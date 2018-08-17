Cheap Tech Stocks Can Fight The 'Bubble' - Part 3

For a company that is as "old" as Microsoft, the rate of growth here should be viewed as nothing less than impressive.

This earnings season we have seen an array of negative headlines devoted to tech stocks which have been present throughout the financial news media. This has put tech investors on edge and led some analysts to suggest that another "bubble" environment might be in place for the technology sector. But the disappointing quarterly reports from Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) have proven to be the exception rather than the rule in terms of the broader performances we have seen for the quarter. In other words, investors seem to have lost their bearings and have failed to focus on what really matters. The analysis here is a continuation of a prior article highlighting companies within the tech sector which are still trading at attractive valuations and are well-positioned for growth in the quarters ahead. Here, we will take a deeper look at the recent segment performances from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which show broad-based growth that justifies the company's improved guidance commentaries and rallying share prices. As a result, I am long MSFT based on the expectation that we will see new highs in the stock before the end of this year.

Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation

In Q4 2018, Microsoft showed strong earnings results at $1.13 per share (beating estimates by 5 cents) on revenues of $30.09 billion ($29.21 billion was expected). The main story for the company was its improved revenue guidance, which was revised higher to a $27.35-28.05 billion range. Total revenue figures for the period showed impressive growth of 17%. Strength in Microsoft's gross margins, disciplined operational expenditure performances, and consistent capital returns were all clear from the report. In other words, the numbers suggest that Microsoft's position as a foundational tech giant remains firmly intact.

Source: CNBC

The most striking aspect of Microsoft's results can be found in the rate of growth posted for many of the company's newer segments. Gains of 53% ($6.9 billion) were generated by Commercial Cloud product offerings (which include the Azure public cloud, commercial Office 365 productivity software, and Dynamics 365 business software). The performance here shows that Microsoft has successfully adapted to the changing nature of the digital world. Innovation in artificial intelligence and IoT will enable Microsoft to continue expanding on its traditional hardware/software businesses. The recent acquisitions of LinkedIn and Github also look promising. LinkedIn revenues rose by 37% for the quarter, and the addition of coding platform Github will allow Microsoft to broaden Azure's reach to attract new groups of users for its products/services.

Azure is Microsoft's fast-growing cloud business, where competitors include heavyweights IBM (IBM), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). But the numbers show that Microsoft is well-positioned within that group. Growth in revenue from the Azure offering produced quarterly gains of 89% (which is actually down from the 93% growth rate generated by the segment during the prior quarter). Full-year revenues from the commercial cloud segment rose to $32.22 billion (up from $27.41 billion the previous year). To gain some perspective here, this represents more than 29% of Microsoft's total revenues for fiscal year 2018 ($110.36 billion). As a result, it is looking as though this could be the area that truly propels the company going forward.

Of course, Amazon had a seven-year head start in these areas and still dominates the world of cloud computing. But if we compare the expansion of Microsoft Azure with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at similar points in their development cycles, the recent numbers suggest Azure is currently growing at a faster rate. There is still a massive amount of room to grow in these industries, and it is still far too early to say that AWS will permanently dominate market share in this industry.

Source: Synergy Research Group / CNBC

The latest figures imply that Amazon holds 33% of total cloud infrastructure services market share, and second place goes to Microsoft (at 14%). The third position is held by IBM (at 8%), fourth is Google (at 6%), and fifth is Alibaba (BABA) at 4%. Long-term, it can be argued that Microsoft has the potential to close this gap (or even overcome that gap), and Microsoft seems to be fully aware of this possibility. According to the data from Synergy Research Group, Microsoft increased its cloud infrastructure spending by 50% during the second quarter (on an annualized basis).

None of this is to suggest that Microsoft has thrown out the baby with the bathwater, as the company is still showing expansion in its traditional business segments. Q4 Revenues from the Productivity and Business unit rose to $9.67 billion (a gain of 13%), and revenues from the Personal Computing unit rose to $10.8 billion (a gain of 17%). The Productivity and Business Processes unit includes the Microsoft Office division, and the Personal Computing unit includes the gaming and Windows businesses. Altogether, Microsoft improved on its top-line figures and its bottom-line figures. Strength is present in its core businesses and in its new endeavors, so if you are an investor that is long the stock there are plenty of reasons here to be excited (even with the stock trading near record highs).

Source: Macrotrends.net

For a company that is as "old" as Microsoft, the rate of growth here should be viewed as nothing less than impressive. The stock itself has been rallying strongly since the middle of 2016 and these trends might have initiated feelings of reluctance for investors considering buy positions at the upper levels. But when we consider the valuation of MSFT on a price-to-earnings basis, we can see that there are far fewer reasons to be concerned. MSFT is trading with a PE ratio of 27.83, which is significantly lower than what is seen at Amazon (which is trading with a PE of 172.46). This suggests that the stock is really not so expensive, after all.

Going forward, things still look encouraging and this validates the company's optimistic guidance commentaries following Q4 earnings. This, in part, is why Microsoft's ability to navigate the terrain in newer business segments has helped the company secure many new contracts with major clients. Key examples here include Microsoft's five-year full-suite cloud deal with Walmart (WMT), which has been designed as a plan to directly take on the dominance of Amazon.

Ultimately, the positive stories tied to Microsoft will help tech investors absorb the negative impact of news headlines from companies like Facebook and Netflix. Those disappointments have proven to be the exception rather than the rule in terms of what the broader performances actually indicate. All of the short-term weakness in those stocks has distracted from the stable reality of strength in long-term innovators like MSFT. For these reasons, the stock remains a buy on dips tech for investors looking for stable growth and long-term dividend payouts.

