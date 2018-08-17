Pandora And Live Nation Ink Deal With T-Mobile - What Investors Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) is widely known for its consumer friendly options and is a great partner to other services through its initiatives like T-Mobile Tuesdays, as well as other add-on value propositions. This week the cell giant announced that it has inked a deal with Pandora (P) as well as Live Nation (LYV) which will give a free subscription to the music streaming service as well as discounts to live events. T-Mobile subscribers were treated to Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions last year.

For T-Mobile the benefit of such deals is simple. It creates consumer value and attracts customers to its services. For T-Mobile partners the benefits of such deals is simple. These services garner more customers as well. Essentially it is the new age version of bundling services despite the fact that services are being supplied by different companies.

Pandora Deal

Pandora was among the first to venture into the music streaming business. In the early years the company struggled, like any streaming service, to find a way to monetize the delivery of music. Traditional terrestrial radio was never hampered by huge royalty fees, and this made it difficult for streaming services to gain enough traction to reach profits. While many streaming services fell by the wayside, Pandora was able to survive and appeared to be the market leader until Spotify came onto the scene. Spotify gobbled up subscribers with options like the ability to stream what you wanted when you wanted it.

Over the past 18 months Pandora has been on a mission to re-invent itself, become more relevant, and take on Spotify. The company received a capital infusion from satellite radio provider SiriusXM (SIRI) which also took seats on the Board of Directors and helped in setting the stage for a better business model.

With the T-Mobile deal, customers get a full year of Pandora Plus. This is the mid level package offered by Pandora. It is essentially an advertising free version of Pandora, but stops short of allowing instant music selection and downloadable content. The breakdown is below:

Source - Pandora

As you can see, T-Mobile users are getting an added value of $4.99 per month. A free subscription to Pandora plus is a great start, but full customization and on demand song selection are lacking. Essentially this gives users a taste of Pandora and an ability to upgrade to Pandora Premium for just $5 more. The benefit to Pandora is simple. Pandora now has access to millions of T-Mobile subscribers and an ability to drive at least a portion of those new users to its premium service.

Now, let's be realistic. This deal does not create a sudden wave of customers. The benefit of this deal will happen over time. The key here is that Pandora is making moves that have a good potential of delivering to top line as well as bottom line growth.

Live Nation

Live Nation is also part of the T-Mobile announcement. Benefits include:

Tickets to Sold-Out Reserved Seating . Forgot to get tickets when they first went on sale? Calendar freed up and your favorite artist is in town? While others are scrambling to find tickets and paying more than list prices, T-Mobile customers can get last minute seats at first day prices. Coming soon, T-Mobile customers can exclusively unlock reserved seats in sold-out sections to hundreds of concerts on LiveNation.com … you ballers. Just look for the T-Mobile Reserved Seats icon, starting 30 days before select shows.

. Forgot to get tickets when they first went on sale? Calendar freed up and your favorite artist is in town? While others are scrambling to find tickets and paying more than list prices, T-Mobile customers can get last minute seats at first day prices. Coming soon, T-Mobile customers can exclusively unlock reserved seats in sold-out sections to hundreds of concerts on LiveNation.com … you ballers. Just look for the T-Mobile Reserved Seats icon, starting 30 days before select shows. Discounted Tickets. Get two $25 tickets for you and a friend to select Live Nation amphitheater shows, and that’s $25 ALL IN, taxes and fees included, a price only available to T-Mobile customers.* Starting August 21 st , discounted tickets will be made available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for some of the summer’s hottest concerts including Charlie Puth, Counting Crows, Dierks Bentley, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, Niall Horan and hundreds more. Act fast because these tickets are available first-come, first-served and while supplies last. And when amphitheater show season ends, new discounts begin! On T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get at least $10 off tickets to select shows all across the nation.

Get two $25 tickets for you and a friend to select Live Nation amphitheater shows, and that’s $25 ALL IN, taxes and fees included, a price only available to T-Mobile customers.* Starting August 21 , discounted tickets will be made available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for some of the summer’s hottest concerts including Charlie Puth, Counting Crows, Dierks Bentley, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, Niall Horan and hundreds more. Act fast because these tickets are available first-come, first-served and while supplies last. And when amphitheater show season ends, new discounts begin! On T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get at least $10 off tickets to select shows all across the nation. Magenta Fast Lane Entry. Skip the line with a free Fast Lane at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country, an especially valuable perk where general admission seats are first come, first served.

Skip the line with a free Fast Lane at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country, an especially valuable perk where general admission seats are first come, first served. Magenta Concessions. Exclusive concession line just for T-Mobile customers, so you can get back to the music as soon as possible. And, T-Mobile customers can snag a Signature Magenta Cocktail available at select locations.

Exclusive concession line just for T-Mobile customers, so you can get back to the music as soon as possible. And, T-Mobile customers can snag a Signature Magenta Cocktail available at select locations. Magenta Lawn Chairs. T-Mobile customers get lawn chairs for free, so they can watch in style at no extra cost, while supplies last.

The Live Nation of the T-Mobile announcement is a gem. There is exposure all around, and people are always seeking a way to get tickets, enhance the live performance experience, and get treated like a VIP. Live Nation gets the benefit of a large pool wanting to participate, and T-Mobile gets the cross promotion of the wow factor as their trademark magenta color takes a front row presence.

What Was Not Announced

What was not in the press releases is something my readers are already pretty familiar with. It is the synergy strategy being deployed by Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK) and SiriusXM.

Liberty Media owns a 72% stake in SiriusXM, and a 34% stake in Live Nation. SiriusXM owns a 20% stake in Pandora. Over the past year, the speculation surrounding this handful of companies has begun to grow. They have commonality on the respective Boards of Directors, and have already begun developing some synergies in a more "behind the scenes" manner. With two players of this consortium now working with T-Mobile, is it possible that other deals are in the works? Consider the words of Pandora CEO Roger Lynch

“We are committed to creating exciting new opportunities for more people to find, share, and listen to the music they love. Through this exclusive offer, we will give T-Mobile’s massive customer-base access to one of our most in-demand offerings - Pandora Plus. This is just the first step in a larger strategic partnership between T-Mobile and Pandora. Expect to hear more.”

Clearly Pandora is making some disruptive moves, and in doing so has partnered with the cell carrier that is legendary in being disruptive itself. T-Mobile customers are engaged because a lot of what T-Mobile offers is actually valued by the consumer. From free pizza, to gas discounts of $0.25 per gallon at Shell, T-Mobile customers get a lot of benefits. T-Mobile is already promoting the Pandora news and Live nation news on its T-Mobile Tuesday app, where customers score free stuff and discounts simply for being T-Mobile subscribers.

Pandora is currently trading at about $8 per share. the company has had some impressive numbers in quarterly reports, but investors might have been seeking a method by which these impressive numbers can continue. Simply stated, the street wants to see confirmation that Pandora can be a growth story. While I do not see this deal alone as an instant driver of equity appreciation, it does help solidify a foundation at current price levels and offer some strength to future growth.

The simple message here should be clear. Pandora and Live Nation are making bolder moves. The more subtle message is perhaps that some serious bundling could be on the horizon, and that could lead to some deals that drive the related equities upward. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMA, LSXMK, SIRI, P, LYV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.