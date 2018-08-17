Thin Film Electronics ASA (TFECF) CEO Davor Sutija on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Executives

Davor Sutija - CEO

Ole Thorsnes - CFO

Analysts

Rob Stone - Cowen and Company

Davor Sutija

Good afternoon. This is Davor Sutija, the CEO of Thin Film. And for those of you who are new to the Company, I will be starting on Page e and first give a brief overview before proceeding to discuss the highlights of the future presentation that was published earlier today.

Thin Film is the only global pure-play NFC solution provider, providing both hardware solutions in the form of tags and labels, but also the connect software platform and also the services of an ecosystem of conversion partners. The Company has over 30 in-market deployments with leading brands across a range of industries and we offer a unique scalable cost effective and environmentally friendly printed NFC label, which is based on over 300 total patents and patent applications that the Company has both applied for themselves and also acquired through the acquisition of the assets of Kovio in 2014. We maintain a Silicon Valley fab for ultra-scale roll based manufacturing, which is now in the process of being finalized for manufacturing start and we had 175 employees worldwide at the end of Q2. Our sales offices encompass both North American European and Asian locations.

First of all, I would like to give an update of the roll-to-roll manufacturing line that we are installing in San Jose on Junction Avenue at the former Qualcomm facility that we moved into in April of last year. In 2017, we started on a two year program of capital expenditure of approximately $35 million to create a roll-to-roll based additive manufacturing line for the production of both EAS anti-theft tags and NFC or printed NFC devices based on Thin Film's proprietary printed dopant polysilicon process.

I am happy to state that roll-to-roll production commenced at the end of May during Q2 and we were able to process EAS ties to 75% of the 24 process steps in the standard protocol. However, downtime on certain equipment has delayed the completion of fully roll based EAS locks until most likely September when we expect to be able to announce initial results on yields and the success of producing EAS fully on this roll-to-roll line.

It should be noted that the initial lots produced during June and July have given new parameter and functional data that has established the commercial viability of the roll-to-roll line, and it is primarily equipment downtime that has led to this delay in finishing the first initial lots of EAS for engineering samples and qualification.

Further however, two of the six additional process tools necessary to commence NFC production they have completed factory acceptance testing, but we have only received one of those yet in San Jose. So this, even though as we have received permitting for all of the NFC equipment, is slightly delaying installation. We do however believe that partial production starts of the first NFC roll-to-roll batches will start on schedule at the end of Q3 that means the end of September, but we also see that one of the four pieces of equipment that has yet to pass factory acceptance test will require additional time because of a potential need for redesign.

To be very specific, this tool which was not considered one of the highest risk tools in the set of tools needed for manufacturing, did not pass factory acceptance tests in July and may need to either be modified or a critical process component with placed with the a new design before acceptance and shipment of San Jose. This means we believe that the first lots of NFC, even if they are started as expected by the end of September, will require additional weeks or potentially months to complete.

Now, I am happy to take additional questions at the end of this call to discuss the technical progress. I would say that this has been a 24-month capital investment program. It is on budget within 5%. And as of today, it is on time also within literally a small number of months. There is uncertainty about this one piece of equipment out of the 13 different process steps. So that the problems are contained but they are significant enough that they require the Company to make these disclosures at this time.

Let me now move over to other elements of our progress during Q2. We were able to secure a number of new customers that we think are very important for the development of the Company, including El Jimador Tequilla that did an NFC soccer campaign timed to the World Cup in June, which they call the Soccer Moments Campaign. This is the leading Taquilla brand of Brown-Forman, which is one of the largest American-owned companies in the wine and spirits industry. In fact with this contract, four of the top seven spirit companies globally have now have commercial agreements with Thin Film. In this particular implementation tapping by smartphone allowed users to submit soccer stories and participate in a sweep stakes.

We also were able to launch YUNI Beauty on-product, and this I think is very important because one of the things that we noticed in our Q2 report is that there has been less traction in getting on-product deployments rather than loosely coupled. On-product deployments are typically larger in size and more complex, because they need to involve not only the brand and Thin Film, but also the conversion partners who at times need to make investments in their line to be able to apply and convert the appropriate labels and packaging.

