CANN: Constellation Brands' Weed Investment Lifts General Cannabis

While the stock price gain is large, given the stocks history, this may just be the catalyst the stock needed to reinvigorate investors original bullish sentiment.

The entire marijuana market has made huge moves this morning since Constellation Brands (STZ) announced that they would increase their stake in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) by $4B. In the deal, they bought the shares at a 52% premium. The company’s investment brings their stake in the business to 38% and values Canopy Growth quite steeply. Moves like this could spark investment in the marijuana industry and will likely be a positive catalyst for all players involved. This should help not only actual growers, but other cannabis related companies like General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX:CANN) will also benefit greatly.

This added direct investment in the marijuana industry by a massive beverage company shows us something pretty important. Even those who would be hurt by marijuana sales, as it could cannibalize drink sales, understand the tides are changing. This is a direct move that shows that beverage companies understand that cannabis will be a major player in the future. As they say “if you can’t beat ‘em, join em” and that is exactly what Constellation did. As they make this move, we may likely see others follow. As a MarketWatch article claims, Molson Coors (TAP) is also making investments in the Canadian marijuana industry.

The U.S. has complicated federal statutes that make marijuana production illegal, which makes direct investment by large companies problematic. This issue has been faced by many companies and Constellation Brands is looking into how it can bring its drinks into the U.S. into places like Nevada and California. This complication makes it hard for investment to make it to the U.S. cannabis industry, however, cannabis companies that don't grow or sell actual plants don’t face the same scrutiny. This is how companies like Scott’s Miracle Gro (SMG) and General Cannabis Corp can provide the ability to invest in U.S. marijuana without the same federal worries.

While, as I discuss in another article I wrote on the company, Scott’s Miracle Gro is just a gardening business that has added many marijuana related products, companies like General Cannabis have a much larger focus on the marijuana industry and can take more direct advantage of any growth within the industry. Instead of selling products that help grow marijuana or actually growing its own, General Cannabis Corp basically is the one-top-shop service provider growers need. They offer many services including: Security, Marketing Consulting, Operations Consulting and Product, and lastly Real Estate and Capital services.

To break this down, the company basically can help a grower with every need they could have. In addition, the company has made strategic investments to make themselves more than a marijuana related company. While their operations consulting and marketing are definitely more geared towards the marijuana industry, their security division can accommodate all types of customers, which can help the company expand its offerings.

The best part of the investment in this company versus investing in actual growers is that while all are significantly impacted by regulatory issues, CANN will be able to service the industry as it expands nationwide. As marijuana becomes legalized state by state, more and more growers will open and need the services of CANN. They can help growers from scratch, starting with financing their operations, finding them land, and offering them all the help and advice they need to get off the ground. This includes legal help and even logistical offerings. They have made acquisitions to make themselves the go to place for everything logistically and experientially needed to build a pot farm.

To show the potential for the company, this chart shows the breakdown of marijuana laws by state. At this point, only 7/50 states have fully recreational medical marijuana and Massachusetts is brand new to the concept and is without a fully developed infrastructure. In addition, there are 8 states with medical marijuana laws and decriminalization, generally the step right before recreational legalization.

(Marijuana Policy Project)

As states legalize for recreational or medical purposes, new businesses require many legal, regulatory, and logistic needs that CANN provides. As Massachusetts, and more states to come, need to build an infrastructure there is going to be high demand for the expertise that CANN possesses.

In terms of security needs, as their 10q says “In states that have recently legalized cannabis, whether medical, recreational or both, license applications require a security plan and, if approved, implementation of that security plan. Accordingly, we are assessing the opportunity to expand our security consulting business to assist companies with their application process and the subsequent implementation of security plans.” This provides opportunities for every regulatory change that pushes towards legalization.

Now that we have seen many of the overarching opportunities that the company can seize, we must also look deeper at their financials to be able to assess their growth and their risks. What we will see on the surface is that the company has been losing money and their losses have been growing. However, their two biggest expenses are SG&A and Share-based expense. The SG&A is clearly money well spent as their service revenue grew by 73% YoY. In addition, with the higher share price created by Constellation's investment in the marijuana space, the equivalent share-based expense will be less dilutive going forward, which is good for shareholders.

(CANN 10Q)

In addition, the company having such a large share-based expense is good for their cash flows as it is a non-cash expense. As can be seen below, due to all their non-cash expenses, the company only lost $3M cash from operations in the past six months despite an $8M net loss. In addition, the company raised over $10M from financing activities, which should keep them solvent for a while.

(CANN 10Q)

At the end of the day, this addition of interest in of Canopy growth is really just a catalyst for investors to remember an industry that lost its limelight. As can be seen from the history of the stock price, everyone understood the potential for profit that the marijuana industry creates, but many likely thought it would take too long to see their profits or were too uncertain about the timeline.

(Google Finance)

This acquisition both put a big premium on marijuana equities as well as displayed that the payday may not take decades. This was the catalyst necessary to make marijuana stocks attractive again, especially with Molson Coors eyeing the industry and a 68% stake remaining to be bought in Canopy Growth, there may be more action to come. In addition, for many investors, this was a sign that a multibillion dollar company believes marijuana is a good investment. This likely gave many skeptical investors the nudge they needed to join the party. For the time being however, the company that services the marijuana industry and directly benefits from its growth yet, can avoid the harsh regulations and scrutiny that come from actually producing and selling it, seems to be a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.