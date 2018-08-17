MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next?

Will Trade Wars Play the Part That the Lehman Collapse Did in 2008?

The best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such as UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The collapse of Lehman in April 2008 caused the Federal Reserve to accelerate the reduction in interest rates already under way from a weakening economy. By the end of 2008, risk-free short-term rates were essentially zero.

MORL did not exist in 2008. However, the mREIT American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC), which started trading on May 15, 2008 was close to a pure play on agency mortgage-backed securities. An investment in AGNC on May 15, 2008 at the closing price of $19.35 would have allowed you to more than quadruple your money by 2012, assuming reinvestment of dividends. An investment of $100,000 in AGNC on May 15, 2008 would have grown to $419,874.10 by October 5, 2012. Over that 4.39 year period the average annual total return was 38.61%. In contrast a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) would have grown during the same period to $112,468.90 again assuming reinvestment of all dividends. That's a relatively meager annualized compound return of 2.71% per year.

If MORL had existed in 2008, the 2x leverage would most likely resulted in a total return of close to twice that of AGNC over that period. The actual AGNC return resulted from an increase in price from $19.35 to $34.90 and the $22.61 in dividends paid over the period. The $22.61 in dividends paid during the 4.39 year period exceeds the $19.35 purchase price on May 15, 2008. MORL would have most likely returned over 75% average annual returns during that period. This would have been over an eight-fold increase. Someone who emulated the MORL procedure of using 2X leverage by holding AGNC in a margin account and maintaining 50% equity in the account by rebalancing each month would have similarly achieved an eight-fold increase over that period.

Actual Five-Year Review

Even though the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates during the last five years the returns on MORL have been very good. During this period there were seven increases in the Federal Reserve target Federal Funds interest rates, and no decreases in that rate. Had there been any decreases, or even none or fewer increases in the Federal Reserve target interest rates than actually occurred, the returns on MORL would most likely would have been even higher over the past five years.

I have owned and written articles about MORL for more than five years. In my articles about MORL, I have included a statement to the effect that:

".. Aside from the fact that with a yield of 23%, you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MORL would continue to yield 23% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $281,336 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,000 initial annual rate to $67,473 annually...."

The numbers above are from this article, but previously, similar calculations were done using whatever the annualized compounded yield was at that time. That five-year computation in my earlier articles has been the subject of numerous skeptical comments.

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL exactly five years ago, on August 16, 2013, at a price of $17.75 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth $255,646 as of August 15, 2018, when the closing price was $15.82, a holding period of five years. That's an annualized compound return of 20.65% per year. It might be noted that a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) would have grown during the same period to $187,610.30 again assuming reinvestment of all dividends. That's an annualized compound return of 13.41% per year. More than 100% of the total return on MORL over that period was from dividends. The $18.26 in MORL dividends paid during the last five years exceeds the $17.75 purchase price on August 16, 2013. That does not include my projected September 2018 MORL dividend of $0.054.

Outlook For MORL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

The excellent relative returns on MORL for both the earlier period after the Lehman Collapse in 2008 and the last five years have some things in common and some things not so much. The earlier period can easily be explained by the reduction in interest rates. The five years from 2013 through to 2018 are not so obvious. Surely it could be argued that in the 2013-2018 period interest rates rose, but did not rise as much as some had predicted. However, there were 7 rate increases. That arguement could explain MORL's performance in the later period. However, I think that the more important factor was the massive excess in the supply of loanable funds relative to the demand. This was the basis for my purchase of MORL in 2012 and my purchase of mREITs including AGNC before that.