We are very pleased to say that YUNI Beauty, which is an award winning provider of all-natural sustainable products in the beauty and wellness category, is now delivering their products through a number of channels, including leading retailers such as Nordstorm, Sephora, Anthropologie as well as through online channels.

I do want to note that even though there has been some renaissance of larger brands to deploy on package Kilchoman have had exceptionally successful first deployment and they have now given us during the quarter a more significant larger six-figure order to deploy on-package later this year. We also together with Kilchoman launched a case study that shows that NFC now reaches engagements rates that are well above 5%, in this particular case 6.5%, which was higher than all of the traditional digital marketing channels, such as display, social and even email targeting.

Consumer packaging activity in this particular implementation was across 13 countries in Europe. And here I would like to pause and share a little bit about the experiences that we received during Q2. We found that even with the deployment of iOS 11, there is a delay in iOS users beginning to use tapping behavior compared to Android users. Currently, about 80% of the tapping even in deployments that allow for interaction with iPhone that has iOS 11, 80% of that interaction is with Android phones and Android users even in markets where the percentage of iOS is significantly higher. This is partially because of the need to download an app and to open the app to have the NFC experience. Many in the industry believe this usability will become better as apps get deployed among users more widely and potentially with improvements in usability and future releases.

The important key I think is that NFC for Kilchoman and for other customers has provided not only the opportunity to connect with consumers both in-store and at home but has also given strategic insights with regard to the Company supply chain. In the case of Kilchoman, they were able to determine that through their multiplicity of channels in Europe, they had a seven week average shift to shelf time and this was confirmed by passing activity in store and at home, and it also was differentiated the pending on what region in Europe the product was delivered to. So the model geographic distribution of the product was another insight so they could see, see what the multiplicity of the channels, where the bottles and the consumers were most active and therefore, what markets to use the remaining advertising and marketing dollars to reach these key Kilchoman user groups.

And we do say that there was high adoption here among iPhone users in this particular use case. We have to take that in some sense in compounded sense to future deployments that were Android centric, so it does show a pickup in IOS users, which we think will continue. At the same time, the fact that there is a difference between android use and iOS use has lead to caution among certain brands in deploying on package and have led to a longer sales cycle for the Company. I believe that and the Company believes that when we combine not only marketing use cases but also supply chain insights and also now offer smart solutions that include block-chain services, the value from the interaction with NFC tags for brands increases, because that is both a marketing platform but also a way of ascertaining distribution, use of the product in different locations and also to be able to have transfer of control within the supply chain itself through a [Technical Difficulty] chain.

One step in this direction is the announcement by the Thin Film and Clause of their partnership for smart contract solutions. Thin Film will integrate or has in fact already integrated Clause’s connected contracting solution together with CNECT Cloud connect cloud platform. This facilitates pairing of physical object containing Thin Film NFC labels to the digital contracts that are contained in the Blockchain that is in the Clause platform. This allows people to initiate smart contracts to the top of a phone. And both the creation and management and supply chain administration of both invoice and payments and therefore, leading to greater automation and reduce risk and better control.

In addition, Thin Film’s CNECT’s Blockchain services are offered as an optional security feature that allows a public letter to determine when taps have occurred and by whom. I also want to update on important activity that the Company has undertaken to make sure that the protocols used by its NFC printed dopant polysilicon tags become standard in the industry. In terms of an update on our activity within the NFC forum, we of course have over a number of years been very active sharing the retail sub-committee. But importantly during the second quarter along with a consortium of co-sponsors, we submitted the unidirectional protocol used by PDPS tags for standardization.

We’re also pleased to announce that one of our engineers, Cosmin Pascu was elected vice-chair of the NFC Forum Compliance Committee. We also were sponsors of and presented at the NFC Forum Innovation Day in London and shared results not only of the Kilchoman case, the Dunhill case but other learnings from our dozens of implementations of NFC by brands in the field. Also a point of interest we also received recertification under the ISO-9001 2015 Standards for the integrity of our organization’s quality management system. This included an audit in the San Jose facility and now extends to all of the manufacturing and subcontracting elements in our supply chain.

