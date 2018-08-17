Midterm Elections: What To Expect

The 2018 Midterm Elections

August 2018

With the flurry of recent political advertisements on TV, we wanted to write a note on what investors should expect with the upcoming US Midterm Elections. We hope that this brief 2-pager will help you understand our short and long-term perspective on the market.

Macro vs Micro Analysis:

Taking a rare macro perspective, we are firm believers that stocks are generally not influenced by one single factor. We have found that there are a host of elements that push and pull stock prices up or down. It is our opinion that earnings are the best gauge for the health of a business and each quarter can serve as a tailwind driving value. In addition to providing details and insights into the fundamentals of a business, quarterly earnings calls afford us, as shareholders, a tremendous amount of transparency. In addition, there are leading economic indicators that assist our analysis and can boost investor sentiment and the relative attractiveness of a stock. It is this confluence of factors that determine the direction of stock prices.

Over the last several newsletters, we have opined on tariffs and geopolitical issues, not because we have tremendous insights into their origin, but because these matters tend to impact momentum or cause negative market movements. Often, these matters add tremendous uncertainty into the markets and are a short-term headwind. It is this market uncertainty that we attempt to benefit from, as our long-term approach tends to look past daily moves.

From our first investor newsletter in 2016, we have stated clearly that we will be politically agnostic in our research and approach to investing. Instead of providing commentary that favors one party over another, our main concern is with policy and how it impacts corporate profits and economic growth.

Midterms:

When we were in high school and college, midterms always created some unwanted anxiety. Tests were upcoming, and one needed to study and be prepared. We view the political election midterms in much the same way. For the last 6 months, the media has been intently discussing and debating the midterm elections. While we will not attempt to forecast individual, competitive races, we would like to address the market impact of these battles.

The facts are that the president’s party has lost House seats in over 90% of the last 20 midterm elections. Not surprisingly, as Washington’s balance of power undergoes a potential shift in midterm election years, the stock market has historically gotten jittery. We believe that uncertainty can be capitalized upon and no matter what the ultimate outcome is, the best strategy is to stay steady and maintain our investment process, strategy and philosophy.

Volatility:

Not to sound like a broken record, but we continue to expect and anticipate higher volatility. The market experienced a jolt in late January, early February, when the “short vol” trade corrected. While we are not predicting another shock like that, we do envision volatility to steadily increase. Our portfolio benefits from this increase in volatility, with our large exposure to market makers, financial exchanges and transaction-orientated brokers.

While 2017 was a wonderful year for the S&P 500 (up 21%), 2018 has been much more volatile and uncertain. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 7%. As the chart above highlights, during midterm election years, market corrections occur, and volatility rises. According to Strategas Research, going back to 1962, the average correction during a midterm election year was quite high, down -19%. If one looks at the 6-months pre-midterms (i.e. April to September), the average monthly returns of the S&P 500 have been negative. This seems somewhat “normal” to us, as uncertainty in Washington and what policies will arise, cause the market to take pause.

Quite simply, uncertainty is not a friend of the stock market. When one adds economic issues to that tentative political mix, it is no wonder the market seems skittish. What will happen with Trump’s tariffs and trade battles? Are emerging markets, like Turkey, strong enough to withstand massive currency movements? Will Congress enact new laws or policies in the run-up to any political or power shift? All of these questions increase uncertainty.

We are bracing for a noisy and ugly fight during this midterm election cycle, including comical “mudslinging” and political ads stretching the truth. The midterms should create some headwinds for stocks, but we continue to focus on the positive news surrounding corporate earnings. The job market remains robust, incomes are growing, consumer sentiment is strong, and all of these support a longer-term positive trend.

