, not what is conventionally offered as risk in much investment education theory – the potential worry over UNCERTAINTY of REWARD, the volatility of BOTH higher and lower statistical deviation from some PAST AVERAGE of price-change experiences.

Instead, committing to the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability (if/when at an interim price below entry cost), perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target.

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio [N] where the Realized Payoff accomplishment [I) is contrasted with the %Upside Sell Target offering [E].

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds [H] (and its complement 1 minus H as a %) to condition the Realized Payoff [I] and the Maximum Drawdown [F] as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns [O] and [P].

Figure 1’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the securities in question. They are accompanied at its bottom by similar boldfaced measures of SPY to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public.

Also are included comparisons of the subject stocks with a much broader population of over 2,700 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured in Figure 1 by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate [K], or CAGR. Each holding in a portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the length of holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods from hoped-for improved returns could often be measured in multiple months to years.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 1 does that in their bp/day sequence, the last column on the right [R].

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for significant change in trend may encourage some investors to overstay positions or to make new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

Consider now the Figure 1 row identifications of specific securities and their arrangement in relevant groups.

At the top section of Figure 1 are the best single-stock investment securities, ranked by [R], their demonstrated speed of capital accumulation subsequent to prior forecasts at the Range Index proportions of upside to downside being seen today. A bold-faced average of these top stocks by columns is intended to make easier their comparison with three Exchange Traded Funds holding only several semiconductor stocks.

What should be evident from [E] and [F] is that the ETFs succeed in minimizing the downside exposures in their holdings to the average of the “good” semiconductor stocks. But this gets done at a cost of significantly reducing the average upside price expectations for the ETF securities from 13%+ of the stocks to 9.5% in the ETFs. It also chopped the achieved payoffs of the non-levered ETFs from +7% to +5%or less.

The three non-levered ETFs had much quicker achievement of their sell targets and higher overall Win Odds of 84, compared to the over two dozen “good” semiconductor stocks. Their average ranking [R] at 17+ bp/day doubles the stock group average but is only on a par with the top half-dozen and well under the best two.

The levered ETF, SOXL, is in a class of its own. Its structural leverage, achieved by holding derivative securities instead of only common stocks, is designed to triple the payoffs indicated in columns [E] and [I], which it has often accomplished. Its Win odds are above 90, in the 18-19 out of 20 area, and has been accomplished in much briefer holding periods.

All these things heighten SOXL’s attractiveness to the wealth-building investor. But its ownership may not be allowed in some specified circumstances, so check this consideration out before acting.

A quicker visual presentation is seen in Figure 2 which portrays the overall semiconductor group in terms of the comparison between achieved past price gains and experienced price drawdowns during TERMD holding periods.

Figure 2

Upside price reward forecasts come from the behavioral analysis by Market-Makers [MMs] (of what they do right, not of errors) as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Several are present in these first two Figures.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on these maps at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this Figure 1, starting with Intel (INTC) at location [24], to Microchip Technology (MCHP) at location [12] then to Maxim Integrated (MXIM) at [15].

Odds and payoffs comparisons

Carrying through the scorekeeping provided above into a trade-off between the odds for profitable positions from prior forecasts like today’s, and their scale of profit, Figure 3 presents a map similarly-oriented to Figure 2.

Figure 3

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 2; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner, if any, also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

Conclusion

The market index ETF norm of SPDR S&P500 Index (SPY) appears in Figure 3 at location [2]. Its likely payoff is dominated by all the stocks shown, but Micron Technology (MU) at location [11] is the strongest wealth-builder candidate at present. It is followed closely by Microchip Technology (MCHP) at [13]. Also in contention as wealth-building candidates are Broadcom (AVGO) at [6] and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) at [15]. These four stocks top Figure 1’s ranking in their odds-on speed of capital gain capture at 18 or higher basis points per day. (for reference 19+ bp/d sustained for 365 days produces a double of the capital involved)

Where a leveraged ETF can be employed, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x ETF (SOXL) continues to offer an outstanding cost-benefit wealth-building tradeoff.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU, SOXL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.