I will now hand over to the Ole Thorsnes, Thin Film's CFO, to go through the quarterly financials. And I do want to indicate that there was a slight increase in sales of EAS and NFC in the first half of this year compared to last year. But it is significantly lower than the traction that we had experienced in the previous two quarters. Much of this delay results from uncertainty about the experience of using NFC cross-platform and we believe that that will be ameliorated in future quarters. Ole?

Ole Thorsnes

Thank you, Davor and good afternoon to the audience. As Davor just said, Thin Film saw slight increase in product sales in the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. EAS and NFC sales amounted to $834,000 in the period. Whereas the first half of 2017 also was greatly and positively impacted by the ongoing JVA cooperation described earlier reports. The Company is not undertaking such activities at the moment, which also impacts the revenues compared to last year.

Government grants increased 10% period-versus-period, primarily because of higher activity but also milestone achievements taking place in the period. Despite EAS shipments of $11.3 million in the quarter -- in the half year and more than a doubling of NFC’s SpeedTap tags, the rate of increase has, as Davor just said, been more modest than previously anticipated. This represents a brand deployment on package will likely delay the Company's ramp and progress to a breakeven situation until 2020.

Looking at the cost side, our operational expenses decreased 5% compared to the same period in 2017 and Q2 2018, so a reduction of 4% compared to the previous quarter. Positive contributors of this development relates generally to improved cost control and activity controlled on operational manufacturing activities. Whereas an increase in the U.S. based staff has an offsetting effect.

Our investment program is on target compared to earlier communicated plans and budgets. And the Company has received roll-to-roll equipment for $9 million in the first half of this year. Additionally, the Company has paid close to $10 million in prepayments to equipment vendors, and this you will find recognized as other receivables on our balance sheet.

Given the earlier delays in qualifying our in-house roll-to-roll NFC production line and a slower than expected commercial ramp, the Company has initiated the cost reduction program in addition to the ongoing efforts that you see the results of over the past quarters. The Company currently envisages that any funding requirements will be met by seeking a strategic equity partner.

As a concluding remark on the financial highlight, I would like to point out that Thin Film ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $66 million.

Davor Sutija

Thank you, Ole. We would now like to open the call for questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is over to the line of Rob Stone at Cowen and Co. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Rob Stone

First question for Davor please. In the half one report some delay in adoption of EAS for denim. If you could provide some color on that, is that somehow related to the delay in getting the first lots of EAS production started? And related to that you mentioned the primary cause for this will be for EAS is roll-to-roll equipment downtime. So any more detail on what that was about and when you expect it to be cured? And then I have some others.

Davor Sutija

So in terms of the EAS, we have already made first deliveries for the denims category. And we have done preliminary testing with the supply chain of fast fashion retailer. And we found during that testing that we or rather that the supply chain needed to find the ultimate way of inserting or attaching the EAS tags into the denim's category, this has now been resolved. And we expect to complete confirmation qualification of that in Q3. So we do expect an uptick in demand driven by denim's in the near quarters. What we refer to however in terms of a potential headwind in terms of demand is that we also have been working with our go-to-market partner on securing a second retailer as a customer. And that opportunity is still progressing but less quickly than previously anticipated, so first deliveries to that opportunity are likely to rollover into 2019 rather than 2018.

So I do want to separate the technical status from the commercial traction where we see delays but no fundamental change in the overall medium term picture. In terms of EAS manufacturing, we have earlier communicated with the entire line in San Jose has been received and has been fully permitted. And upon full permitting, we then started our first EAS lines. EAS on roll-to-role is a process that requires approximately 24 steps. And we were able to complete nearly 80% of those steps until equipment downtime made us determine that in order to get learnings more quickly, we would complete those initial rolls on sheet-based lines in order to be able to fine tune the manufacturing standard operating procedures.

We have now started new rolls and those are expected out in late-August early-September. So we do expect by September to be able to both announce the completion of the first roll-to-roll EAS lots and also give some indication on yields.

Now I do want to point out that even though these first EAS lots were completed only 80% of the way through the entire process, they did touch all of the major pieces of equipment. So we have been able to confirm that we have operating conditions and performance conditions that confirm the technical viability of the line. That means no we have not yet completed the full 24 steps on one particular roll, but we have used all of the equipment and gotten results within spec. So that is very encouraging and we expect completion data on the EAS rolls to be available by September.

