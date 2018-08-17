Netflix Investors Are Paying 70+ Times Earnings For This?

Are Netflix investors expecting 3% to 7% annual growth over the next five years? Probably not at a forward P/E of 70+.

Let me get this out of the way right up front, I use Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and I consider it a video utility. When looking for something to watch, Netflix is the first stop. Many investors are likely telling themselves the old Peter Lynch phrase "buy what you know." However, an often forgotten tidbit of that same advice was just because you like a company's product doesn't automatically make the stock a good value. Netflix the service is great, but the stock has run far ahead of its fundamentals. Long-term investors should probably look to take some money off the table sooner rather than later.

The competitive landscape

The first reason to believe that Netflix is overvalued is the competitive landscape for streaming services is getting more challenging. I know it seems that this statement is made every time someone looks at Netflix, but it has never been more accurate.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) seems to come out with a new device every few months to try and bring more customers into its ecosystem. During Prime Day, one of Amazon's best sellers was the Amazon Fire TV Stick. In typical Amazon tradition, the Fire TV Stick gives primary focus to Amazon Prime Video. Users can certainly get to Netflix through the Stick, but it has a less prominent placement than say on a Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) or even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV.

A more direct threat to Netflix comes in the form of the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The Fire Cube offers users the ability to control their TV, receiver, or cable box directly with their voice. The same preferred placement of Amazon Prime Video exists on the Fire TV Cube as on the Stick. Given that Netflix costs $11.99 for the most common option and Amazon Prime costs roughly $10 per month, some customers could find themselves having to choose between the two costs. If users decide the Fire TV Cube makes sense to control their entertainment, it seems highly unlikely they would opt to avoid being a Prime member as well.

Aside from Amazon, there are several other competitors coming for Netflix's customers as well. Though many Netflix users are already aware of Hulu, this service is going to get a much bigger push if The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has anything to say about it.

Disney's deal to acquire Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) would give the combined company 60% of the Hulu service. Currently the service is owned 1/3 by competing companies. With no one guiding the ship, the service still managed to grow from about 12 million members two years ago to 17 million at last count. This certainly doesn't put Hulu in the category of Netflix; with over 57 million domestic members, keep in mind Hulu's content options are about to change dramatically.

Disney's deal with Netflix will end in 2019. Though Netflix investors will likely say that original shows and TV make the Disney loss negligible, I believe that underestimates the Disney catalog. Customers won't ignore the loss of properties such as Star Wars, Toy Story, Frozen, along with the massive number of Marvel shows, plus classic Disney movies and shows. There are two ways this ultimately plays out. One, Hulu becomes a casualty of the Fox deal and regulators require Disney to divest its stake to the remaining owner Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Two, Hulu is majority controlled by Disney after the Fox deal. If the latter occurs, it's hard to believe that Hulu's current TV focus doesn't eventually merge with Disney's movie and TV shows to become a serious Netflix competitor.

The bottom line is whether it's Amazon, Hulu, a Disney streaming service, or someone else, there is plenty of competitive pressure on Netflix. Assuming Netflix continues to grow despite these challenges, what can we expect from membership growth?

Slowing growth

Netflix's expansion plans have generally followed a set path. The company enters a country, expands like crazy, gaining subscribers, and losing money hand over fist. As the market matures, expense growth slows down and improved margins follow. This has certainly been the mantra in the U.S., as domestic streaming contribution margin recently topped 39%. By point of comparison, Netflix's international streaming contribution margin is just over 15%.

At first blush, it seems like Netflix's subscriber growth is doing fine.

(Source: NFLX 10-Q from the last 3 years)

We can see that both U.S. and International membership are growing quarter-by-quarter, with international growing faster. However, if we look at Netflix's sequential growth rates in each service, the numbers don't lie… growth is slowing down.

This is the second reason Netflix seems overvalued. The company has been dealing with slowing sequential membership growth for the last few years. It is telling investors this slowing growth will continue, as the Q3 numbers above are Netflix's own projections.

Now of course this is sequential growth, so it's not as though the domestic and international services aren't growing on an annual basis. However, if we go beyond membership growth, it's hard to justify Netflix's current stock price.

Let's run the numbers

The third reason Netflix is overvalued is at best the stock is worth around $465 in five years. Investors paying a forward P/E of more than 70 I'm sure aren't expecting a compound annual return over the next five years of less than 7%. If Netflix doesn't grow as expected, or margins don't significantly improve, the stock could do even worse.

The assumptions:

Analysts are calling for revenue growth this year of 35%, followed by 25% growth next year. It seems reasonable to expect revenue growth of 25% during 2020 and 2021, followed by 20% growth in 2022 and 2023.

The company is calling for constant improvement to its operating margin "in 2019 and beyond." For this assumption, let's go with a 1% improvement in operating margin each year for the next five years.

Netflix's net margin has been roughly 2% below its operating margin for the last several years.

Year Revenue Net Income EPS 2018 $15.6b $1.5b $3.33 (higher than curr. estimates) 2019 $21.1b $2.3b $5.10 2020 $26.4b $3.1b $6.87 2021 $33b $4.2b $9.31 2022 $39.6b $5.5b $12.20 2023 $47.5b $7b $15.52

(Source: Author's assumptions based on June 2018, 2017, and 2016 historical 10-Q reports)

On the surface, this probably seems like a Netflix investor's dream. However, there is a stark reality that Netflix five years from now won't sell for a forward P/E of almost 75. If the company commands a premium in 2023, the stock might sell for 30 times earnings. Based on our assumptions, Netflix would be producing roughly 25% annual EPS growth. At 30 times earnings times $15.52 in EPS, the company's stock would be worth $465. At $465, the stock would have returned less than 7% annually from today's current price.

If Netflix margins only improved by 0.50% per year instead of 1%, or if revenue growth doesn't come in as expected, shares become even less of a value. Moving the margin lower by 0.50% per year changes the 2023 EPS to $12.86. At the same P/E of 30, this would value Netflix at $385.80 or an annual return of just over 3% per year.

Money, money, money

Clearly there are several challenges facing Netflix. Even if the company performs well, the stock's current value is an issue. While it's fair to say that Netflix has a big lead on its competition, what it doesn't have is the cash flow. Though Netflix can access the debt markets to fund future expansion, companies like Amazon and Disney have no such issues.

In the last three months, Amazon generated over $3 billion in core free cash flow. Disney generated an average of $3.2 billion in core free cash flow over the last quarter. While its competition is drowning in cash, Netflix's operating cash flow was negative over $500 million. That's not a misprint; Netflix is running into red ink before it even gets to capital expenditures.

In the end, Netflix is a fantastic service and will likely grow quickly from here. The issue isn't the company; it's the stock that has run too far too fast. Without a correction in the stock, I would avoid the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.