Uber Must Have Autonomous Ride Services

This is the fourth Seeking Alph article on the strategic implications of autonomous vehicles on selected companies. My first three articles addressed the opportunities for Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), GM (GM), and Ford (F). This one focuses on Uber, using its recent financial results.

Uber (UBER) recently released its latest financial results, which illustrate the fundamental problem of the business model for ridesharing. It is labor intensive with low gross margins. In comparison, the business model for autonomous ride services (ARS) is much more profitable, even at a much lower price per-trip. Because of this advantage, eventually autonomous ride services will displace ridesharing, and this makes Uber vulnerable to being displaced by ARS if it doesn’t aggressively compete in that new market. Comparing the business model for ridesharing to the one for autonomous ride services clearly illustrates this difference.

Comparison of Business Models

A business model defines the fundamental way a business works in economic or financial terms. It is a basic element of business strategy. A business model is not intended to be precise; it’s directionally correct. It’s not a financial projection, even though it frequently appears as one. It uses financial projections to illustrate directionally how the business works. Let’s compare the business models for ridesharing and ARS, modeling them on the income and costs for a typical trip

The business models use the typical revenue and cost for a 7-mile trip, which from many estimates is a typical Uber trip. The price per-trip varies widely based on the time of the day, drive time, and distance. However, a 7-mile trip for $16.00 (approximately $2.30 per mile) is reasonably representative of a typical Uber trip. In the modeling that I've done for ARS, I use an average of $1.25 per mile so that the 7-mile trip will be $8.75. This is approximately 45% less than a comparable Uber trip, illustrating how ARS can outcompete ridesharing.

Comparative Business Models

Ridesharing ARS $ per 7-Mile Trip $16.00 $8.75 Cost of Service Driver Cost $12.25 ARS Vehicle Cost $3.00 Cost of Revenue Cost of Revenue $1.70 Fleet Operations $0.10 Gross Profit $2.05 $5.65 12.8% 64.6% S,G & A R&D $0.48 $1.00 Other Op. Exp. $2.50 $2.00 Operating Income -$0.93 $2.65 -6% 30%

The ridesharing business model uses the percentages from Uber's recent revenue statement. For example, of its $12 billion in billings, $9.2 billion (approximately 76%) went to its drivers and related expenses. The remainder of the ridesharing cost estimates come directly from the percentages in Uber’s financial statements. Ridesharing generates a gross margin of approximately $2.05 per $16 trip or 12.8%. Using Uber's S, G,&A expense ratios, these costs are approximately $2.98 per-trip. This leaves a loss of $0.93 per-trip. As Uber continues to grow and improve its operations, it’s S,G,&A ratios will improve, and it could become profitable, but it's unlikely that its gross margin will improve much because there is essentially no leverage in the contractor-driver model. So, the ridesharing business model has little potential for significant profitability.

In contrast, the ARS business model is significantly more profitable, even at a much lower price per-trip. There are no driver related costs in the ARS model since there are no drivers. Instead, there are significant capital costs from the investment in autonomous ride services vehicles. In my research, I estimate that a typical ARS vehicle will make 50 trips per-day (Waymo makes the same estimate), for 350-days-per-year, with a 7-mile per-trip average. Each vehicle will generate approximately $150,000 per-year in revenue. I estimate the operating cost per-vehicle at over $52,000 per-year. This includes fuel, insurance, taxes, maintenance and cleaning ($20,000/year), and depreciation ($20,000/year).

This cost translates to a little less than $3.00 per trip. The gross margin in the ARS model is much higher than the ridesharing model: $5.65 (64.6%) compared to $2.05 (12.8%). And this is on 45% lower price per trip. Unlike ridesharing, the ARS model has significant leverage. Higher utilization generates a much higher gross margin, and lower utilization generates a lower gross margin.

The overhead costs for the ARS model include R&D (assuming about $3 billion per year allocated across all ARS vehicles) and other operating costs typical for a business like this. The end result in this model is an operating income estimate of 30%, again at a much lower price per-trip.

