Cigna: Pyrrhic Victory?

On August 24, Cigna (NYSE: CI) shareholders will vote on the company’s decision to acquire Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) for $67 billion. After a week of opposition from Carl Icahn, it seems that the deal will be approved, as advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis both said that they will support the approval of the deal and Icahn himself in a letter stated that he will no longer oppose the possible transaction and is not going to be engaged in a proxy contest. After studying the arguments for the acquisition of Express Scripts and against, I have decided to share my view on this matter and find out what shareholder of Cigna should expect from the deal in the future.

Cigna has been in the healthcare insurance industry for ages, but currently it is only the fifth largest carrier on the market with nearly 15 million members in 2017. Its recent earnings statement for Q2 noted that the company managed to increase its total revenue by 10% Y/Y to $11.5 billion during the three months’ period. In addition, its earnings per share of $3.89 were higher than the analysts’ estimates by 56 cents, while the net income was slightly down to $806 million from $813 million a year before.

The main reason why Cigna’s management wants to buy Express Scripts is because the competition in the industry is increasing year after year, as major health insurers continue to consolidate their power by acquiring smaller companies or various pharmacy benefit management organizations and establishing a stronger presence on the market. And while Q2 results show that Cigna manages to make considerable returns on its own, its closest competitors are making moves on their own and are trying to increase their overall market share.

Last year, Cigna tried to merge with another insurer Anthem, but the deal fell through and the company was in desperate need to find a new replacement in order to at least keep its small competitive advantage. Express Scripts seems like a genuine business that could benefit Cigna in the long run. In the recent quarter, Express Scripts adjusted earnings increased by 28% Y/Y, while its net income was $877.3 million. It projects its 2019 retention rate to be in a range of 97.5% to 98.5% and grow its adjusted claims by 2% to 3%.

Cigna management believes that the acquisition will help it to expand its customer base and generate around $600 million in retained synergies annually, while at the same time generating a FCF of more than $6B in 2021. And while the deal hasn’t been formally approved by the shareholders of both companies, Cigna has already increased its 2021 earnings per share target to $20 - $20 against the previous forecast of $18.

If Cigna’s management claims that the deal will be beneficial for all of the company’s investors, as the earnings and the free cash flow will increase, then the question is arising of why then Carl Icahn decided to oppose it in the first place. First of all, Carl Icahn has disclosed that he’s long Cigna and short Express Scripts. According to various sources, Icahn owns only 0.56% of the overall shares of Cigna, worth around $250 million. At first, we might consider Icahn’s view to be biased, as it’s in his own interest for the deal to tank. However, we should also remember that Cigna shareholders own around 84% of Express Scrip shares and their views could be considered biased too. Because of it, it is best to analyze the arguments from the both sides of the table and find out and only then decide whether the deal should be finalized or not. Since I have already written Cigna’s management arguments for the deal and the benefits that it might bring to all of the company’s shareholders, let’s now look at what Carl Icahn had to say, before he stopped opposing the transaction, as he was too late to raise his concerns.

First of all, Carl Icahn believes that Cigna is overpaying for the acquisition of Express Scripts and thinks that the better solution would’ve been to enter into a long-term partnership with the company rather than buy it fully and add its $15 billion debt to its own balance sheet. In addition, Icahn stated that the current regulatory environment is volatile and the US administration could even impose new rules on the market, in order to fix the healthcare insurance industry and change the overall drug pricing strategy, which might hurt Express Scripts business in the long run, as it highly relies on the current rebate system.

In addition, Icahn sees Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an even bigger threat to the industry, as previously Jeff Bezos stated that his company has plans to enter the pharmaceutical market and disrupt the overall industry. In June, Amazon has already bought an online pharmacy PillPack and is now working in incorporating it to its own ecosystem that includes more than 100 million Prime users that could use its services in the foreseeable future. With such an existential threat, Icahn believes that it would be foolish to acquire Express Scripts for such a price at this moment in time.

However, we couldn’t deny the fact that the biggest health insurers continue to consolidate their power on the market and if Cigna decides to do nothing and just wait until things settle down, then it just might miss its already small competitive advantage and see a decline of its user base, which right now includes nearly $15 million members around the country. While it’s true that Cigna will now have Express Scripts debt of $15 billion on its balance sheet, it’ll also have an access to all of the assets of the biggest pharmacy benefit manager organization in the whole United States. With all of Express Scripts resources, Cigna will be able to establish a stronger presence on the market, drive growth and become a much stronger competitor in the healthcare industry.

No matter how strong Icahn’s arguments might be, he started to oppose the deal too late and failed to convince the biggest advisory firms like ISM and Glass Lewis to support his move. Because of that, it’s almost a guarantee that on August 24, Cigna shareholders will approve a $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts that should be completed later this year. As for Cigna’s stock, it will probably trade around its current price levels, as in an acquisition scenario the acquirers stock usually trades at a discount after the M&A news are announced. Because of it, I don’t think that Cigna’s shares will drastically appreciate or depreciate in value in the next couple of months, as the upcoming acquisition of Express Scripts is already priced in.

I decided not to buy Cigna shares at the moment, as I’m not sure what the future holds for the company and I also don’t own any shares in Express Scripts, as I was too late for the party and haven’t bought the stock before it quickly appreciated in value at the beginning of August. I might change my decision and acquire Cigna’s stock in the future, after the acquisition of Express Scripts will be completed if the opportunity will present itself and the stock will be trading lower to the company’s fair value. But for now, I have no position in any of the stocks that were mentioned in this article and have no plans to acquire their shares in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.