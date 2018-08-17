Retail And Real Estate Are Still Leaders (And That's Bullish)

After a bumpy, volatile last few days the bull reminded everyone this week that while it may have been sleeping, it’s still very much alive. And while the prospects for a late summer rally are still good, a split market condition exists on a near-term basis. In today’s comments we’ll examine the positive and negative aspects of this market and allow the market to render its final verdict, namely that a bullish stance is still warranted despite the negatives.

Hope returned to the market on Thursday as stocks rallied on the revelation that China and the U.S. are planning to resume trade talks later this month. This will be the first time talks have occurred since the last round of negotiations collapsed in June. The large cap and industrial stocks which have the most to gain from a trade dispute resolution outperformed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallying 1.58%. All six major indices were up for the day.

Adding to the Dow’s gains was a huge earnings-related upside gap in Walmart (WMT), which rallied 9% on Thursday after its latest earnings beat expectations. The company’s same-store sales reportedly grew at the quickest pace in 10 years, thanks in large part to increased e-commerce sales. Another Dow 30 component, Cisco Systems (CSCO), added almost 3% on a positive earnings report. The gain for WMT was especially noteworthy since it underscores my running theme in this commentary that the retail sector will likely outperform and continue leading the major sectors in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

There is indeed much to be cheerful over in this stock market. The U.S. retail sector looks as good as it has in years and is riding a wave of consumer spending. Real estate stocks are also on the upswing, as evidenced by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) shown here. A combination of domestic economic growth and a benign interest rate environment has allowed the real estate sector to continue growing, especially in the commercial building market. As retail and real estate are among the most economically sensitive sectors, the relative strength exhibited in both is an encouraging sign for the intermediate-term stock market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Another bright spot for the market this summer has been in the growth stock arena. Heading into the latest earnings season, many investors were nervous and didn’t know what to expect in the way of earnings results and guidance for the top growth names. Fortunately, growth stock earnings have been mostly positive and this category has been a strong performer. Shown below is the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG), which is a leading indicator for the broad market. When growth stocks are outperforming, it typically bodes well for the rest of the market. As you can see here, RLG is in a rising trend above its widely-followed 50-day moving average and is confirming that its intermediate-term bull market remains intact.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also hard to bet against the bull market when the NYSE “tape” continues to reflect mostly strong internal conditions. For instance, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line tells us that advancing issues on the Big Board continues to significantly outpace declining issues. A rising A-D line, along with a rising Dow Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Transportation Average (DJTA), is considered by old-school market analysts as being the ultimate litmus test of the stock market’s strength.

Source: StockCharts

When we apply the classic Dow Theory test mentioned above to the current market we find that it indeed passes the test. The following graph should make any Dow Theorist happy since the Transports are leading the Industrials. Both, moreover, have been trending higher since April.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, the weight of technical evidence for the NYSE broad market points to continued bullish conditions from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective. What’s more, the latest earnings season has highlighted that forward earnings for U.S. corporations remains in a rising trend. Thus, the bull market is confirmed both by fundamental and technical strength.

On the Nasdaq front, however, there are some bumps on the road ahead. As discussed in my previous commentaries, the short-term internal momentum for the tech sector is declining. The best way of explaining the negative short-term internal backdrop for the tech sector is by looking at the following graph. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the 52-week new highs and lows for the Nasdaq stocks. The rate of change in the new highs-new lows is one of the best ways of identifying the net incremental demand for equities. In this case, the Nasdaq new highs and lows are declining on a 4-week rate of change basis, which strongly suggests that the near-term path of least resistance is down for the Nasdaq. If you are a short-term trader, this would not be the most ideal time to be buying Nasdaq stocks due to the increased volatility risk. Any unexpectedly bad news which pertains to the tech sector is more likely to push the Nasdaq stocks lower right now.

Source: WSJ

That being said, the overall intermediate-to-long-term trend for the Nasdaq remains bullish. There is still enough longer-term forward momentum, both in terms of price and earnings, to justify holding longer-term investments positions in Nasdaq stocks. This is further proven by the fact that intermediate-term relative strength of the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) remains in a rising trend. See chart below.

Source: StockCharts

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the NASDAQ). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.