Rob Stone

So with respect [indiscernible] in [Align] integration with iOS thus far and then the fact that PPS has been made it for standardization. Could you give us a sense of the possible timeline for unless experienced on iPhones. Is that likely tie to the next major iOS platform release sometime next year?

Davor Sutija

Well, I mean, they are going to be release both this year and next year. And I think that there is opportunities for improving the experience. But I think it's also a matter of technology diffusion, because people have to download these apps and there is a multiplicity of apps available in the Apple Store. I think that the more time that elapses, the more people that have this on their phone and to natively interact with the tags. So we do see, especially in the iOS deployments that through the summer we are getting a building of activity across the United States, both in Android and other platforms. So we are highlighting that there have been delays but the trend is a positive one.

Rob Stone

And finally a couple of quick questions for Ole, if I may. One is if could just provide any color on the net financial items, was it $2 million expense in the quarter?

Ole Thorsnes

So the net financial item in Q2 is almost entirely related to the unrealized FX loss in that specific period. Keep in mind that we are holding our cash reserves, primarily in Norwegian krone whereas we’re reporting in U.S. dollars. So in the second quarter looking at the NOK versus U.S. dollar rate, it increased from an average of 7.8 approximately at the beginning of the period to around 8.2 at the end of the same quarter. Looking at Q1 we have the opposite effect.

Rob Stone

And then with respect to additional operating expense reduction as you’re while waiting for a somewhat longer ramp up time, I think you said expenses were down 5% sequentially from Q1 to Q2. How should we think about the trajectory of expense run rate in the second half?

Ole Thorsnes

So of course the observations are correct. What you’ve seen up until Q2 is a result of more often ongoing increased focus on cost control and also project management internally on all levels in the Company. We will now initiate a more focused program to conserve cash in the position and in situation that we are in. And it’s too early for us to start saying or guiding specifically on numbers but it will increase compared to what you’ve seen historically.

Rob Stone

But a safe assumption for the direction is Q3 should be lower than Q2?

Ole Thorsnes

Yes.

We’re now over to Christopher [indiscernible]. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to start off with the breakeven, which is now targeted for 2020. So if you could help us understand why it’s 2020, is there is any specific thinking behind why it should be in 2020?

Davor Sutija

Well, I think it’s very clear that the delays that we’ve seen in uptake by brands may get difficult for us to be able to secure enough orders in the remainder of 2018 and early 2019 to get to the breakeven position during the second half of next year. We do at the same time have a significant amount of feedback now from the deployments in markets. And we have interest from significant potential customers that indicates that, especially if we get the standardization completed and therefore cross platform usability of our PDPS tags that we will be able to then go to market cross platform.

We expect that to initially occur in 2019. We’ve stated that we will be at cost parity with silicon in 2019 and will be cost advantaged, that means we'll be able to give a less expensive solution to the market compared to standard silicon devices by 2020. So what is important by 2020 is that that is when we get to volume at PDPS at a cost point that is significantly lower than silicon.

Now, I do want to also address what may be a concern, which is about the entire trend of the NFC market. I do want to point out the strategic investments made by Alibaba and one of the major inlay manufacturers globally and that is SMARTRAC of Germany. That is in a significant investment where a member of the management team of Alibaba will now be on the Board of Directors of SMARTRAC. I think that this is consistent with the significant increase of use of NFC tapping in payment situations and in other activities, especially noteworthy is that anti-counterfeiting and authentication and by extension, all of the other elements of supply chain, including gray markets and transfer of control of a product through its life cycle, all of those are central apparently to the investment that is made.

So what we see and the reason that we change direction during Q2 by promoting Christian Delay to be our Chief Commercial Officer, he led the development of the CNECT software platform. He led the creation of our overall solutions offering. Combined with the recruitment of our EVP of software, Poorab Shah from Adblock and formerly from IAC where he was CTO and Giampaolo Marino, who was a General Manager of one of the divisions of NXP, we feel very confident that the expected ramp up in the use cases, the breadth of use cases in NFC that are now being demonstrated with these type of global investments, means that they will be demand pull certainly by 2020 and then it's a matter of when will we be ready at volume at the cost points to be able to get to the cash breakeven position. And so we have stated that during 2020 we expect to be cash breakeven.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think that it will be essential for Apple to open up more in order for the take up to come to the sufficient level that you would need for consumers to be able to use this technology without opening and downloading a dedicated application before hand?

