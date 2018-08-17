SRC Energy: Gas Constraints Easing

SRC Energy (SRCI) production was held back by gas processing bottlenecks. Management announced a new gas processing plant online at the conference call and another gas processing plant coming online at the beginning of 2019. This should eliminate a huge challenge to growing production in the near future.

Source: SRC Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

This Colorado producer had to slow down growth until the new plant came online. Full production growth rates probably will not be apparent until the fourth quarter. New plants do not automatically operate at full capacity, therefore the third quarter will be a "catch up" quarter while the new gas processing plant ramps up.

Management still predicts production growth as shown above. Though that production growth will be slower than previous years. Management has kept cash flow from operations near the long term debt levels. So constraints like this do not cause the company financial stress. This particular basin does not have the activity that the Permian does, so bottlenecks are much easier to overcome.

The company operates in the Wattenberg Field which is a part of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin). This particular field in eastern Colorado is part of a basin that has been producing for more than 100 years. Like many areas of the country, new completion techniques have given the basin new life and a resurgence of activity is underway. Many have wondered how production could grow for the United States with those Permian bottlenecks. Here is yet another basin growing production thanks to the strong oil and gas pricing.

Lynn Petersen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer also built and sold Kodiak Oil and Gas to Whiting Petroleum (WLL). This is the second oil and gas company that he is building and will probably at some point sell. Often companies whose CEO's have built and sold a prior company provide a measure of safety rarely found in smaller speculative companies. This experience tends to yield an attractive long term record even with conservative financial ratios.

Source: SRC Energy June, 2018, Investor Presentation

This DJ Basin has some excellent economics as shown above. Lease operating expenses are extremely low. That leads to an excellent rate of return shown on the first slide. Management has been experimenting with methods to increase the gas and liquids portion of the production. This year, not much progress will be made because management guided to the lower end of the important liquids percentages of production. However, the currently strong oil pricing gives management time to overcome this obstacle. More gas processing capacity will make it far easier to experiment with new production techniques in the future.

Also note above that this is one of the very few companies to include acreage cost in the rate of return calculation to shareholders. Acreage cost often significantly lower profitability. There are some Permian players that paid two to three times the rates shown above yet never include that acreage cost (which can run as high as $2 million per drilling location or sometimes more) in the rates of return to shareholders. Therefore the rates of return shown above are far more conservative than many calculations available throughout the industry. It also means that the payback time period for each well drilled is currently very fast when the acreage cost is excluded.

Those economics could also mean that this low cost basin would continue to drill and develop during times of low costs because the well cost would be recovered along with some profits but not necessarily the acreage costs. The basin does feature stacked plays in a lot of places. Therefore there could be additional opportunities to recover the land cost from future drilling. This company is in the position of drilling a well profitable enough to recover the acreage cost and therefore explore additional intervals at a far lower acreage cost of potentially zero.

Source: SRC Energy Second Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Cash flow has nearly tripled from the year before. Despite the headlines about problems with gas processing constraints lowering production, this company is raking in the cash. That is just what you want to see in an oil and gas company. The management experience building Kodiak Oil and Gas really shows in the cash flow statement.

The next group on the cash flow statement demonstrates that this company lives within cash flow. Only a very minor amount of debt from the revolving line was needed to make ends meet. Management has an extremely generous revolving line. So they could go on a debt binge if they wanted to. But many more experienced managements choose to be financially conservative and use operating leverage for above average stock price appreciation. As shown above, that operating leverage is producing some large cash flow gains currently.

Source: SRC Energy Second Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

The other rarity is this company reports growing profits to go with that generous cash flow. The current projected price earnings ratio is a very reasonable 11 times projected earnings of about $1 per share. Not many in the industry consistently report profits. Fewer still report rapidly growing profits.

Long term debt of roughly $550 million is about one-third of equity. In many ways this is a very traditional company operating in a cyclical industry. The difference is that management found a very low cost area to develop. Therefore this company is financially and operationally able to withstand periods of low commodity pricing far better than many in in the industry.

Key Points

This company has unusually experienced management that built and sold a previous oil and gas company. The CEO has hired several key people from that previous company. Usually companies this small do not have that kind of management depth and experience.

The DJ location in the Wattenberg area has turned out to be unusually low cost even when the cost of the acreage is included in the rate of return calculation.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 7, 2018

Companies with this kind of experience that are making the kind of financial progress shown can be bought on any kind of pullback (also shown above). The market cap shown above combined with the debt means the enterprise value is very roughly $3.2 billion. This company does not keep a material amount of cash on hand for this calculation. That enterprise value is less than 8 times very rapidly growing cash flow.

The continuing production improvements, the goal to increase the liquids percentage of production, and just plain growing production all ensure a bright future for this company in a very cyclical industry. Investors should count on management to eventually sell this company at a decent price in the future. In the meantime, this is one of the cheaper stocks in the industry that should easily double over the next five years. Kodiak Oil and Gas returned far more than a double over five years. This company could also earn a high rate of return with very low financial leverage because operating costs are very favorable.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.