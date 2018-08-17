Cisco Q4 2018 And Beyond: Optimism

Considering this update, the market still modestly values the company. I have updated my valuation.

Cisco's (CSCO) Q4 2018 earnings are demonstrating that the turnaround is successful. The results reached the high range of the guidance. And the management has been optimistic about the beginning of the next fiscal year.

This quarter confirms growth is back in all segments and in all regions. Besides the rosy Q1 2019 outlook, some structural trends such as multi-cloud environments and 5G will boost Cisco's revenue.

With the good results, shares trade about 6% higher after-hours. Yet, the valuation is still reasonable, and I will, of course, keep my shares. I will consider selling calls if the share price reaches $54.6.

Homogeneous Growth

As shown in the table below, all segments grew during Q4 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

On the "Security" segment, I mentioned in one of my earlier Cisco articles:

Cisco has indicated last quarter that the security segment would grow. That's the least Cisco should do in a security market that is growing at about 7% CAGR. Therefore, Cisco growth rate for its security segment will be a decisive parameter to look at during the Q4 2018 earnings and beyond. At less than 7%, Cisco will keep on losing market shares.

With 12% growth, the company is gaining market share. As a comparison, Check Point (CHKP) grew revenue by only 2% and Fortinet (FTNT) by 21%. Cisco expects growth to continue, especially with the Duo acquisition that will be effective Q1 2019.

During the conference call, management has provided more details on the infrastructure platforms. Campus switches and wireless had good growth. Data center grew double digits while routing was slightly down. Unfortunately, Cisco does not disclose any extra information.

About the situation with the cloud data center switches, there was no question from analysts. Arista (ANET) demonstrated healthy growth. Juniper (JNPR) and Extreme (EXTR) announced difficulties. It would have been interesting to know where Cisco stands. The management insisted on the success of the campus network. The Catalyst 9000 has reached 9,600+ customers. Thus, I can only guess there were no spectacular growth and no specific difficulty in the cloud data center area.

The only negative aspect from the quarter was the low gross margins. Management mentioned isolated and temporary issues in the APJC region.

Another area to pay attention to relates to the service providers. While SP is up 6% this quarter, this segment depends on a few large customers. The next quarters could turn negative as management did not speak about a long-term improvement in this segment.

Optimism for the future

The table below presents the Q1 2019 outlook:

Q1 2019 Revenue 5% to 7% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate 63% - 64% Non-GAAP operating margin rate 30% - 31% Non-GAAP tax provision rate 19% Non-GAAP EPS $0.70 - $0.72

Source: Q4 2018 press release

The revenue growth outlook confirms management is optimistic about the success of the turnaround. Operating margin is flat. CSCO indicated that the prices of components offset the pricing the company is maintaining.

Other indicators such as deferred revenue (+6%) and product backlog (+38%) are also growing at a healthy rate.

On a higher level, I agree with the management about the importance of the growing multi-cloud environments. This is an opportunity for Cisco that can offer a complete network and security solution for this hybrid setup.

More complex and challenging 5G networks will also boost the demand for Cisco products.

An update on valuation

Cisco continued its accelerated share buyback program during Q4 2018, spending about $6 billion to buy about 138 million shares at an average price of $43.58. The table below summarizes some valuation metrics, based on the FY2018 results:

Q4 2018 Cisco valuation EV (with $46.75/share) $194.5B EV/Sales FY 2018 3.9 EV/EBITDA FY 2018 13.4 EV/EBIT FY 2018 15.8 PE-Ratio (normalized with 19% income tax) FY 2018 20.9 PE-Ratio ex-cash (normalized with 19% income tax) FY 2018 16.5

Source: Author, based on Q4 2018 press release

As the turnaround seems to materialize, the valuation of the company is reasonable.

I will consider selling calls at a $55 strike price when the valuation reaches a PE-Ratio ex-cash of 20, corresponding to about $54.6/share.

Conclusion

Cisco is turning around, adapting to the hybrid cloud environment. The company has announced results at the high range of guidance. Also, the Q1 2019 outlook confirms this optimism.

Long term, the company is in a good place to take advantage of its scale. The growing multi-cloud environments need an integrated network and a security solution. Only very few vendors can offer such a complete setup.

The market still values Cisco with a PE-Ratio ex-cash at 16. Considering the turnaround is successful, this valuation is modest. I will consider selling calls if the PE-Ratio ex-cash reaches 20, corresponding to a $54.6 share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.