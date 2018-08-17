As Turkey Enters U.S.'s Cross-Hairs, China Prepares To Exit

Enter the new whipping boy - Turkey. US-Turkey diplomatic relations seem to be worse for wear, with both sides imposing retaliatory import tariffs on each other.

Based on past precedence, Mexico, North Korea, and Europe have each entered center-stage into US's cross-hairs but have exited unscathed. It could be China's turn to exit now.

Enter Turkey, Exit China.

US-Sino relations had soured so rapidly, the markets probably thought there was no way diplomatic relations between the two global superpowers could possibly turn the corner. Yet, here we are.

Today, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed US and China were set to resume trade talks late August. This statement was out of the blue and caught the markets by surprise. For the past few weeks and months, investors had been drip-fed news of tit-for-tat tariffs being imposed on each other by US and China at alarming regularity, and one can hardly be blamed for imagining the worst when figures such as "10% tariffs on $200 bn of imports" were being thrown about. Trade relations were seemingly left for dead, but yet we suddenly see a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel.

If anything, China's let-off could be because US has re-trained its cross-hairs on another hapless target - Turkey. Presumably many readers have already chanced upon a bountiful number of articles across the Internet dissecting the Turkey crisis (I myself have written an article on it here), and I shall not go to great lengths to discuss it here.

Investors will recall that prior to China, Mexico was the talk of the town. Remember the wall that Trump never built? Now NAFTA negotiations appear to be going swimmingly well between both neighbours. Possible nuclear war with North Korea? Nah, they patched up in Singapore. Remember the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed on Europe? Oh, they have already been removed, didn't you know? Markets are fast-moving they say, and so are political postures it seems.

Weighing the probabilities, US's feud with China should fade with time as well and it is in both countries' interests to come to a resolution. Both sides may be taking tough stances right now, but they will know a resolution to this matter would probably be the best result for their economies. If I should hazard a guess, Trump probably wants to appear as if he is fighting for the country's interests going into mid-term elections in November. Such showmanship should be treated as noise by investors, looking at past precedence.

In any case, the new whipping boy appears to be Turkey. Erdogan appears to have miscalculated and overplayed his hand by attempting to swap detained American pastor Brunson for Erdogan's political enemy camped far away in the US. His tough talk on "finding new friends", urging Turks to boycott US electronic products, and placing retaliatory tariffs on American cigarette and alcohol imports certainly did not help things. The US has since said its tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports would stay even if Brunson's freedom were secured.

As I expect China to leave center-stage in due time, investors can consider two opportunities:

First, long iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ETF (FXI). This is a more conservative trade that would provide investors with diversified exposure into HK/China shares. The ETF is down about 8% YTD and provides an attractive dividend yield of 3.7%. The conservative appeal comes from the number of state-owned large-cap companies in the basket, which are unlikely to go under even if China undergoes a rougher than expected landing. US-Sino trade talks might not turn the corner right away, and investors should bear in mind that this is a long-term, buy-on-dips trade.

The second opportunity is to buy Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is a more aggressive play. Tencent is a leader in the social media and gaming space in China and has enormous growth potential due to its multiple levers of growth. To put it simply, it is well positioned to monetise its massive social media user base via games and advertising. I have detailed the stock's terrific potential in my article here.

Tencent released results yesterday, which came in below analyst estimates due to a slowdown in its gaming revenue. In the weeks leading up to the earnings release, analysts have been busy reducing their target prices on the stock, and as such, I believe the poor results have already been largely expected by the market. Tencent currently trades about 30% below its 52-week high, and I dare say the risk-reward is heavily skewed to the upside.

As markets continue to be volatile and swayed by geopolitical news, opportunities will continue to open up. In this day and age when a single tweet can move the markets, it is important to pay attention to the track records and negotiation styles of politicians. Interestingly, the markets tend to forget quickly - Mexico, North Korea, and Europe have long left the minds of most investors. Perhaps it will be China's turn soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.