Five years ago in July 2013, I laid out my economics-based rationale for investing in mREITs in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, which set forth the premise that overinvestment caused by tax policy favoring the rich, is the primary driver of the business cycle and that the excess of loanable funds relative to the demand was a consequence the inequality resulting from the then existent tax code. That article included in part:

..In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment. As one banker described the events leading up to 2008 – First the banks lent all they could to those who could pay them back and then they started to lend to those could not pay them back. As cash poured into banks in ever increasing amounts, caution was thrown to the wind. For a while consumers can use credit to buy more goods and services than their incomes can sustain. Ultimately, the overinvestment results in a financial crisis that causes unemployment, reductions in factory utilization and bankruptcies, all of which reduce the value of investments. If the economy was suffering from accumulated chronic underinvestment, shifting income from the non-rich to the rich would make sense. Underinvestment would mean there was a shortage of shopping centers, hotels, housing and factories were operating at 100% of capacity but still not able to produce as many cars and other goods as people needed. It might not seem fair, but the quickest way to build up capital is to take income away from the middle class who have a high propensity to consume and give to the rich who have a propensity to save (and invest). Except for periods in the 1950s and 1960s and possibly the 1990s when tax rates on the rich just happened to be high enough to prevent overinvestment, the economy has generally suffered from periodic overinvestment cycles. It's not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 and 2007 depressions. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, over-investment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the US) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer. Since 1969 there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers - higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers. ...

If anything, the case for an inequality and overinvestment-induced recession has increased in the five years since that article was written. The question remains is what can precipitate such a severe recession as occurred ten years ago. Many argue that the collapse of Lehman was a major factor in turning a normal period of economic weakness into a world-wide financial crisis and quasi depression. The former executives of Lehman are not the only ones who argue that bailing out Lehman along the lines that was done with American International Group Inc (AIG) and others, would have prevented much of the subsequent declines in output worldwide.

A difference between 2008 and now is that the business cycle had peaked at the end of 2007 and the Lehman collapse occurred in an already weakening economic situation. Today the economy is clearly growing, although the recent second quarter GDP numbers overstate the strength as was described in: CEFL With 17.2% Dividend Yield Still Attractive, But Risks Increase which included:

..Most agree that the tariffs and pending imposition additional tariffs provided a one-time boost to real GDP in the second quarter of 2018. Economic activity as measured by GDP can be stronger in one period if some of the growth results from activity being brought forward from future periods. Inventory building is the typical cause of growth in one period that must be "paid back" in later periods. It was widely reported that many purchases were made in the second quarter of 2018 in advance of the imposition of tariffs or possible tariffs. There are other possible reason why growth in one period may be unsustainable, and thus be followed by lower growth later. The tax bill contains a number of provisions which are boosting capital spending. This accelerates economic activity. The question is how much this extra economic activity will be borrowed from the future? The immediate expensing for capital spending was made retroactive to 2017. This has clearly added to growth already. However, this could ultimately result in over-investment which can cause a reduction in growth or a recession. At a minimum some of the expansion in plant and equipment spending occurring now may be the result of projects that would have taken place in the future, but now will not occur then and thus drag down economic activity at a later date...

The timing of a period weakening of economic growth or a recession is a key question for those with shorter-term investment horizons. For those with a five-year or longer holding period, maybe not as much. In any case it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

Even without any weakening of economic growth, there could be a Lehman collapse type event precipitated by Trump's tariffs. The financial markets seem to be hanging on to any news regarding the trade situation. Trump's use of tariffs for obviously non-economic purposes, such as trying to force Turkey to release a pastor being held under house arrest, suggest the possibility of Trump's erratic future use of trade restrictions in a way that could threaten supply chains and disrupt economic activity worldwide. This could precipitate a Lehman like event. Another potential threat to the economic system is posed by the possibility of conflict that results in disruption of oil supplies. Trump's pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement and imposition of sanctions could result in armed conflict if Iran resumes its' nuclear program. Twenty-five percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. A single Iranian artillery piece or rocket launcher could block the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point. No insurance company would insure any oil tankers that could be subject to visually directed gunfire. Any military conflict involving Iran could thus drastically reduce supply and spike oil prices.

There have been reports that Trump has considered leaving the World Trade Organization. The Trump administration treasury secretary has said that such reports are greatly exaggerated. That is not a complete denial. Leaving the World Trade Organization would make Smoot-Hawley look like a minor setback, in terms of destroying the world economy. In a few years, the World Trade Organization will be imposing enormous fines against the USA for the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed ostensibly for preposterous national security purposes, that clearly were not. At that time, if Trump is still in power, the risk of the USA leaving the World Trade Organization, which would be a Lehman like event, may be much more serious.

