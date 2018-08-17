Hydropothecary: The Takeover Target Of Canadian Cannabis Producers

[Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information is indicated in Canadian dollars.]

Hydropothecary Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF) (soon to be renamed “HEXO”) is a Canadian-based producer and distributor of medical cannabis with production facilities in Quebec. In addition, the company plans to branch into the recreational and consumables markets when it becomes legal.

The company was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in March 2017 and progressed to the main board of the TSX on 22 June 2018.

A midsized, low-cost producer

Hydropothecary started production of medical cannabis under license from Health Canada in 2014 and subsequently gained approval to transport and sell marijuana in various formats including oils.

Production facilities are located in Gatineau, Quebec on a 143-acre lot. The 300,000 square feet greenhouse facilities have a production capacity of 25,000 kilograms per year. Further expansion is underway, and the company plans to add another 1 million square feet by the end of 2018. All together, the facilities are expected to have a production capacity of 108,000 kilograms per year.

Current distribution of medical cannabis is through 134 clinics with whom the company has distribution agreements as well as through their online store.

Business strategy built on the Quebec foundation

The initial focus of the company was to build scale of production and distribution from its base in Quebec and to penetrate selected other Canadian markets (especially Ontario) while building the brand of its products. Currently, the company only offers cannabis for medical purposes but will soon expand into the recreational market.

Medical marijuana: In Canada, the medical use of cannabis has been legal since 2001; there are currently about 270,000 registered patients. Health Canada estimates that medical users could grow to 450,000 over the next few years consuming 163,000 kilograms of cannabis.

Medical marijuana is the core business of Hydropothecary. In the current fiscal year (to July 31, 2018), the company has produced about 536 kilograms of cannabis which indicates a market share of around 1%.

The company offers patients two dozen medical cannabis products under four product lines: Time of Day, (premium dried cannabis); H2, (mid-market dried cannabis); Decarb, (cannabis powder) and Elixir, a peppermint-based cannabis oil sublingual mist.

Recreational marijuana: Hydropothecary plans to enter the recreational Canadian market, which is much larger than the medical market. The Canadian Statistical Service estimate that the country currently has 4.9 million medical and recreational cannabis users which consume about 773,000 kilograms of cannabis. The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that recreational marijuana users could increase to 5.2 million by 2021 consuming 734,000 kilograms of cannabis.

Hydropothecary aims to be a meaningful participant in the recreational market when it becomes legalised countrywide in Canada on 17 October 2018. The company has already concluded a 5-year supply agreement with the Quebec provincial government to deliver an estimated 200,000 kilograms over a 5-year period. The agreement calls for the delivery of 20,000 kilograms in year one, growing incrementally every year to about 55,000 kilograms by year 5. The company expects to realise more than $1 billion from the cannabis sales under the contract which equates to around $5 per gram.

In addition, the company was also among the 31 suppliers selected by the BC government to supply recreational cannabis to the province but was not selected by the Alberta government and says that it will tender for supply contracts in Ontario when possible. In March 2018, the company announced an agreement with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), to build an e-commerce platform for cannabis products. The company states that this is an important component of the Canadian distribution strategy.

Beverages: Apart from the medical and recreational markets, Hydropothecary also recently concluded a joint venture agreement with Molson Coors (TAP), to develop and market cannabis-infused products for the beverage market, when it becomes legal, possibly in 2019.

Strengthened executive team

The founder and CEO of the business is Sebastien St-Louis. He previously served as Senior Account Manager at the Business Development Bank of Canada and as the Chief Financial Officer of Wholesale Autoparts Warehouses. The CEO holds 2.2% of the common shares of the company.

The single largest shareholder is Vincent Chiara, with a 4.1% shareholding. He is a director of Hydropothecary and the President of Groupe Mach Inc., a real estate acquisition and development business. Dr. Michael Munzar, a medical doctor, is the Chair of the Board and a 1.2% shareholder. Adam Mirron, a Director and Chief Brand Officer, holds 2.0% of the shares.

We also note that the company recently strengthened the senior executive cadre with external appointments of a General Council, Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Finance. This will add cost to the operations but will support the business in a period of rapid growth.

The directors and executives of the company own 18.3 million common shares, or approximately 9.4% of the outstanding Common Shares.

A healthy balance sheet

At the end of April 2018, Hydropothecary had cash and short-term investments of $248 million and shareholders' equity of $292 million. The company will incur further expenditures of around $80 million to complete the expansion of facilities at Gatineau – aimed at serving the recreational market.

Hydropothecary currently has 193 million common shares and 36.4 million warrants and options in issue. Assuming the warrants and options are exercised, the share count will increase to 229.4 million. This is a significant increase from the 103 million shares in issue on August 1, 2017 and will be dilutive once the company becomes profitable.

Fair valuation

The legalization of the recreational marijuana market in Canada will change the dynamics for all participants. However, key market metrics such as market size, pricing and market share will only become clear by 2019-20. Meanwhile, we use reputable sources for market size estimates and pricing combined with public company information to estimate future profitability. As we work with highly uncertain outcomes, we produce a range of estimates which should cover the most likely outcomes.

Market assumptions (2022):

Canadian market size : We estimate 5.2 million recreational users and 450,000 medical users by 2022, which will represent 18% of the population over 15 years. This compares to the current 4.6 million recreational users and 270,000 medical users – which equates to 16% of the over 15 population.

