Hecla Mining Is Set To Improve With The Recent Acquisitions.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) is a multiple-metal miner headquartered in Idaho, US that principally conducts mining of precious metals (including silver and gold) and base metals (including lead, zinc and copper). The company has been operating in the mining space since 1981 and currently operates a mining portfolio across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Until recently, Hecla had maintained a portfolio of four operating mines. However, the real breakthrough occurred when HL acquired the Nevada-based mining assets of Klondex Mines (KLDX) in 2018 and that looked like a significant value addition to HL's existing assets.

The dynamics of the transaction:

On 23rd July 2018 HL announced completion of the deal to acquire KLDX. The deal was valued at ~$462 MM. The proceeds were not to be paid out entirely in cash, rather the cash payable was capped at ~$157.4 MM; with the remainder to be paid in the form of ~75 MM shares of HL.

Prior to the acquisition, Klondex had mining operations in the US and Canada. Post acquisition, HL will add KLDX's mining assets in Nevada, while KLDX will transfer its Canadian mining interest to a newly formed company, namely Havilah Mining Corp.

The assets acquired by Hecla included the Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas mines. In order to evaluate the impact of this acquisition, I think it would be best to have a look at HL's mining potential excluding the recent acquisitions. Have a look at the following table that summarizes the information about the proven and probable reserves:

Table-1 (Source: Hecla Mining)

What's important here is that HL's new mining interests have improved gold grades and also help in increasing the silver tonnage for HL. The improved gold grades imply low-cost mining. That is one simple rule in mining; the higher the ore-grades, the lower the production cost and vice versa. Key data about HL's new mining assets, is tabulated below:

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The above table shows that the new mines have better ore grades (in terms of gold) than HL's existing mines (refer Table-1). Likewise, a comparison of the gold and silver grades in these mines suggest that Fire Creek is predominantly gold while the other two are predominantly silver.

Adding another dimension, although HL's existing assets have better silver grades than the new acquisitions but Table-1 shows that Greens Creek and San Sebastian are close to run out of reserves with only 7,000 tons and 31,000 tons of ore remaining in those mines, respectively. In this context, this acquisition looks like a 'safety first' move by HL to replenish two declining mines with three new ones.

Hecla may be a different company altogether:

HL's 52-week range lies between $2.63-5.54 and surprisingly; HL currently lies at the lower end of the range. I believe there are two reasons to charge the bears of this stock. First, the general slump in metal prices and second, the strike at Lucky Friday mine (discussed later).

A discussion about the gold prices:

Let's discuss the metal prices briefly. The major gold and silver indices are witnessing crash after crash, keeping investors waiting for a rebound. Have a look at the following price chart that shows continuous decline in prominent gold ETFs like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x ETF (NUGT) and Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x ETF (JNUG). On the contrary, you can also see the bears at charge, such as Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x ETF (DUST).

Source: Ycharts

To present a more meaningful presentation, I have removed GLD from the above comparison. Here's how the graph looks then:

At the time of writing this article, gold bulls had lost ~11.5% of daily value, which was gained by the bears. However, the magnitude of decline evidenced for "Jr. Bull Gold Miners" was lesser than for other bulls. This implies that more panic was observed for large gold mining companies compared with the smaller ones.

A discussion about the silver prices:

Now let's have a look at the behavior of prominent silver indices. These include iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ), PureFunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) and ProShares UltraShort Silver ETF (ZSL). Have a look at the chart below which shows that silver has the same story as gold; bears are in charge.

Effect on revenues and margins:

The real savior for HL could be a rebound in metal prices. However, added production will also help. As indicated earlier, HL has added ~476 koz. (read: thousand ounces) of gold reserves and ~3.3 MM oz. of silver reserves post acquisition. Projecting a long-term price of ~$1,250/oz. for gold and ~$15/oz. for silver, HL may have an additional ~$595 MM in gold revenues and ~$49.5 MM in silver revenues. HL's operating margins are approximately 9.5%. So that would account for ~$61.23 MM in operating profits accruing from the new mines. Obviously, the caveat is that gold and silver prices remain within the indicated range. If global prices increase, then that simply means more profits added to the bucket. At current prices, it would be best to buy HL at dips. Since the stock is exploring new lows, there appears to be a great buy opportunity at present levels.

Other reasons to buy Hecla Mining:

Apart from the new acquisitions, there are a couple more reasons to 'BUY' this stock. These reasons are discussed below:

Reason-1: Analyst Opinions

One reason to buy HL is that many analysts rate it a buy. Consider the following image where Sharewise has recommended buying this stock with target price of ~$5.8. I would suggest a target price within range of $5-5.80.

Source: Sharewise

Moreover, as indicated in Figure-2 above, there is a series of constant dips and the stock appears to have entered oversold category. This strengthens a buy call.

Reason-2: Investors' concern over strike at the Lucky Friday mine

HL's Lucky Friday mine is primarily a silver mine that also produces notable quantities of lead and zinc. The Y/Y production trend in this mine has been impressive during the past four years, except FY 2017 and FY 2018. Silver production from the mine moved from 3.2 MM oz. (2014) to 3.0 MM oz. (2015) to 3.6 MM oz. (2016) before it tanked near 0.84 MM oz. (in 2017). The reason; a strike called by the mine workers' union in March 2017 and which continues to date. Around 250 mine workers have participated in the strike regarding concerns over mine workers' pay mechanism. The strike had a devastating effect on the mine's production, bringing it down by ~77% in 2017, compared with 2016. Given that Lucky Friday mine is estimated to contain ~81.1 MM oz. (5,632,000 tons X 14.4 oz/ton) of silver, this mine has the potential to deliver silver production for the next 23-27 years at the rate of ~3-3.6 MM oz. per year.

In this context, the production will ramp up as soon as the mine dispute is resolved. Currently, the on-going status is causing worries among the shareholders; and that undermines the share price. Then again, this provides a good buy opportunity. Production from Lucky Friday is also expected to increase from FY 2019 when HL completes the RVM (read: Remote Vein Miner) activities at the mine.

Reason-3: Likely recovery in metal prices will soar the share price

The main reason behind metal prices' decline is the US-China trade war that sparked a downfall in demand of metals and resulted in the crash of metal prices. However I think recovery may already be around the corner because Chinese delegation is expected to meet the US officials by the end of this month to discuss a way out of this prolonged conflict. Moreover, since the decline in metal prices appears to arise mainly from political factors and not due to any fundamental factor, I think this conflict may die its natural death and we may soon see a rebound in metal prices.

Hecla delivered a strong Q2 despite troubled metal prices:

HL had ~$240 MM of cash flows at the end of Q2. The cash balances which accounted for around 68% of total current assets, depict strong liquidity position and management's ability to continue financing without the need to obtain significant debt. Furthermore, HL's long-term debt stood at $533 MM against equity of $1.5 B producing a debt-equity ratio of approximately 33% which does not appear much of a concern given the significant cash flows. Additionally, the following table highlights improved financial results during the quarter and half-year ended 30th June 2018, compared on a Y/Y basis:

Source: Form 8-K/A

Based on the numbers presented above, it is hard to identify any area that has not improved on a yearly basis and this fact itself establishes the ability of management to generate improved financial results for the company despite troubled metal prices.

Conclusion:

Based on the preceding discussion, I think the recent acquisitions would prove fruitful and help replenish HL's two exhausting mines. Moreover, the miner will also benefit from a rebound in metal prices which may be near owing to an expected favorable change in the geopolitical environment. It is noteworthy that despite reporting strong financials and significant cash flows, the stock is trading near 52-week low prices and I see lot of potential upside from the current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.