It may turn out that Trump's picking a fight with Turkey and driving one of the most geographically and thus strategically important NATO members into the arms of Russia, was a favor for Putin that could be disguised as something else. In any case, the World Trade Organization will certainly impose fines on The USA for the tariffs imposed on Turkey for blatantly noneconomic purposes. This also could prompt Trump to leave the World Trade Organization.

Analysis of the September 2018 MORL Dividend Projection

My projected September 2018 MORL monthly dividend of $0.054 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.054 MORL dividend paid in September 2018 will be a "small month" dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

As can be seen in the table below, only three of the MORL components - AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has an August 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the September 2018 dividend. iStar, Inc. (NYSE:STAR) does not pay any dividends. The only other component that will contribute to the September 2018 dividend is Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) whose quarterly dividend has an ex-date of August 14, 2018.

One of the three monthly payers, ORC reduced the monthly dividend to $0.08 from the previous $0.09. All of the other components that will contribute to the September 2018 MORL dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the September 2018 MORL dividend of $0.054 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additional the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the four MORL components and its essentially identical twin, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) that will contribute to the September 2018 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% yield on a monthly compounded basis that MORL pays while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am. My view is that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that mREITs and MORL would be one of the best places to be.

It still remains to be seen whether the dominating force which has propelled securities higher for a decade can overcome the fiscal profligacy, protectionism, and possible cyclical headwinds now facing the securities markets. Over the last 15 years, securities prices have been supported by the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality that causes an excess of loanable and investable funds, and that just got a lot stronger with the new tax bill. However, factors such as monetary policy, inflation and the unemployment rate will still have significant impacts on securities prices. As recent events have highlighted, there also are policy and geopolitical factors and events that can influence financial markets.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high-yield 2X leveraged ETNs like MORL. No two over-investment cycles are identical. This time, the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be mostly via reductions in business taxes.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL). In my article, "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in the article "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to use those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle, and that will ultimately be very good for MORL and the mREITs.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added to them recently. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

I also have been buying in my 2X high-yield leveraged ETN portfolio the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML), an exchange-traded note that's based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM). REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security.

There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL, or vice versa. Even though MORL and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group, while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse. It's highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That's not really economic call risk. Since - unlike a call on a bond, where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call - the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said above, My calculation projects a September 2018 monthly dividend of $0.054. The implied annualized dividends would be $3.30, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the September 2018 projection. This is a 20.9% simple annualized yield with MORL valued at $15.82. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 23%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield of 23%, you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MORL would continue to yield 23% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $281,336 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,000 initial annual rate to $67,473 annually.

MORL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 12.99 6/28/2018 0.3 q American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.63 19.05 8/30/2018 0.18 m 0.0256 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 8.46 7/24/2018 0.15837 q New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.72 6/29/2018 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.49 6/28/2018 0.48 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 5.13 6/28/2018 0.6 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5 6/28/2018 0.50 q MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.56 6/28/2018 0.20 q Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.48 6/28/2018 0.46 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.46 6/26/2018 0.42 q Ladder Capital Corp LADR 4.23 6/8/2018 0.33 q Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.22 7/12/2018 0.47 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 3 23.49 8/14/2018 0.19 m 0.0076 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 2.98 7/3/2018 0.33 q American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.75 6/27/2018 0.50 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.5 6/27/2018 0.20 q Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.37 6/14/2018 0.30 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 2.24 11.41 8/14/2018 0.25 q 0.0154 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 2.09 6/14/2018 0.14 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.64 6/29/2018 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.6 6/28/2018 0.50 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.58 6/28/2018 0.14 q Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 1.54 8.08 8/30/2018 0.09 m 0.0054 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.37 7/3/2018 0.18 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, CEFL, BDCL, ORC, REM, REML, AGNC, ARR, TWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.