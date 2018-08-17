When Weibo Goes Down, Its Good News

Despite the amazing fundamentals, shares have declined nearly 50% since February. This decline seems to have taken place simply due to a decline in the Chinese RMB and trade tensions.

Weibo reported a blowout quarter. Net income was up 92% to $140.9 million and increased 70% year on year. At this rate of growth, earnings will reach close to $4.

Weibo, a growth story

Sina Weibo is a Chinese micro-blogging website and one of the biggest social media platforms in China. It was launched in 2009 and allows users to send messages, upload pictures and videos to share with their friends and the community. Like many online platforms in China, the company benefits from strong network effects- users share information, get news and follow their favorite stars and celebrities in the micro-blogging community. Weibo also allows government departments to open accounts on the platform, as a way of sharing information and plays an important role in the lives of everyday Chinese.

Since Weibo launched back in 2009, the company has done nothing but grow. The company’s quarterly revenues have increased from $77 million per quarter to the $426 million per quarter that it earns currently. Unlike a number of other social media platforms in the United States, Weibo is already profitable and booked earnings of more than $400 million dollars last year. The company has excellent financial fundamentals and a very strong balance sheet. The company has grown much more rapidly than comparative media platforms such as Twitter and also has significantly lower stock-based compensation expenses, which account for only 7% of shares outstanding.

Metrics that matter

There are two key numbers that investors should be focusing on, when they attempt to value technology companies such as Weibo.

Total number of monthly active users. Average revenue generated per user.

Firstly, the total number of monthly active users is crucial because the company generates its competitive advantage by the company’s ecosystem. Having users create the best quality content allows the company to maintain its competitive advantage and creates a network effect. As more and more people join the network, more people will be inclined to join.

Source 1 (Forbes): Weibo grew the number of monthly active users from 172 million in 2014 to 392 million by 2017. There are around 431 million users currently.

The company’s expansion is not going to slow down significantly in the years to come. Weibo is targeting expansion into 3rd and 4th tier cities, where the adoption of new social media platforms is generally slower. There is more than enough runway for the company to continue growing in the double digits for at least the next five years.

The second most important metric for valuing Weibo is the Average Revenue Generated per User (ARPU). This is basically the amount of money that the company earns per platform user. In the early days (2011-2012), Weibo generated only around $1 of revenue per user on the platform. Weibo is still only generating around $4 per user. As Weibo continues to solidify its company ecosystem and average revenue per user trends toward a more normalized $6, Weibo is basically looking at revenues of $4.8 billion in two years. An operating margin of 35-40% implies profits of at least $1.9 billion. On 230 million shares outstanding, that equates to earnings of about $8.35 per share.

The current share price is $72.50 implying that Weibo trades at just 9 times forward earnings estimates. A company with this kind of growth should be trading at, at least twice this value.

Sustainable growth

To make an intelligent investment, there needs to be a high degree of certainty that things will work out as planned. None of the above analysis is relevant if there is a possibility of things going wrong. Let me therefore explain why Weibo’s growth is sustainable. Weibo's rapid user growth can be attributed to the fact that it's continuously evolved its platform. Like Twitter, Weibo initially lured top celebrities and companies to its platform, which brought plenty of followers. But instead of sticking with Twitter's format, Weibo ditched its 140-character limit in January of 2016 and added new mobile, video, social gaming, and chat functions, which made it much more similar to Facebook.

It has added videos and allowed users to interact with one another. By allowing and facilitating interaction, Weibo avoided Twitter’s pitfall of becoming a one way communication channel, which restricts ordinary from being followed.

Through this approach, Weibo has become a great platform for marketing. Think about it, it is a news platform where a lot of bloggers, media outfits, government departments, and ordinary people share content. Weibo is perfect for companies who target influencers that will shape the buying decisions of the masses. You participate in campaigns, and use it as your CRM (because nobody is going to call some hotline or send an email).

In China, social media is different to the West. While we use social media to send instant messages to each other, connect with our friends, stalk people, and share a couple of pictures. In China, there is ecommerce in social media. You can buy directly through Weibo or WeChat.

