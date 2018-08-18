A 9% Yield, Strong 1.46X Coverage, Higher Guidance, Estimates Rising

The company has received several upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past month.

The common yield is 9.45%, with very strong 1.46X coverage, and mgt. raised the quarterly distribution in Q2 '18.

Global Partners LP, (GLP), is a diversified energy company which we've owned since the Crash of 2008, when we were lucky enough to have bought it at firesale prices, at a time when the market was a very scary place, and some companies' distribution yields reached into the 20%-plus range. GLP was one of those companies.

Since then, we've held onto GLP, through its big growth phase, when it rose to the high 40's in 2014 and management steadily increased the distributions; through its downward spiral in the Crude Crash of late 2015-early 2016; when it reached the low teens, and management cut the distribution, (along with many other energy companies), by ~33%, as the yield began to approach ~20% again.

Pricewise, it has been an up and down ride, but we were able to stay the course, since our cost basis was low enough, and our yield was still very attractive, even with the distribution cut.

If you can find an income vehicle worthy of that long term "devotion", enjoy the ride, i.e. the distributions. As always, there are 2 tricks to doing this - try to buy low, and focus on companies with staying power. It's often easier said than done.

Management held GLP's quarterly distribution to $.463 from Q1 '16 to Q1 '18, but then they raised it in Q2 '18, to $.475.

When we first resumed covering GLP, back in early May '18, it was priced at $16.30. Since then, it has delivered a total return of 26.23%, with $3.80 in price gains and a $.475 distribution, after management successfully turned the company's earnings around in Q1 '18, and subsequently raised the quarterly distribution for the 1st time in over 2 years. However, we're not cashing out any time soon.

One of the main things that attracted us to GLP's business model in the first place was that it had been solidly entrenched in the Northeast for decades, with multiple ways of generating cash flow. As a midstream logistics and marketing company, GLP distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial & retail customers in the New England states and New York.

GLP is a multi-level logistics and marketing company, which operates in 3 segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Gas Station Operations, and Commercial. It has a portfolio of ~1500 owned, leased or supplied gas stations under a variety of brands including Mobil, Exxon, Shell, Sunoco, Gulf, CITGO and Global.

(Source: GLP site)

Common Distributions

At $20.10, GLP yields 9.45%, and should go ex-dividend again in early November. It pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle for LP's, and its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

You can track GLP's price and yield on our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, in the Energy section.

We made an adjustment to GLP's DCF for Q1 '18, due to some 1-time gains/losses, which inflated it."Financial results for the first quarter of 2018 include a one-time gain of $52.6 million associated with the extinguishment of a contingent liability related to the Volumetric Ethanol Excise Tax Credit and a $1.9 million net loss on sale and disposition of assets." (Source: GLP Q1 '18 earnings release)

We deducted the Q1 '18 $52.63M tax credit, and added back a $1.87M loss on an asset sale, which nets DCF down to $28.94M. Even without the big 1-time gain, GLP had very strong coverage of 1.85X in Q1 '18.

Strong coverage continued in Q2 '18, with a factor of 1.32X, giving GLP a robust trailing distribution coverage factor of 1.46X.

The takeaway is that GLP pays out a steady ~$15.6M in distributions each quarter, with ample coverage for its payouts.

(The lower Q4 '18 DCF included a $5.6M net loss on the sale and disposition of assets, and a $16.2M loss on trustee taxes related to an administratively closed NY State tax audit of the Partnership’s fuel and sales tax returns for the periods between December 2008 through August 2013. GLP's management "believes it has meritorious defenses to recover a majority of the tax and interest assessed".) (Source: GLP site)

GLP's distribution coverage has taken quite an about face over the past 4 quarters, rising by 97.5%, to 1.46X, vs. .74X. The unit count has been ~flat, as have the distributions/unit, which management just raised in Q2 '18.

Here's a look at the IDR structure. With the distribution currently at $.475, common unit holders receive 86.33% of the total distributions, with the remaining 13.67% going to the General Partner:

(Source: Q2 '18 10Q)

New Preferred Series

GLP recently issued a new preferred series, Global Partners LP Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Registered Units Series A, (GLP.PA).

GLP sold 2.76 million units at $25 per unit, generating ~ $66.8M in net proceeds, which it will use to reduce indebtedness under its credit agreement.

Like some of the other recent preferred units that have been issued by energy-related firms, these units have a floating rate feature, which kicks in after their 8/15/2023 call date.

The float will be 6.774% above the 3-month LIBOR rate:

(Source: Quantumonline)

The preferred units were trading at $25.89, as of 8/16/18, with a yield of 9.41%.

GLP continued to post large revenue and net income gains in Q2 '18. EBITDA rose 4.5% year over year, while DCF was down -3.63%. These earnings figures included a $3M net loss in Q2 '18 and a $2.4M net loss in Q2 '17 on sale and disposition of assets.