Follow Through:

When the dust begins to settle, the market will begin to assess winners and losers. Once again, we will not predict individual seats, but attempt to highlight a bigger point. As the last column on the chart above shows, the stock market likes the certainty of knowing midterm election results. In the year following the midterms, and often nasty corrections, the stock market tends to move materially higher. Once again, going back 1962, the average lift for stocks following that midterm correction was an impressive +31%. Once the political environment is better understood, the market can begin to focus again on individual business fundamentals. This is where we always stay focused and our portfolio is well-prepared for this. Bottom line, stocks will likely pause pre-midterms, with heightened uncertainty. Volatility will rise during this period, but post-midterms certainty should benefit equity markets. Here’s how we frame our long-term thinking: Once midterm elections happen, and the market gets comfortable with what it can expect from Congress, uncertainty will fade. Corporate profits will become the primary driver of returns. Why are we so bullish? History is a decent guide. Since 1946, the S&P 500 has not declined in the 12 months following a midterm election. In addition, the average return in the year following a midterm election (i.e. from 1950 to 2014) is an impressive +15%. So why would we expect 2019 to be different, especially when the underlying fundamentals of many of our companies remains strong.

Conclusion:

As we mentioned earlier, stock prices are influenced by several factors. History has shown that corrections are to be expected in midterm election years, but they are typically followed by positive returns. Our portfolio is poised to capture the benefits of rising volatility, as well as the certainty following midterm results. We continue to model how different outcomes will impact individual names in our portfolio. We will not be surprised, whichever way the midterm results go. The goal remains the same. Invest in wonderful Fintech companies that benefit from secular growth we see in the market. The portfolio is built on strong business fundamentals and should be able to manage and capitalize on elevated risk and uncertainty.

Warren Fisher, CFA

Manole Capital Management

If you wish to view any of Manole Capital’s proprietary research, thematic notes, prior newsletters, surveys or individual stock calls, please search for Manole Capital on the Seeking Alpha website.

Interesting Statistics, Metrics, Facts & Quotes:

This month, 11-year old Emmett Brewer displayed some eye-opening hacking skills at the DEFCON convention. In less than 10 minutes, he hacked a replica of Florida’s election website and altered voting results.

Disclaimer:

Firm: Manole Capital Management LLC is a registered investment adviser. The firm is defined to include all accounts managed by Manole Capital Management LLC. In general: This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person representing it. The information presented is available for client or potential client use only. This summary, which has been furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services, which may be made only by means of a private placement memorandum or similar materials which contain a description of material terms and risks. This summary is intended exclusively for the use of the person it has been delivered to by Warren Fisher and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior consent of Warren Fisher. Past Performance: Past performance generally is not, and should not be construed as, an indication of future results. The information provided should not be relied upon as the basis for making any investment decisions or for selecting The Firm. Past portfolio characteristics are not necessarily indicative of future portfolio characteristics and can be changed. Past strategy allocations are not necessarily indicative of future allocations. Strategy allocations are based on the capital used for the strategy mentioned. This document may contain forward-looking statements and projections that are based on current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. Risk of Loss: An investment involves a high degree of risk, including the possibility of a total loss thereof. Any investment or strategy managed by The Firm is speculative in nature and there can be no assurance that the investment objective(s) will be achieved. Investors must be prepared to bear the risk of a total loss of their investment. Distribution: Manole Capital expressly prohibits any reproduction, in hard copy, electronic or any other form, or any re-distribution of this presentation to any third party without the prior written consent of Manole. This presentation is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use is contrary to local law or regulation. Additional information: Prospective investors are urged to carefully read the applicable memorandums in its entirety. All information is believed to be reasonable, but involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and prospective investors may not put undue reliance on any of these statements. Information provided herein is presented as of December 2015 (unless otherwise noted) and is derived from sources Warren Fisher considers reliable, but it cannot guarantee its complete accuracy. Any information may be changed or updated without notice to the recipient. Tax, legal or accounting advice: This presentation is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Any statements of the US federal tax consequences contained in this presentation were not intended to be used and cannot be used to avoid penalties under the US Internal Revenue Code or to promote, market or recommend to another party any tax related matters addressed herein.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.