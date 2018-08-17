AGNC Investment Corp.: Is This 11.3%-Yielding Mortgage REIT A Buy Right Now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage REIT that offers income investors access to an eleven percent dividend yield. However, the mortgage REIT's leverage stats have trended up lately (as have funding costs), and AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares today sell for a premium to accounting book value, which I think makes the mortgage REIT expensive. As a result, I don't think AGNC, at least at today's valuation point, has an attractive risk-reward combination.

AGNC Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust that primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. At the end of the June quarter, AGNC Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was comprised of $77.1 billion of mortgage assets, the majority of which were 30-year fixed-rate mortgage securities.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

AGNC Investment Corp. buys mortgage-backed securities on a levered basis. This means the mortgage real estate investment trust buys mortgage assets with low-cost debt, hoping to profit from the spread between the yield on the mortgage securities and its funding costs. Leverage, therefore, is a main concern for shareholders in any mortgage REIt. In case of AGNC Investment Corp., leverage ratios have trended up in the last several quarters, and need to constantly monitored going forward.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Mortgage REITs are involved in a volatile business and small changes in interest rates can cause huge swings in earnings. Higher interest rates (and funding costs), obviously, are a negative for highly-levered companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. The average cost of funds has trended up sharply since Q3-2016.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

As a result, AGNC Investment Corp.'s economic returns have been all over the place in the last couple of quarters as well.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Favorable Operating Cost Structure

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust with a significant operating cost advantage compared to other mortgage REITs in the sector.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Premium To Accounting Book Value

AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares currently sell for a slight premium to accounting book value. Generally, I like to pick up high-yield income vehicles at a discount to accounting book value/net asset value in order to improve my margin of safety.

AGNC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how AGNC Investment Corp. compares against other mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of P/B-ratio.

AGNC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Based on valuation and risk-reward, I think Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is currently the better choice in the high-yield mortgage REIT sector. I discussed Annaly Capital Management recently in my article titled "Annaly Capital Management: This 11.5%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is Still A Buy". Alternatively, AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer offers some value for income investors that like to dial down investment risk.

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp., all considered, is not a screaming 'Buy' right now. The mortgage REIT faces rising funding costs and leverage ratios have ticked up slowly in the last several quarters. Further, shares are not in bargain territory at all, and now sell for a premium to accounting book value. Despite the operating cost advantage, relative other mortgage REITs in the sector, AGNC Investment Corp. doesn't make a compelling value proposition right now.

