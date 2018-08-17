D.R. Horton: Undervalued Given The Current Macro Trends

My valuation of DHI through the GGM and PE ratios suggest that the company is deeply undervalued.

DHI's strategy is to focus on the affordable home segment. This niche is undersupplied and should allow the company to benefit from improved margins.

Several macroeconomic indicators suggest that there's still room to run. Thus, DHI should do fine at least until yearend 2019.

I believe that D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is deeply undervalued. The market appears to be overly discounting a possible macroeconomic slowdown, and thus assigns a depressed valuation to the stock. However, upon closer inspection, the economy appears to be fine and without signs of an imminent correction. In fact, my analysis shows that positive secular trends for construction should persist at least until 2019. This is in line with management's expectations and forecasts.

Source: DHI's logo.

Business overview

DHI is an affordable homebuilder. It operates under the following brands: 1) D.R. Horton, 2) Express, 3) Emerald and 4) Freedom. The first two segments account for the majority of the company's revenue.

Source: DHI’s earnings slides.

The housing market consists of 1) entry-level, 2) move-up, 3) active-adult and 4) luxury. Houses priced below $500 thousand can be considered affordable and luxury if they're above $1 million. The D.R. Horton and Express segments represent approximately 90% of total sales. These brands correspond to homeowners willing to spend on average between $243 thousand up to $322 thousand.

Above you can see DHI’s revenue split. Clearly, their niche is affordable homes. In the last conference call management indicated that there’s little supply of affordable housing. This allowed DHI to curtail sales incentives and raise prices, which resulted in higher pre-tax profits. This led to better margins and higher profits.

Macroeconomic indicators

Homebuilder stocks are highly dependent on macroeconomic factors. Therefore it's important to analyze the big picture. The primary variables for DHI are:

Wages and unemployment.

Supply and demand for homes.

Segment secular data (luxury vs. affordable).

Homebuilder sentiment.

Housing starts.

Credit availability (mortgage rates).

Other factors also influence DHI’s results, but they aren’t as significant. Thus, it’s important to keep an eye on these indicators. Also, it’s vital to have in mind the overarching trends and business cycles in the analysis.

Wages and unemployment

Wages and unemployment help us understand the financial strength of potential homebuyers. When salaries are high, and unemployment is low, then homebuyers afford to make purchases. This translates into higher demand for homebuilding and benefits DHI’s bottom-line. Also, the reverse is true.

Unemployment is at historic lows (since 2000). A healthy labor market helps homebuilders because it gives more money to homebuyers (single-family homes). However, a shortage of labor can also increase costs, which impacted DHI to some extent. Nevertheless, DHI's management said that they're happy to pay a bit more for labor in this favorable market.

Nominal wages also suggest a strong economy. However, homeowners' real purchasing power hasn't increased along with the cost of living. I think this is why there's pent-up demand of affordable homes. People need homes, but sometimes they can only buy cheaper alternatives. This is good news for DHI.

Inventories

Supply and demand drive the homebuilder market. Currently, there's more demand than supply. Builders can’t keep up with demand. Thus, homebuilders see a robust housing market. DHI's management mentioned that this market could sustain their financial forecasts until 2019.

Bob Snowden, a home builder in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area thinks he understands what’s happening. He says he gets calls practically every day from families in the thriving western Michigan city asking him to build them a new home. He ends up turning most of them down. Demand for housing is stronger than he has ever seen, he says, but land and construction costs had roughly doubled since the end of the last boom a decade ago. So Mr. Snowden has shifted his focus from starter and midprice houses to high-end properties, where the profit margins are fatter. His production has dropped from roughly 25 homes a year in the mid-2000s to about a dozen, he says. – Source: The Wall Street Journal.

The affordable home market apparently doesn’t offer attractive margins. This is due to higher construction costs and lower sale prices. A tight labor market, tariffs, land shortage, and regulations made this segment undesirable. This resulted in unsatisfied demand. I believe that this offers DHI a fantastic opportunity.

Housing starts is another important indicator for DHI. This signals how many houses are coming into the market and how much work homebuilders can expect. This is best analyzed in a historical context to see the big picture trend.

The figure above shows that housing starts plummeted before the ’08-’09 recession. After that, the US had a lot of housing inventory built up. This kept housing starts depressed for many years. However, recently we’ve seen a lot of unsatisfied demand, which I think can sustain additional housing starts for another couple of years. As I'll show later, most of this pent-up demand is in the affordable segment. Again, this is another favorable macroeconomic indicator for DHI's affordable homebuilding strategy.

Luxury vs. affordable

Differentiating between the luxury and affordable segments is important. Most homebuilders drifted towards building more expensive houses because demand in the luxury segment is still high and has better margins.

Source: builderonline.com.

In fact, in July 2018 luxury homes surged by a whopping 13%. Above you can see that in some markets the increase was even higher than that. Have in mind that the average sale price of these homes is above $1 million. Thus, it’s clear that there’s a shortage of affordable housing while the luxury segment is booming.