Davor Sutija

I think there are many ways to look at the problem. I think that as long as there's parity with the use of QR codes and barcodes as you now have by using, for example, your camera. So it could be a dedicated app. It could be something that is as simple as the Android methodology. I don't want to make any forward-looking statements about what a platform supplier may decide to do with their platform. But I do want to state that the use of NFC for payments is driving recognition of the importance of consumer behavior and also the consumer experience. And I am sure that there's a lot of awareness in the industry about the importance benefits to consumers of making tapping as frictionless as possible. So NFC is all about being frictionless. And what you propose is one way of achieving frictionless consumer experiences.

Unidentified Analyst

And next question is on another thing that you wrote in your report was that you're currently envisioning that any funding requirement will be met by seeking a strategic equity partner. Could you just elaborate by giving some more color on what you mean? Is that an industrial player or is that a strategic financial partner? And how far along -- are you in discussions with someone or are you hoping to find someone just to make us understand what is behind the statement?

Davor Sutija

I think that certainly we have discussed that there's going to be a delay in cash breakeven from the second half of 2019 until during 2020. As a result, there is the possibility that in spite of our reductions in operating expenses, there may be a bridging or other financing that is necessary. And the board has directed the management to seek strategic equity partners to fund any such gap in our funding levels. At this point in time, it's not possible to give more definite information at the appropriate time when we have more definite progress in that direction of course we will communicate with market.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the roll-to-roll production of NFC, could you please elaborate on what do you mean with partial roll-to-roll production scheduled for Q3?

Davor Sutija

So appose to EAS with the 24 production steps, in NFC there are 44 production steps. And I want to compare that to a silicon production line. If you're ready to make NFC by silicon chips, you would be talking about 200 and something and 300 and something steps. So the additive manufacturing and the roll-based manufacturing that we’re using has a reduced number of steps. But the number of steps is larger than the number of different pieces of equipment that we have in the line. That means several of the piece of equipment are used more than once. The piece of equipment that has not passed factory acceptance testing in July is used 5 times during the 44 steps.

In some of these cases, we can use alternative methods also roll-based to be able to do that particular process step. But in a couple of those steps, it does require our qualification of that tool. So that means that up to and including some number of steps that is more than half but less than two thirds. So we said, partially, we will be able to process NFC rolls roll-to-roll. We could then decide to process through those steps sheet-based or do other things. But the point of the matter is that means we will run through almost all of the other process units. So even though we will not be making in these first few months a fully completed NFC roll, we will have all of the learnings on the other process steps that are intended to build knowledge to be able to get a yield ramp.

So I do want to share, yes, this is something that is a technical setback. It does require us to modify or redesign the process element within this piece of equipment. It is a piece of equipment that costs some millions of dollars, approximately $3 million or thereabouts. The process element inside of it is approximately 15% of the value. So this is not expected even if we replace it to be a material cost element, but replacing it with a redesigned or sourced from a different party unit may take some weeks or even a small number of months. Therefore, we felt it was appropriate to say that we had the technical setback.

But I want to put it perspective. I mean there if I look at both inspection meteorology and testing, we're talking about 15 different units, and we have a significantly high risk on one of these 15. We are still working on the other 14 to have, not all of them have pass through FAT. But the most recent thing, the crystallization step pass through FAT faster than any other tools and well ahead of our schedule. But because this does change what we communicated to market about when we start NFC roll-to-roll production, we felt it was both appropriate and necessary to discuss this on today's call and in the quarterly report published earlier today.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you just elaborate on what particular tool that is delayed and what process step is affected?

Davor Sutija

We would rather not comment, because we have not elaborated on our entire process flow we feel, but that is competitive information.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the cost comment and you’re initiating cost down process now. On the last quarterly call, you stated that you would see an increase in headcount, but not as much as getting up to the Q4 ’17 level. And now you’re passed that. So I was wondering is that mean you’re reducing the number of heads or where would you out those costs that you were talking about earlier?