: We estimate 5.2 million recreational users and 450,000 medical users by 2022, which will represent 18% of the population over 15 years. This compares to the current 4.6 million recreational users and 270,000 medical users – which equates to 16% of the over 15 population. Canadian demand : Our central total demand assumption is 951,000 kilograms dried cannabis equivalent based on 5.65 million users by 2022. Most estimates indicate that annual demand would fall between 600,000 and 1,100,000 kilograms.

: Our central total demand assumption is 951,000 kilograms dried cannabis equivalent based on 5.65 million users by 2022. Most estimates indicate that annual demand would fall between 600,000 and 1,100,000 kilograms. Price: Statistics Canada estimates that since 1990, the price of cannabis for non-medical purposes has declined by an average of 1.7% per year and had dropped to around $7.50 per gram by 2017. Legalization, increased competition and the possibility of overcapacity will continue to force prices down over the longer term. Our central assumption is for a retail pre-tax price of $6.75 per gram with a range of between $6.25 and $7.25 per gram by 2021.

Hydropothecary assumptions:

Market share: Hydropothecary is a mid-sized cannabis producer in Canada with a production capacity that should reach 108,000 kilograms by the end of 2018. However, the major producers including Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Medreleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) are all ramping up production. Given the announced expansion plans of the top producers, capacity could exceed 2,000,000 kilograms by 2021. Health Canada has so far licensed 104 facilities indicating stiff competition among the license holders.

In addition to the company’s Quebec supply agreement, we add another 1.5% market share for the rest of Canadian recreational market. This adds about 10,000 kilograms per year to the overall sales volumes and will allow for annual production of 57,000 kilograms of dried cannabis equivalent by 2022.

We estimate a Canadian market share for Hydropothecary of 1% of the medical market and 7.1% of the recreational market by 2022, for a total market share of 6.0%. (The recreational market share may appear high but is skewed by the supply contract with the provincial government of Quebec where the company will have a 30%+ market share.)

The favourable contract with the Quebec government will also help the company to achieve scale benefits a relatively low-cost production platform early in the expansion phase.

The beverage market is another source of potential sales for Hydropothecary. This could be a lucrative market but until we see positive developments on this front, we will not factor in any sales from this source.

Price: Hydropothecary is a producer and distributor of dried cannabis as well as higher margin oils. For the most recent quarter, the company achieved an average sales price of $9.24 per gram equivalent with higher margin products such as cannabis oil extracts providing a boost to margins.

However, the lower priced contract with the Quebec Government for recreational cannabis will depress the margins substantially over our forecasting period. Based on comments from the CEO, the price per gram of recreational cannabis would be about $5.00 per gram. We therefore use a weighted average price of $5.40 in year 1, declining to $5.15 over the forecast period.

Production cost: The most recent results for the quarter ending 30 April, indicated a weighted average cash cost of production of $0.88 per gram which compares to $0.97 and $1.07 per gram in the previous quarters. Production cost is trending down as a result of improvements in cultivation processes and economies of scale; this will probably continue as production is scaled up.

Based on our assumptions, we estimate that Hydropothecary can produce sales of around $294 million in the 2022 fiscal year. That will come mainly from sales to the Quebec government with a smaller portion from medical sales and recreational cannabis markets outside of Quebec. For reference – in the 2018 fiscal year (ending July 2018), the company will have sales of about $5 million.

To estimate longer-term sustainable profit margins, we take guidance from liquor manufacturers and operators in the Canadian market, which operate under strict regulations and often compete with government owned entities. This is the scenario that cannabis producers and retailers will also face.

Andrew Peller (OTC:ADWPF), a Canadian producer and retailer of wine and Constellation Brands (STZ), a major producer and marketer of liquor with operations in several countries including the U.S. and Canada, have achieved average EBITDA margins of 12% and 32% respectively over the past 5 years.

We think that Hydropothecary’s margins should be between Peller and Constellation. We use an EBITDA margin of 19.5% for Hydropothecary to arrive at an estimated EBITDA of $57.3 million in 2022.

To derive an enterprise value for Hydropothecary, we use Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratios for Andrew Peller, Constellation Brands and Diageo (DEO). These ratios are in the same ballpark with an average value of 13.0 times, based on 2021/2 consensus profit estimates.

For Hydropothecary, we apply a smaller company discount (with a shorter track-record) and note that growth will moderate from 2022 onwards after 4 years of significant growth. We use a 12.0 times ratio but offer a range of 10 to 13 times.

Based on our central assumptions, we arrive at an enterprise value of $688 million. Adjusted for the expected net cash position, this equates to a fully diluted equity value of $3.00 per share.

On the most optimistic assumptions, it is possible to arrive at an equity value per share of $7.15 while the most pessimistic assumptions offer a value of $0.67 per share. This is a very wide range of potential outcomes, but it illustrates the high risk (and potential high returns) involved with an investment in this company.

Risks abound but reasonable valuation

Hydropothecary certainly has interesting and attractive growth opportunities ahead. The company will also benefit substantially from the large supply contract with the Quebec Government. However, they face aggressive competitors in the Canadian market, which may eventually result in an oversupplied market with downward product pricing pressures.

The agreement with Molson Coors also raises the possibility that Hydropothecary may eventually be acquired by the much larger Molson. However, we do not build that into our valuation assumptions, but investors may want to keep it in the back of their minds.

In a market where some of the other listed producers have been ascribed very high market values, we believe Hydropothecary offers a more realistic valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network