If you look at the sensitivity of these models to alternative assumptions, you see the impact of leverage even more clearly. No matter how big Uber gets, it is unlikely to significantly improve its gross margins because there is little opportunity to pay its drivers less. It can reduce its S,G,&A expense ratios, but this won’t get it to high profitability.

The ARS model could charge a higher price per-trip, but this would make it even more profitable. Competition for ARS could force the price per-trip even lower, but this will most likely expand the market even faster, and increase vehicle utilization. I modeled a lower cost-per-trip of $6, which is 65% less than the price of an Uber trip. At this price point, assuming somewhat higher demand and utilization, the ARS model is still profitable with a 45% gross margin and a 10% operating margin. Even a higher R&D percentage would still provide a good operating profit.

ARS Will Displace Ridesharing

The fundamental strategic difference in these business models is the well-proven examples throughout history of a technology and capital-intensive business model displacing a labor-intensive business model. When this happens, the labor-intensive model loses every time.

At almost half the price per-trip, ARS is much more profitable. Ridesharing is not yet profitable, and it cannot hope to be competitive at these lower competitive prices. ARS will eventually displace ridesharing. One can argue about the timeframe for this. Is it going to start in two years or four years? Will ARS take 20% of the ridesharing market by 2025 or 50% of it? Regardless of timeframe, the conclusion is inevitable: ARS will eventually displace ridesharing.

Uber’s Strategy

Uber and other ridesharing companies are not oblivious to the strategic impact of these different business models. Their fundamental strategy is to build a large and loyal customer base, even at a loss, and then use ARS to replace the driver-based ridesharing model. This is similar to the strategy of Netflix (although it wasn’t an explicit strategy when it was created) that built a customer base by mailing DVDs to customers, and then converted this large customer base to streaming video.

This is why Uber has such as high valuation on a business model that loses money and doesn’t have much upside for profitability with its current model.

Uber will have some advantages in competing in the ARS market. It has a very large customer base, a recognized brand-name, and an app that many people use. It’s not clear that it has significant customer loyalty or not. Uber can also include ARS in its menu of services. It can have UberX, UberXL, and UberAV. This would enable customers to see if ARS is available for their trip and compare prices.

However, like previous companies making this type of transition, it will have legacy issues. It will need to have a hybrid business with two very different business models. This is always a challenge. I expect that Uber drivers will fight the introduction of ARS by Uber since their livelihood is at risk. Who knows what kind of disruptions this will cause?

Uber will also need to raise a significant amount of capital to compete in ARS, which is one reason for a potential public offering next year. However, the timing of this will be problematic. By next year, Uber will probably not yet be able to demonstrate success in the ARS market, but others like Waymo and GM may be starting to demonstrate potential. Uber would then come public as a company that isn't profitable and is most likely going to be displaced by an entirely different business model.

Should Uber Invest in Autonomous Vehicles?

Uber has invested approximately $2 billion in developing autonomous vehicles so far, and it appears to be losing ground to several other companies. Some of its investors have called on Uber to divest its autonomous vehicle development to save money and reduce losses. Should it?

First of all, it's clear that Uber must compete in ARS to survive. ARS will introduce prices that it just can't compete with. But does it need to invest in developing the technology?

The answer to that is that it depends on who controls the ARS market. If Uber "subcontracts" the autonomous fleet to others, will it only get a small percentage for booking the trip or will it control the total revenue from the trip and get competing autonomous vehicle companies to provide fleets at a low competitive price. Will companies like Waymo, GM, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduce ARS with their own apps and will customers will switch apps to book lower-priced autonomous rides through one of these? These are critical, but still open, questions.

By investing in its own autonomous vehicle development, Uber to some extent retains control over its eventual destiny. It could use its own autonomous vehicles even if they come to market a little later, it could still subcontract the autonomous vehicles to others, or some combination.

Overall, I think that even at the cost of several billion dollars, investing in having this option is essential, otherwise, Uber's future transition to ARS may rest on the loyalty of its customer base alone.

