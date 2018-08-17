Deere Is Trading Between A Value Level And A Risky Level

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) makes equipment for farming, snow removal, lawn maintenance and construction. Deere is a company that should benefit from an improving economy and potential infrastructure spending, but investors are getting impatient.

Deere closed Thursday at $137.35 down 12.2% year to date and is in bear market territory 21.6% below its all-time intraday high of $175.26 set on Feb. 16. The stock traded as low as $131.26 on May 3 and is up 4.6% since then. The stock traded lower pre-market and is approaching my semiannual value level of $132.91.

Deere reported earnings of $2.78 per share before the opening bell this morning. The company has been under pressure given the ongoing trade dispute between the USA and China. A trade War would cause the company’s costs to rise. The company may also be hurting by the stalled housing market.

The daily chart for Deere

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Shares of Deere began 2018 continuing to the upside on strong technical momentum. The stock market correction pushed the stock lower to a test of my annual pivot of $150.12 on Feb. 9. A positive reaction to earnings released on Feb. 16, resulted in strength to the all-time intraday high of $175.26 set on Feb. 16. The stock then declined to its 2018 low of $131.28 set on May 3. My annual pivot of $150.12 was a magnet between Feb. 9 and June 15. Weakness eventually led to the formation of a ‘death cross’ set on June 27 when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average indicating that lower prices lie ahead. This weakness led to a secondary low of $132.83 on Aug. 15 which was a test of my semiannual value level at $132.91.

The weekly chart for Deere

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Deere is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average at $140.81. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $196.06 which is also the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Oct. 7, 2016 when the average was $85.49. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 24.25 this week down from 26.44 on Aug. 10.

Given these charts and analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $132.91 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and monthly quarterly risky levels of $150.12 and $150.88, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $171.82.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.