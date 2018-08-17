Walmart Not Out Of The Woods

Though we think Walmart's dividend is on solid ground, we value Walmart in the high-$80s, suggesting the market may be getting a bit ahead of itself.

However, we don't think it is out of the woods. Amazon's dominance is lurking, and the online retailer's purchase of Whole Foods complicates the situation.

Image Source: Mike Mozart

By The Valuentum Team

Walmart (WMT) took the market by storm the trading session of August 16. The big box retailer put up one of the best quarters we've seen from it in a long time. Comparable sales in the US, for example, rose 4.5% in the second quarter, which almost doubled the consensus mark. The same was true for Sam's Club, which also more than doubled the consensus expectation. Traffic and average ticket were relatively equal contributors to comp expansion at Walmart, but traffic was up huge at Sam's Club, more than offsetting an average ticket decline. Importantly, the results were so strong that Walmart upped its full-year earnings per share guidance to the range of $4.90-$5.05 versus consensus expectations of $4.78. The second-quarter report was fantastic.

However, will the Amazon (AMZN) threat ever go away? Walmart continues to invest heavily in e-commerce capabilities to keep pace with Amazon, including partnerships with the likes of JD.com (JD) in China and a large stake in Flipkart, an innovative e-commerce company in India. The increased spending on e-commerce appears to be bearing fruit for Walmart at this juncture as digital sales have grown rapidly in recent quarters (e-commerce sales at Walmart US leapt 44% in fiscal 2018 and were up 40% in the most recently-reported quarter). We like the momentum in Walmart's e-commerce operations, but is it too late to the game? Most consumers just don't think of Walmart's value proposition as an online entity. Most just view it as yet another big box retailer.

There may be more to worry about, too. Even though Walmart's fundamentals may be moving in the right direction at the moment, over the long haul, we don't think the company will be spared from powerhouse Amazon, and its profits will also be impacted by pressures such as higher transportation costs, price investments, and mix effects from its growing e-commerce business. These issues are likely to persist, at least in the near term, and Amazon’s discounting presence in food retail via its Whole Foods arm may only add to the concerns. We currently value shares of Walmart at $88 each (see image immediately below), and its Dividend Cushion ratio sits at a healthy 1.9 at last check, though such a ratio assumes relatively muted dividend growth moving forward. We're cautious.

Image Source: Valuentum

Walmart At A Glance

• Walmart operates retail stores, but it is attacking the online opportunity as well. Its Walmart US segment includes the company's mass merchant concept in the US. Its Walmart International segment consists of the company's operations outside of the US. The Sam's Club segment includes warehouse membership clubs and samsclub.com. Social pressures will keep the retail giant in the news, and sometimes not in the best of light.

• Although we may be painting a negative picture in this note, Walmart is not going away anytime soon. Though it faces pressure from both Amazon and discount dollar stores, consumers continue to flock to its locations. Its everyday-low-prices strategy revolutionized the industry, and e-commerce initiatives look to be paying off as digital sales rocket higher.

• Walmart is hiking its minimum wages in an effort to reduce training costs. The move may eventually bear fruit, as it incidentally increases entry barriers. Gross margin pressures such as higher transportation costs, price investments, and mix effects from its growing e-commerce business are likely to persist in the near term, and Amazon's presence in food retail will likely only pressure margins further.

• With $115+ billion in sales, Walmart's international business alone would be among the largest retailers in the world. A recent agreement with JD.com could provide the firm with the boost it needs in the Chinese online marketplace, and it recently agreed to take a 77% stake in Flipkart, an innovative e-commerce firm in India, for ~$16 billion.

• Walmart expects comparable sales in its US business to grow at least 2% in fiscal 2019, while its US e-commerce sales growth is targeted at ~40%. Adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year now comes in a range of $4.90-$5.05, up from $4.75-$5.00 prior to the second-quarter report August 16, and compared to $4.42 in fiscal 2018.

• We think an in-depth analysis of a company's discounted cash flow valuation, relative valuation versus industry peers, as well as an assessment of technical and momentum indicators may be the best way to identify the most attractive stocks at the best time to consider buying them. This process culminates in what we call the Valuentum Buying Index, which ranks stocks on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best. Walmart currently registers a 6 on the Valuentum Buying Index. The image below is how firms that have registered a 6 have performed in the past in this particular representative case study, "Value and Momentum Within Stocks, Too (pdf):"

• We assess the safety of a firm's dividend by adding the company's net cash to our forecast of its free cash flows over the next five years. We then divide that sum by the total expected dividends over the next five years. This process results in the Dividend Cushion ratio. A Dividend Cushion ratio above 1 indicates a firm can cover its future dividends with net cash on hand and future free cash flow, while a score below 1 signals trouble may be on the horizon. And by extension, the greater the score, the safer the dividend, as excess cash can be used to offset any unexpected earnings shortfall. Walmart scores a 1.9 on the Dividend Cushion ratio, which is GOOD. Here's more of what we say about Walmart's dividend in the Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Walmart is perhaps one of the best-known brands in the world, and the company continues to be very shareholder-friendly. In fiscal 2019, Walmart increased its annual dividend to $2.08 per share, representing the 45th consecutive year of a dividend increase. The company makes the coveted Dividend Aristocrats list, and we doubt management will do anything to risk its multi-decade track record of annual payout hikes, regardless of the many challenges to its operating dynamics. The company's near-pristine corporate credit ratings (AA/Aa2/AA) speak to a solid balance sheet, and we expect the firm to continue to increase the payout annually for some time to come, though the growth may remain relatively subdued. Potential Weaknesses Our Dividend Cushion ratio highlights the strength of Walmart's cash flow generation, but its dividend payments and capital spending obligations are no small burden and should not be taken lightly. Its total dividend payments tally mare than $6.1 billion per annum as of fiscal 2018, and capital spending plans can push $11+ billion out the door in any given year. A ~$39.7 billion net debt position (inclusive of short-term debt) as of the end of fiscal 2018 is something that we can't ignore, nor can we dismiss online threats to its business and labor cost inflation. Even if the credit markets tighten, however, Walmart's operating cash flow generation is quite robust, mitigating most problems it may have in growing the dividend.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Walmart's dividend is on solid ground, and the company has put up one of the best quarters in a long time August 16. Although it has a lot of good things going for it, including a resounding e-commerce operation, we still think Amazon will be tough to beat, and the online retailer's purchase of Whole Foods only muddies the waters even more. It was good to see the strong earnings performance from Walmart, no doubt, but shares are starting to look at bit pricey following the market's reaction to the quarter. Investors may be forgetting that we could be far past the midpoint of this economic cycle, too, now 9 years past the March 2009 panic bottom. We like Walmart, the company, but its stock is not something that we're too enthused by. Shares yield ~2.3% at the time of this writing.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.