The big difference in Q2 '18 net income, EBITDA, and DCF vs. Q1 '18 is due to a one-time $52.6 gain in Q1 '18 on trustee taxes associated with the extinguishing of a contingent liability related to the Volumetric Ethanol Excise Tax Credit.

Here's a breakdown of GLP's Q2 '18 earnings, by segment. The segment contributions were led by distribution, which contributed 45%, followed by gas station operations, at 29%, wholesale, at 23%, and commercial, at 3%.

(Source: GLP site)

Volumes were up across the board in Q2 '18: "Volume in the first quarter of 2018 was 1.4 billion gallons compared with 1.3 billion gallons in the same period of 2017. GDSO volume was 378.3 million gallons in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 366.1 million gallons in the same period of 2017. Wholesale segment volume was 864.4 million gallons in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 778.3 million gallons in the first quarter of 2017. Commercial segment volume was 144.2million gallons in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 131.5 million gallons in the same period of 2017". (Source: GLP Q2 '18 earnings release)

GLP's gas station operations have had a pretty steady range of operating margin since 2015, at ~$175M to $185M. The margin/gallon has been mostly on an upward trend since 2011:

(Source: GLP site)

2018 Guidance

On its Q2 '18 earnings release, management raised its 2018 guidance by ~5.5%: "Global has revised its full-year 2018 EBITDA guidance to a range of $190 million to $215 million compared with a prior range of $180 million to $210 million. This guidance excludes any gain or loss on the sale and disposition of assets, and any goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA guidance for 2018 also excludes the recognition in the first quarter of 2018 of a one-time gain of approximately $52.6 million".

(Source: GLP Q2 '18 earnings release)

Risks

Dilution & Debt- Since they pay out so much of their cash flow, MLPs must either issue more units or take on more debt to grow. However, instead of diluting the common in Q2 '18, management opted to issue preferred units, and used the proceeds to pay down debt.

Energy prices & Interest Rates - GLP has exposure to energy prices, but it does have a hedging program in place for energy prices, and also for interest rate risk.

Economic risk- As a gas station operator and fuel wholesaler, GLP has exposure to demand. In the event of a major recession, demand for its products could slacken, which would inhibit financial performance of its newer and legacy assets.

Market Pricing - As you'll see in the Performance and Analysts sections, GLP has had quite a run upward in the past month, and is near its 52-week high. If energy prices take another protracted downturn, the market could turn sour on most energy-related equities.

Should you jump in at this point? We offer an alternative strategy in the Options section.

New Developments

GLP expanded its retail gasoline business in July, with its acquisitions of Champlain Oil Co. and Cheshire Oil Co., which added 136 sites, including 62 owned properties. These stations are in Vermont and New Hampshire, and will leverage GLP's terminal assets in Albany, New York and Burlington, Vermont.

(Source: GLP site)

Analysts' Estimates & Price Targets

GLP has received several upward estimate revisions for Q3 and Q4 '18, and for full years 2018 and 2019.

(Source: YahooFinance)

At $20.10, GLP is exactly even with analysts' high price target of $20.10:

Thanks to its recent 16% rise in the past month, GLP has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past quarter, year, and year to date. Management's 7/27/18 distribution hike announcement appears to have set off this big monthly price gain.

With a P/E of 6.91, GLP is below its 5-year P/E range. Note: This P/E range is pegged at a range of different values on the various public financial sites.

Looking at GLP's valuations against broad industry averages, 3 things jump out - GLP's Price/Sales is much cheaper, and is the lowest we've seen in quite a while; its Price/Book is at a premium; and its yield is much higher. Management's strategy of not diluting the common units has resulted in a very low Price/Sales.

GLP's Price/DCF is also below the ~8x to 12X range we've seen in other energy-related companies in the high yield space:

Options

If you're bullish, but skittish about jumping in after GLP's big price climb, you may want to take a look at selling Cash Secured Puts.

We just added this December trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for this and over 30 other trades.

The December $20.00 put strike has a wide bid/ask of $.90/$1.75, so you may be able to sell for more than $.90, which is a bit less than 2X GLP's quarterly payout.

Management noted on the Q2 '18 earnings call, that, "we target long term leverage at 4 times or better". As of 6/30/18, GLP's trailing Net Debt/EBITDA leverage was 3.66X. However, its Debt/Equity leverage is higher than average.

GLP's ROA, ROE, and Current ratios exceed broad industry averages, whereas its Interest Coverage and Operating Margin was below average.

As of 6/30/18, GLP had total borrowings outstanding of $483M on its $1.3B credit facilities. Borrowings consisted of $185M under the $450M revolver, and $298M under the $850M working capital facility.

(Source: GLP site)

Summary

We rate GLP a Buy, based upon its attractive yield, its strong distribution coverage, and its ongoing multi-level entrenchment in the Northeast US energy industry, which should help GLP continue to generate good cash flow.

