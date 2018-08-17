Ford Continues To Be A Value Trap

Ford will continue to post profits at the corporate level owing to solid results at Ford Credit, but I see no fix in sight for the Auto profitability woes.

As Ford (NYSE:F) shares continue to plummet to new multiyear lows, the 6.3% yield is a powerful inducement for someone who runs an asset management firm with an income-based strategy, as I do. It's not worth it. Ford is a classic value trap, and you should avoid the shares.

My conviction on Ford as a "sell" is a product of my background. I spent 11 years working for investment banks - Lehman, DLJ and UBS - as an autos analyst. I was a cub analyst in August 1993 and I remember Ford trading at just under $10 per share then. And 25 years later, that is still where the Blue Oval resides. Yes, there have been many dividend payments in that 25-year period, but it is just extraordinary that the Ford family and their chosen executives have not been able to create a penny of share price expansion.

The time to buy auto stocks is when, to paraphrase Rothschild's famous quote, there is blood in the streets. The economies of the Western world are not in that position today. We're past the sales peak, but not into a meaningful sales decline, and this is the point in the cycle where auto stocks tend to be ignored - by both shorts and longs.

But Ford's share price performance cannot be attributed entirely to group rotation away from the auto sector. Ford shares have fallen 23.9% year to date, while General Motor's (NYSE:GM) have fallen 11.5%, and Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) have dropped 12.5%.

Ford's Auto Business Is Barely Profitable

Identifying Ford's main weakness in 2018 is easy for someone who has spent 26 years looking at auto company financial statements. Ford is not making any money making cars. It's just that simple. Until CEO Jim Hackett and his team do something to change that, the shares will be radioactive to institutional buyers.

One must be a hardcore geek to go to page 61 of a company's 10-Q , but that is where the true numbers are to be found for Ford. In the presentation of Automotive segment results (with Mobility, Ford's autonomous vehicles unit, excluded) Ford produced $35.905 billion in revenues, and $35.569 billion in costs and expenses. Automotive interest expense in the quarter was $267 million, and so netting out all of those figures we see that Ford made $49 million before other items in its car business in 2Q18. That equates to a 0.13% margin. Making 13 cents for every $100 in revenues produced is not the way to earn investors' trust, to say the least. If one included Modility's net losses (it's basically a pre-revenue startup so it will produce operating losses for the foreseeable future,) Ford's Automotive segment would have lost money in the quarter.

Ford management prefers to highlight the metric of Automotive EBIT, with costs allocated separately, but the figures foot to the ones on page 61 of the 10-Q. The geographic data is telling, though, as Ford lost money in its Europe, South America and Asia Pacific regions in the second quarter. The 10-Q divulged that Ford lost $503 million in China alone in the second quarter, and that is just hard to comprehend in a growing market that is already 50% larger than the U.S. vehicle market.

Ford's profitability issues are twofold. First, the company is unable to pass through rising commodity costs - management attributed $534 million of Ford's $1.35 billion year-on-year Automotive operating profit decline in the second quarter to increased raw materials cost - especially for steel and aluminum.

Second, customers and around the world are increasingly choosing brands other than Fords. In the second quarter Ford's market share declined 50 basis points in the U.S. and South America, 20 basis points in Europe, 90 basis points in MEA and a full percentage point in Asia.

Recent news has been negative on both fronts. Last week Ford's president of global markets, Jim Farley, was quoted thusly by Bloomberg: "The escalation of steel and aluminum prices is really significant, it's something that puts pressure on our own costs." Also last week, Ford announced that sales in China fell 32% in July. Ford management is hoping that a new SUV to be introduced in early 2019, the Territory, will reverse the Blue Oval's declines in the Chinese market, but I am skeptical of that, and so, apparently, is the stock market.

Ford's Dividend Is Safe ... For Now

As with any dividend play, the key is to analyze the sustainability of that dividend. For instance, GE's 50% cut in its dividend in November 2017 was easily predictable by those of us who read financial statements, and I don't think that company should be paying a dividend at all.

Ford's different, though, owing to the strength of its balance sheet. I can kvetch about other income representing 75% of Ford's pretax income in the second quarter, but the strength in other income was driven by the performance of Ford's cash and marketable securities portfolio. Ford made $217 million alone on its cash and stock portfolio in the second quarter, more than four times as much as the $49 million it made making cars.

Ford is not just a car company. It's also a bank, and that bank pays dividends to the car company. In the first half, in addition to providing $1.3 billion of pretax profit, Ford Credit distributed $1.5 billion to Ford corporate. The bank subsidizes the auto company, and that's how it is supposed to work in strong economic conditions.

So, that's a cushion to the performance of Ford's manufacturing division, and one that has been sorely needed in the first half. Ford paid $600 million in dividends in the second quarter and the company expects to pay out $3.0 billion for the entire year. With full-year capital spending budgeted at $7.5 billion and $500 million earmarked for pension contributions, one might wonder where the funds would come from for the dividend. Depreciation ran at $2.7 billion in the first half, so clearly non-cash costs are not covering that spending.

Working capital was a decided negative for Ford in the first half, and the company is going to have adjust production to lower inventories. The working capital hit of $1.0 billion in the first half pushed Ford's net cash flow to a negative $1.3 billion.

Remember, though, we are in year nine of an economic expansion, and Ford's balance sheet is still cash-rich even after a lackluster first half. Excluding Ford Credit, Ford had $9.0 billion of net cash at June 30th, with an additional $11 billion in undrawn sources of liquidity. So, a $1.3 billion six-month outflow is manageable, and I don't think it is enough to get Ford to cut the dividend. If that cash burn accelerates in the second half, though, Ford's Board would have to start thinking long and hard about the 2020 dividend. The $3 billion to fund 2019's dividend is readily available, but 2020 is a different matter.

It is very well known in Detroit that the Ford family hates dividend cuts, and I believe Hackett and his CFO, long-time Ford vet Bob Shanks, will do everything in their power to avoid one. Political concerns are just as important as financial ones, and Ford parted ways with its last CEO, Mark Fields, only 15 months ago, so I am sure no one in Dearborn has forgotten that.

I'm Going to Stay Away From Ford Shares

So, I think Ford will keep paying the dividend, and I think I will continue to leave that 6.3% yield to others. I'm looking for companies that produce excess capital as long-term holdings for my clients' accounts. Companies that consume capital are often bad bets.

Ford is like a bank that runs a successful mutual fund and also just happens to own a car company that has over $100 billion in assets but very little return on those assets. No one invests in a car company to benefit from its holdings of stocks. If an investor wanted that play, he or she would buy Berkshire Hathaway, not Ford. Until Ford can show that it can produce profits sufficient to cover its cost of capital in its core Automotive division, in my opinion, the shares will remain under pressure.