Davor Sutija

Yes, I think that we will look across all operating cost centers. One of the things that certainly is going to be done is we’re going to look at both material cost and operating cost and other categories. And we do believe that we have full headcount. So we have put in a hiring halt and I think that is what is communicated to market at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then one just one final one for me and I’ll hope off. You previously stated that you have…

Davor Sutija

And one last -- let me make one more comment there. We have also made some reductions prior to the date of this report but after the close of Q2 that might indicates that there is a reduction in headcounts in Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the next question, you previously indicated that you provided budgetary quotations for hundreds of million or 100 million unit plus orders to perspective single customer. So just wondering if you could just elaborate on what kind of customers these are, and on the timing of when they ask or for these budgetary quotations? And for what time they were wishing to receive potentially these volumes. And if there are any dependencies, what do they need before they are interested in receiving these volumes?

Davor Sutija

I mean from time-to-time they’re customers who either order six figures, seven figure orders or are interested in understanding what it would mean to deploy on package at scale. And as part of the commercial discussions, it is not uncommon for customers to ask for budgetary quotations in the tens of millions of units and on occasion also at 100 million units and higher. And Thin Film has provided guidance on when we would be able to supply such quantities, either using our supply chain, using traditional conventional silicon tanks but also more often people are interested about the timing for the availability of printed dopant polysilicon printed NFC tags. And there the timing given has typically been in 2019 and 2020. And as we get clarification on when we will be able to do a ramp to get to exactly in 2019 to cost parity with silicon, it would be for delivery at such a time or later. So it’s not for 2018 delivery certainly but certainly we could count them one or more such deliveries in 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

But can I just ask what yields would you need to see and what volumes would you need to see in order to be at clarity with silicon. And it would also be helpful to understand what cost level per unit do you see parity being achieved?

Davor Sutija

Well, I don’t think we’ve communicated in such detail. I think that the market price currently is at a retail level below $0.10. And so we have talked about the types of gross margins that we need to achieve. And our cross points will be consistent with achieving, on a hardware basis alone, those cost points and those margins. One also has to remember that in our ASP, which is often higher, we also include the value of the software and also conversion services that we supply to customers in certain cases. So what I would say is that we have to be at manufacturing yields. And typically manufacturing the yields are substantial enough to be able to make the pick and place back-end cost efficient, because our front-end die costs are negligible.

They are significantly less than a penny, I mean, they're tangential. They're almost in order of magnitude less than a penny; so it is the effect of the yield on the units per hour in the back-end and on the scrap in the back-end that determines the overall costs of our back-end process and therefore of the tags that we manufacture. So one should imagine that if we have a price advantage that is significant on the front-end, we have to make sure that we're not disadvantaged on the back-end; we don't have to be better than silicon on the back-end; if we are equivalent to silicon on the back-end, we have a permanent competitive advantage.

And that's what's so exciting, because back-end is relatively conventional and can scale to the billions of units. UHF capabilities are in the above 10 billion units per year. So we don't have particular worries about the availability of back-end capacity. We just want to make sure that our front-end die yields and that for example, the dicing which is somewhat specialized because we use steel as the substrate is cost competitive. Once we achieve that then we have a very good starting point independent of volume but certainly dependent on volume in terms of overall costs to be able to be competitive with traditional NFC devices.

[Operator Instructions] And while waiting for further questions, we are back to the line of Rob Stone at Cowen and Co. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Rob Stone

Davor, a follow-up for you, please. You mentioned that there are more than 30 campaigns in markets at the moment and you mentioned a couple of repeat order situation. So I was wondering if you could characterize either what proportion of the in-market campaigns by now are repeat efforts by existing customers, or maybe just give us some sense of the proportional run rate of new orders coming in now from new customers versus repeat? Thanks.

Davor Sutija

I think that in terms of repeat orders, we still see a growth in the number of total deployments in market. So I would say that repeat orders are a significant portion of the total in terms of volume, especially because some of the repeat orders are larger than the initial orders. So on a volume basis, repeat orders are significant. On order number basis the number of new orders is probably higher than the number of repeat orders, but repeat orders weigh heavily because they're typically, for example in the Kilchoman case, which has been made public are significantly larger than the initial order.

Rob Stone

Great, thank you.