Source: CNBC.

This leaves a nice open space for DHI’s strategy of focusing on the affordable home segment. Management said in their last call that thanks to this tactic their results and outlook are optimistic.

(…) We're in a good environment right now. There's very – I think the – really, the main driver is there's minimal supply of new homes in the market, especially at affordable price points. Also, with our positioning and the execution of our teams and the continued improvements in efficiency throughout our business, I believe those are the primary drivers behind what has now manifested itself in our gross margins here this quarter. – Source: DHI’s earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript.

Homebuilder sentiment

Also, homebuilder sentiment is important. This indicator comes from surveys of builders on the ground. The questionnaire reveals how optimistic they are in different segments and their outlook. Strong homebuilder sentiment is insightful because these people know the housing market intimately.

Source: National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Affordable single-family homes are DHI’s bread and butter. Above you can see that sentiment in Q2 ’18 was positive for the next six months. However, the traffic of prospective buyers dipped below 50, which is slightly negative. Overall, this survey agrees with management's comments on their 2019 outlook. They see a robust housing market for the next couple of years. This is excellent news because forecasts like this only have a 1-3 year horizon. Nevertheless, investors in DHI should always keep an eye on macroeconomic data.

Consumer confidence

Investors should also consider consumer confidence. A high reading indicates that consumers are financially optimistic, which benefits DHI’s prospects. Above you can see that this indicator has been trending higher since 2008. This means that the US economy is robust and favorable to DHI’s operations. It also appears that this index still has some room to run. Remember that this indicator doesn’t have to reverse to the mean. It can stay elevated for a long time. Therefore, it corroborates DHI’s optimistic projections for 2019.

Mortgages

Credit availability is another important factor for the housing market and DHI. Typically people take on mortgages to buy their houses. When rates are low, then it's easier for consumers to purchase homes and vice versa. It’s vital that mortgage rates don’t choke demand because this could affect DHI’s results.

Source: myFICO.

Let's take a look at mortgage rates and DHI's FICO scores. These indicate us the type of clients DHI has and whether or not rates are stifling demand. In their last call, DHI said that the average client FICO score was 721 which is normal. This means that DHI's clients aren't taking mortgages that they won't be able to pay back (like in 2018).

We also have to look at the Fed interest rate policy and the mortgage rates themselves. As we know, these can influence DHI’s results. For now, the Fed is hiking slowly and predictable manner, which should avoid shocking the market. DHI's management has pointed out in their earnings calls that the higher rates haven't impacted their business as much as people expected and that demand remains strong. Management indicated that they aren't feeling the impact of rising rates in their communities yet. They also reminded investors that historically speaking mortgages are now cheap. Thus rates shouldn't be an issue for now.

Macro takeaway

All in all, macroeconomic factors are neutral to favorable for DHI’s business. Also, I made an indicator that averages all the previously mentioned factors that impact DHI into one single figure. Below you’ll see my summary.

It looks like DHI should be ok for the next couple of years. I believe management's targets for 2019 are realistic. DHI benefits from focusing on building teams community by community and keeping its homes affordable. Management seems to empower these teams and gives them the freedom to hit sales targets.

Valuation

Finally, I’d like to take a stab at DHI’s valuation. A simple look at their valuation multiples should do the trick. However, I’ve also run the Gordon Growth Model (GGM) on DHI to find its fair value.

The average analyst forecasts that DHI will achieve EPS of $3.916 for 2018. This means that DHI will have earnings of $1.52 billion for the whole year. With that, we can calculate the DHI’s PE of 11.14. This is well below the S&P 500’s CAPE and construction sector PE of 32.48 and 20.32 respectively. Thus, it looks like DHI is undervalued by 82% to 192%. Naturally, it’s normal for the market to discount cyclical stocks late in the economic cycle. However, the discount is steep enough to conclude that DHI is undervalued.

The GGM suggests that DHI is undervalued as well. Below you’ll find my valuation model for DHI.

As you can see, the suggested PE ratio is slightly above its 2018 PE. When you add the equity book value (BV) you get the valuation range for the stock. I think the model’s inputs and growth figures were very conservative. Thus, I’m comfortable concluding that DHI is considerably undervalued.

Conclusion

I reviewed many indicators related to DHI. It looks like the market is overly pessimistic regarding DHI’s prospects due to fears of a macroeconomic slowdown. However, it’s apparent that the economy remains in a healthy upward trend for the foreseeable future. This should support further growth for DHI’s affordable home building business. Moreover, the company operates in an untapped niche market which gives it healthy margins.

Lastly, a conservative GGM corroborates that DHI is severely undervalued. It signals that there's an upside potential of 21% to 72%. Bolder inputs would result in even higher fair value estimates.

Without a doubt, DHI is a solid buy. This is from a business, macroeconomic and valuation perspective. Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm delta positive via option spreads. Please be aware that my P/L curve might be significantly different from yours.