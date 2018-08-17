Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate

I wrote this article in November 2016 when the stock was trading around $21/share. My recommendation back then was based on strong fundamentals and a cheap valuation. There was a lot of upside potential and the stock is trading at $85 today.

Green Dots (NYSE:GDOT) valuation stands at 18.2x EV/EBITDA and the company has 0.5x net cash on the balance sheet. This might seem expensive but I believe there is still more upside in the coming years for several reasons:

GDOTs management is executing on their strategy and does not listen to certain shareholders or sell side analysts (this was one of the reasons why numerous sell-side analysts had a sell rating on the stock 2-3 years ago) in order to create shareholder value.

Growth is self-financed: GDOT is cash flow positive and is growing EBITDA at a high ROCE (43%). The company is growing revenues by 16% this year and is guiding EBITDA margin improvements of 1% a year. This figure might be lower because of investments to grow the business. The drag on margin expansion is a choice but ultimately the improvements will appear in the financial performance in the coming years.

GDOT is the process of creating an ecosystem that will improve retention over time. The company started as a prepaid card provider for under-banked clients (the market is growing - some customers have no choice but to use GDOT, others do not trust traditional banks). In 2014 GDOT acquired TPG, a tax processing firm. This was a smart move, both strategically and financially because of revenue synergies that ultimately also led to fixed cost leverage.

The prepaid card business is solid and the customer base is growing. All operating metrics are moving in the right direction and ultimately this is reflected in higher margins and free cash flow generation.

The company’s Banking as a Service offering, enables qualified third-party partners to access Green Dot’s banking and technology assets to design, build and distribute their own bespoke financial services (for example programs for Apple, Intuit, and Uber). The fact that companies like Apple chose GDOT as their partner speaks for itself.

In summary, GDOT is a great business and a stock to own in the long run. Based on my assumptions the stock will return 15% a year for the coming 5 years. The quality of the business model and downside protection in terms of FCF generation more than justify the current multiple.

The stock is not cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, but given all the characteristics described above, it is not unreasonable to believe that a larger player (banks, credit card or technology companies) might want to buy GDOT. The company would be a great fit for each.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.