Davor Sutija

And occupies essentially all of the bottles of the manufacturer…

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

You also mentioned that you are reviewing your go to market strategy. Can you please elaborate a little bit of that? Thanks.

Davor Sutija

Yes, we had concentrated on mobile marketing applications as the primary use case for NFC. And in particular, we look to get quick wins using campaigns where often the times were loosely coupled to the package itself. So we were able to get campaigns across number of different verticals from everything from coasters, to magnets, to hangtags, to met callers and these continue to be an important portion of our order base. However, we see that there is significant interest now in additional use cases. For example, rather than just getting marketing qualified leads and understanding who the consumer is, there is an interest on the part of brands to also help with conversion.

So the use of NFC to create magnets or stickers that allow one-touch shopping is a significant new use case. Further, with Blockchain services and our announcement of our partnership with among others, Clause, the ability to use NFC within the supply chain is dramatically improved. That means that anytime the supply chain includes a consumer at the end that has to either certify delivery, maybe do one-touch return of products bought in the e-channel or give feedback immediately on the product on the receipt, for example as with freshness and its appropriateness, NFC we feel and customers feel is a unique technology for deployment.

So we do expect a significantly larger proportion of deployments to not only use the product for campaign but to be on package when our CNECT platform serves as an integration point to mission-critical applications, such as the integration we already have with Adobe Experience Cloud, but also in the future with ERP and CRM systems.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

I just needed to clarify something. On the strategic partner, I'm just -- I think it's very important for the market to understand if you are now initiating a process of seeking a strategic partner. Or if this is a process which is going and that you have some leads. Just to understand if you have made any process, or is this is something that you're commencing as of today? That was the first one and second one is on the 2020 breakeven. Do you think that the only milestone that you need to achieve before breakeven is the standardization of the PDPS and fact of first protocol? Or do you think that there are other things that need to fall in place as well before that is possible? Thank you.

Davor Sutija

The Company overtime has worked, not only with brands but other members of the ecosystem and other technology companies. And from time-to-time, there have been discussions that have been both commercial and strategic in nature. There have been expressions of interest given by organizations on co-funding additional capacity for the Company. There have also been discussions on licensing Thin Film technology. And what the Board has now done, because it is likely that there is going to be a delay in cash breakeven and because we feel that even with the operating expense reductions that we intend to continue implementing that we may need additional funding. The Board felt and feels that the management needs to continue and enlarge its activities in securing equity funding from such potential strategic partners.

So I wouldn't characterize it as ab initio. In other words, the Company over years now since we have acquired Kovio and [indiscernible] NFC has had discussions with companies and organizations that are interested in a strategic alliance with Thin Film. This activity will continue and will be more focused as we look to see how to achieve financing to get us to our cash breakeven in 2020.

In addition, let me just comment on your second question. In order to be able to get to cash breakeven, we do believe that we have to get into a demand scenario that is in the hundreds of millions of the units per year. And that requires of course a significant increase in demand for NFC, which we now believe is beginning to be visible in the market, because of the significant increase in use of NFC tapping for payments. Not so much in North America yet, but certainly in Europe and in Asia. This means that in order to achieve our cash breakeven targets in 2020, it obviously requires both demand pool but also availability of supply at a price that allows us to execute on the margin estimates that we have made.

I have to confirm that our work on both backend costing and backend capacity is on track and on time. And since the backend is the vast majority of the cost profile of the devices, we do believe that by 2020 when the frontend die yield will be appropriate that we will be able to get a cost structure that will make us competitive given a demand picture in the volumes that I’ve indicated.

So I don’t want to make it sound like it’s purely a technology execution play, it is obviously both demand and supply. But I do want to state that among the many things that the Company has endeavor to accomplish, we do see a clear path to a cost point of manufacturing that will give us gross margins that will get us to cash breakeven in 2020. And therefore, we need to execute on our go-to-market activities across these multiple use cases and get frontend yield of NFC to the appropriate levels.

Okay. At this stage, there seem to be no further questions in the queue. So gentlemen can I at least pass the call back to your for any final comments, at this stage?

Davor Sutija

This is Davor Sutija again. I would like to thank all the callers today or all those who have dialed into the call today. And we look forward to sharing the Q3 results in November. Thank you again. Bye.

