The Buckle Is Undervalued And Ripe For A Turnaround

Investment Thesis

The Buckle (BKE) has had three consecutive years of sharply declining same-store sales, which has led to its share price being halved since 2014. In this article I argue that the company is poised to stabilize its comps and is attractively valued at current levels. There is a lot of pessimism built into the price, so even slight outperformance can result in a rerating for the stock.

Summary

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is a retailer of mid to premium casual apparel, footwear and accessories. It offers a mix of brand name and private label apparel in its stores, with brand name merchandise accounting for around 66% of sales. The company had 457 stores at the end of FY17, and does not plan to expand its presence this year. Store count grew from 401 in FY09 to a high of 468 in FY15, but as sales have dipped the company has been closing down underperforming stores.

BKE data by YCharts

A dip in same-store sales and the resulting deleverage in margins have resulted in the Buckle losing almost 50% of its value over the last 5 years. It has been the worst performer among its peers, but I argue that this might be about to change. The Buckle's disciplined approach to managing the business can set it up for a turnaround and ultimately long-term outperformance.

Business Overview

The Buckle's revenue hit an all-time high in FY14 at $1.15B. Since then, three consecutive years of negative comps growth resulted in revenue declining to $913M in FY17. This deleverage was felt in gross margins and operating margins as well, which declined from 44% to 41.6% and 22.3% to 14.7% respectively. As a result, EPS dropped 46% from $3.38 to $1.85, mirroring the decline in the stock price. I use very conservative assumptions to show that the Buckle is undervalued at current prices, and is a low-risk pick for your portfolio.

Store growth and comp assumptions

I expect The Buckle to focus on its omnichannel efforts and have modeled net zero store expansion going forward. I am also expecting the negative comps to bottom out in FY18 and remain flat - in its more recent report, the Buckle reported growing comps, indicating that sales are finally turning around. From declines of -3.5% in comps in the first fiscal quarter of FY18, the company reported growing comps of 1.4% in Q2, as well as net sales growth of 2.8%. This brings its comp growth for the first half of FY18 to -0.9% and net sales growth to -0.5%. Since the company has not expanded its store footprint, the balance of the growth is being driven by its online efforts.

Margin assumptions

The company's gross margins have declined from 44% levels to 41.6% in FY17 - in my model I am assuming stability in gross margins as these levels. Gross margins actually expanded by 90 basis points in FY17 from their FY16 lows, so there is further upside if they can return to 2014 levels. I am also assuming at SG&A expenses stay stable at current levels, which are an all time high as a percentage of sales. Overall, I am not expecting operating margins to change significantly from FY17 levels - these are a full 8 points below the levels that the company has achieved in the past, so any improvement in margins would result in a substantial increase in the fair market value of the stock.

Valuation

I use a discount rate of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 0% in my model. With these assumptions, I get to a fair market value of $31 for Buckle, an 11% upside to current prices. This is with assumptions of zero comps growth and little margin improvement. If I assume comp growth at 2%-3%, and margins growing to 16% by FY20, the fair market value would be in excess of $35. The downside case is if margins keep contracting, and comps keep declining in the low single digits. If I assume comp decline of -3%, and margin decline of 2 points from current levels, the stock would be fairly valued at current levels ($26). This indicates that there is a pretty high margin of safety at these prices.

Since it has no debt, the Buckle has little risks associated with its sustained viability as long as it is able to retain its core customers. The complete valuation model is attached below:

Summary

The Buckle is an attractively value, relatively low-risk stock in this frothy environment. The company is conservatively managed and is in the first stages of turning around the decline in same-store sales. Shares are undervalued, even with conservative assumptions that assume no growth in sales or margins. I would recommend BKE as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short $25 BKE puts