Source 2: (Forbes) Example of how users share content on Weibo

The Alibaba Factor

Alibaba is a significant investor in Weibo and owns around a third of all the American Depository Receipts outstanding. Alibaba also accounts for around 10% percent of Weibo’s revenue. Earnings from Alibaba tripled in the last quarter. It’s important to understand exactly why Alibaba is so interested and just how sustainable this revenue is.

The clear answer is that Alibaba wants to target their customers, wherever they are. Weibo has 431 million active users and Chinese users directly purchase through social media. Putting advertisements up on Weibo gives Alibaba access to a massive consumer base that is likely to buy loads of products from them. Weibo’s celebrity presence gives them plenty of opportunity to target customers. Additionally, Weibo also has a proven track record of influencing purchasers. They held a Xiaomi-Weibo sale and over a million phones were sold in just five minutes. Weibo is simply a goldmine for Alibaba. Users also provide valuable information that efforts. Alibaba can use to optimize marketing efforts. Weibo can provide insight about about a particular brand or product to general insight into the thoughts and desires of particular demographics. It’s a social platform after all, what better place to learn from your consumers by listening to what they have to say directly?

Weibo’s future growth will come primarily from the Chinese market. There is simply so much opportunity domestically, that the company will likely look to focus on preserving its leadership position. However, it is interesting to note that there is also an international edition of Weibo available in English and the company is working on developing the app in a number of other languages. This should help the bottom line.

The Chinese government

In cooperation with internet censorship in China, Weibo strictly controls the posts on its services. Posts which come from Google or posts which contain blacklisted keywords are not allowed on the platform. Posts on politically controversial topics are also regularly deleted, to avoid any controversy. The company has a range of measures to prevent inappropriate content from becoming available, from keyword filters to user monitoring. 90% of deemed “appropriate content” is deleted within 24 hours. For example, Weibo censored British comedian John Oliver after he attacked President Xi Jinping. Given the company’s strict censorship measures and backing from politically connected Alibaba, the risk of extensive government intervention is extremely low. Investors should not be very worried about this.

Personalized marketing

Weibo is diversifying its advertising in the marketing solutions, tailoring to different customer segments individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises to offer better a marketing experience. Advertisers are increasingly recognizing the company’s social media reach.

Source 3: (Forbes) ↑ A Weibo banner ad from Sands Macao

But the stock is declining?

As earnings have gone up and fundamentals have improved, Weibo’s stock has actually continued to decline. It now trades at a one year low of around ~$72 a share. Many investors are often scared to buy into stocks that seem to be on a downward spiral. This is an irrational fear.

You only need to focus on valuation- what is a company worth, and how much is it selling for. If Weibo’s share price halves or doubles its irrelevant. The company’s potential far exceeds a share price of $150 a share.

In Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, Philip Fisher writes, "It is only occasionally that there is any reason for selling at all." That occasional reason is "the deterioration of a company's underlying business."

There are only two reasons an investor should sell his shares, according to Phil Fisher.

Wrong Facts : There are times after a security is purchased that the investor realizes the facts do not support the supposed rosy reasons of the original purchase.

: There are times after a security is purchased that the investor realizes the facts do not support the supposed rosy reasons of the original purchase. Changing Facts: The facts of the original purchase may have been deemed correct, but facts can change negatively over the passage of time. Management deterioration and/or the exhaustion of growth opportunities are a few reasons why a security should be sold according to Fisher.

Neither of these situations is applicable to Weibo. The majority of investors are simply reactive, they sell at the same time everyone else does—when they’re fearful. Emotions aren’t the best guide for making critical financial decisions. At this price, Weibo presents an excellent risk/reward investment and will make patient investors a lot of money in the long run.

You won’t get rich by simply sitting on the sidelines, investing in blue chip companies. Uncertainty is your friend as an investor and will make you rich.

“I didn't get top, where I am by going after mediocre opportunities” Charles T Munger

Conclusion

Weibo is continually improving its revenue, profitability and user acquisitions. It has a unique, content ecosystem where valuable and vertical content is encouraged. Users are loyal, which will increase Weibo’s monetization possibilities over the long run. For astute investors, this is a wonderful opportunity.

