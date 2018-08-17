Macy's: 15% Selloff Makes This 4%+ Yielding Dividend Stock More Attractive

The stock had rallied over the course of 2018, which indicates the sell-off was simply a profit-taking move.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Shares of retail giant Macy’s Inc. (M) dropped ~15% on August 15th after the company reported second-quarter results, even though it beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings. The knee-jerk reaction seems to suggest Macy’s turnaround has hit a wall. But the company’s actual results reveal a different picture—Macy’s has returned to growth.

Instead, it seems like a profit-taking move for a stock that began 2018 trading at $25, but had risen to over $40 leading up to earnings. If anything, the post-earnings sell-off has made Macy’s valuation attractive again.

Macy’s is in the process of a reinventing itself to adapt to changing consumer preferences. The good news is it is a strong brand with a long history of turnarounds. We expect the company to come through this turnaround as well, and generate strong returns for shareholders in the process. Macy’s has an operating history of over 100 years, and a 3%+ dividend yield. These qualities make Macy’s a blue-chip stock in our view, with an expected annual rate of return of 10% over the next five years.

Earnings Overview

Macy’s is a global department store, operating under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, and Macy’s China Limited brands. The company generates annual sales above $24 billion. It operates approximately 690 department stores under the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s brands, and more than 170 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and STORY. Macy’s has a global presence, with stores in 44 U.S. states, Guam and Puerto Rico, as well as Bloomingdale’s stores in Dubai and Kuwait that are operated under a licensing agreement.

The challenge for Macy’s is the decline in mall traffic. As consumers are taking more of their shopping online, they are visiting malls less than in the past. Retailers with a large number of physical stores, particularly those with a heavy mall presence, have been greatly impacted by the e-commerce boom. As a result, Macy’s has had a rough past couple of years. Macy’s comparable sales, which measures sales at stores open at least one year, declined 2.9% in 2016 and 1.9% in 2017.

The rise of e-commerce does not appear to be reversing any time soon. This makes for a fairly bleak picture when it comes to investing in the retail industry. But Macy’s turnaround has gained traction, and its recent quarterly earnings showed continued progress. For the second quarter, Macy’s reported sales of $5.57 billion and earnings-per-share of $0.59, which beat analyst expectations by $20 million and $0.08 per share, respectively. Macy’s comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were up 2.9% for the second quarter, and 2.3% for the first half of 2018.

Growth Prospects

Macy’s growth should remain on track. After providing second-quarter results, the company also raised its sales and earnings guidance for the remainder of the year. For 2018, Macy’s now expects comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to increase 2.0% to 2.5% for the final six months of the year, which would translate into an increase of 2.1% to 2.5% for the full year.

Macy’s growth will be fueled by its ability to keep up in e-commerce. Macy’s has invested heavily to build its e-commerce business and mobile app. The results are starting to bear fruit—Macy’s recorded double-digit e-commerce growth last quarter and the company saw 50%+ sales growth on its mobile app through the first half of 2018.

Another growth catalyst is the reshaping of Macy’s stores. The company continues to expand the launch of its Backstage stores, which are designed to compete in the off-price channel. Macy’s opened 47 Backstage stores last quarter, and has opened 65 new stores through the first half. The company expects to open a total of 120 new Backstage stores this year.

Next, Macy’s is rolling out an in-store pickup program called “Buy Online Ship to Store” or BOSS for short, which Macy’s expanded to 50 stores in the second quarter. According to the company, the program will be in almost every store by the end of the current quarter. Again, this is another move designed to keep up with changing consumer preferences. Shoppers want quicker, more convenient shopping experiences, for lower prices. The various growth initiatives, including Backstage and in-store pickup, should be effective in bringing customers back to the Macy’s brand.

Valuation & Expected Returns

After its post-earnings sell-off, Macy’s stock is more attractive on a valuation basis, especially after the company raised earnings guidance for 2018. Macy’s now expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.95 to $4.15 in fiscal 2018. At the midpoint of guidance ($4.05), Macy’s stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. We believe this is too low for a highly profitable company with positive earnings growth. Our estimate of fair value for Macy’s is a price-to-earnings ratio of 10-11. Based on this, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. Expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio could add approximately 3.6% to Macy’s annual returns.

Earnings growth and dividends will also contribute to Macy’s shareholder returns. Even if investors assume a fairly low rate of earnings growth (we expect 2%-3% annual earnings growth), Macy’s stock can still be a rewarding investment, thanks largely to its low valuation and high dividend yield. Macy’s has a current dividend yield of 4.3%, and a highly secure payout of $1.51 per share. Using 2018 earnings guidance, Macy’s is likely to maintain a dividend payout ratio below 40%.

The combination of 3.6% returns from valuation changes, 2%-3% annual earnings growth, and the 4.3% dividend yield result in total expected returns of approximately 10% per year for Macy’s shareholders.

Final Thoughts

Macy’s has had a difficult run over the past two years. It was slow to adapt to the rise of e-commerce, and the company performed poorly in 2016 and 2017 as a result. However, things are looking up again for this retail giant. The company is reducing its reliance on malls, by closing under-performing stores and opening new concepts like Backstage. It is also building up its e-commerce platform to compete more effectively in e-commerce.

Now that the company has returned to growth, the stock appears cheap due to its low valuation. Macy’s also has a high dividend yield above 4%. As a result, Macy’s could be an attractive stock for value and income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.