58.com, Inc. (WUBA) CEO Michael Yao on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Yao

Thanks, Rene, and thanks, everyone, for joining. We had a great second quarter. I’d like to quickly go over some highlights first. Our revenues exceeded the high end of our guidance, while our sales and marketing head count decreased 4% year-over-year. This shows a substantial improvement in efficiency.

Our app traffic continued to grow quite rapidly. A respected third party ranking company ranked us number two in terms of app growth among all the major apps in China during the quarter. Our engagement metrics are improving too. Users are communicating more amongst themselves with the tools of our platform. Users are spending more time because of better content, more pictures, 3D imaging, video and even live streaming. Some of the content is done by our editorial teams, some is UGC, audios, AI, Big Data technology. Our margins have greatly improved since we acquired Ganji. But our margin this quarter went down slightly compared to the same period last year. This is because of a branding campaign we launched for Zhuan Zhuan, our second hand used goods platform and other marketing expenses for Wuba Tongcheng WUBA town to further penetrate into rural areas.

We are extremely happy on what both Zhuan Zhuan and WUBA town have achieved so far. Even though the revenues they generate is immature and negatively impact our margins, the user traffic has grown very rapidly. We are focusing on user penetration instead of monetization at this stage. We believe this investment will generate much big returns going forward in a similar way WUBA town and Zhuan Zhuan did. I’d like to also share with you my longer-term vision and the strategy for the company. First, platform scale and growth are still most important. Typically, the big classified platform are, the better and the more effective they are. This creates a natural network effect. Our user growth has become difficult and expensive for many. We continue to find the new ways for growth such as expanding into lower tier cities. WUBA town is now commonly considered as a best practice case. We use WUBA’s underground knowledge and all of its very wide mobile proliferation, mobile internet and reach and coverage provide a valuable information platform for people in the rural areas. Zhuan Zhuan is another example. Through innovation, focus and some branding, we have more users on our used goods platform completing transactions than those who purely look for information.

Looking at the big picture, Big Data is viewed as smaller brand than Baidu and the Taobao. But in typical classified categories, such as housing and the jobs, we are all of the leading in the field. There’s lots of room to grow in terms of users. We will continue to facilitate user growth and grow our platforms through scale, through product innovation and the tact branding campaigns.

Second, there is still a lot we can do to improve user experience and engagement. Classifieds is evolving into more than just an information platform. We see huge potential to leverage technology on our platform to make such a result and the product dimension more intelligent. We can also use Big Data and AI to make communication tools and the multimedia better. Looking for a job, a home, a car or even a moving company is a very, very important decision. We have clearly become the largest platform in terms of quantity of information, but we can generate even more commercial value if we can still use -- find the right information or service in this time and make easily and better decisions. We are also looking to provide more service, mostly online rather than just information. For example, Anjuke is offering more service for real estate agents such as SaaS, trading, photos of real estate and even transactional support. We are exploring ways to provide service beyond just viewing and planning for jobs online, such as job training, assessment, networking opportunities, insurance, et cetera. By positioning our platform more broadly for self users, we instantly find a whole new world of things we can do by leveraging technology and the efficiency. Lastly, monetization is important and the potential is still huge. Our subscription-based business paying members has grown to 12.9 million in the second quarter. This is more than 10 times the number we had five years ago. The market potential for our service is still massive. There are still tens of millions of SMEs in China, many of whom mid to higher or marketed locally. We also know secondary housing market is still smaller than primary home and that we expect this to change in the years to come. This will create an even big addressable market for us.

When it comes to pricing, we have been very modest overall because our focus has traditionally been on the growing payment users. So we believe there’s still a lot of room to improve monetization, especially when traffic continues to grow at a huge pace. We believe we will continue to grow over the longer term as we offer more value to our users. Our margin will also improve as the scale of our platform and the efficiency increases. To ensure our longer-term success, we will continue to invest in developing technology, attracting and retaining the best talent and the marketing. So for instance, in second half, we will spend more on advertising across our brand and continue to hire [indiscernible]. I’m confident in our strategy and ability to create longer-term value for all our shareholders. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes. Thanks, Michael, and this is Hao. Thanks again, everyone, for joining our Q2 -- our second quarter 2018 financials. Total revenues were RMB 2.4 billion an increase of 32% year-over-year in RMB terms, above our guidance of RMB 3.1 billion to RMB 3.2 billion. The sequential increase in our growth rate was largely due to the fact that Q1 had Chinese New Year, which is 19 days later than ‘17. So Q1 was more difficult to compare with 2017, whereas Q2, we didn’t have this irregularity. Our gross margin was 90% compared with 90.9% during the same period last year. Operating expenses were RMB 2.3 billion, up about 32% year-over-year. Within sales and marketing expenses, advertising accounted for RMB 853 million, up about 64% year-over-year following the launch of brand campaign for Zhuan Zhuan, our used goods transaction platform. The campaign has been overall successful so far, and it’s helping to accelerate user growth in the online used goods segment, which we believe is still in its infancy with very low penetration rate.

Excluding advertising, the majority of other operating expenses were largely head count-related expenses. However, at the end of Q2, our head count was about 22,000. Within that, sales and customer service and marketing staff accounted for roughly 16,000, which was down of about 4% year-over-year. Excluding advertising, therefore all other expense lines are growing at a slower rate than revenues, including the non-advertising sales and marketing, R&D and G&A expenses, implying a big improvement in overall efficiency of the operation.

In Q2, GAAP and non-GAAP operating profit grew 27.6% and 24.1%, respectively, from the same period a year ago. Other income in Q2 was RMB 94.1 million compared with other income of RMB 41.5 million in the same period of 2017. GAAP and non-GAAP net profit grew 27.1% and 23.6%, respectively, from same period a year ago.

In the interest of time, I won’t go through the first half results in the same level of details, but I would like to highlight some key financials. Total revenues for the first half were RMB 5.9 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year in RMB terms. Operating expense during the first half tell roughly the same story as Q2. Other than advertising, all other major operating expense lines grew at a slower rate than that of revenues. Advertising expenses increased 48.4% due to the increase in spending for Zhuan Zhuan and other 58 brands, such as 58 and Anjuke. Overall, we’re happy with the results of these increased advertising expenses.

In the first half, GAAP and non-GAAP operating profit grew 52.9% and 39.3%, respectively, from same period a year ago. GAAP and non-GAAP net profit grew 66.1% and 46.4%, respectively, from the same period a year ago.

Now on to the guidance. We expect third quarter 2018 revenues to be between RMB 3.45 billion and RMB 3.55 billion, a 27% and 30% year-over-year growth rate effectively. These estimates reflect the company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change. The government’s policies with respect to housing continues to focus on controlling the real estate prices. With this in mind, we expect housing market transaction levels, especially in Tier 1, Tier 2 cities to remain quite low. This may cause a reduction in our aging customer numbers in Tier 1, Tier 2 cities. We’re actively pushing our businesses into lower tier cities to increase more market share there to offset the softness of Tier 1, Tier 2 cities.

China’s macro economy situation is having limited negative impact on our categories outside of housing. China’s overall service sectors continue to account for a increasing in larger part of the economy, which fits very well with the local services nature of our platform’s content. Demand for jobs, used cars, used goods and other local services categories continue to remain quite strong. The fact that consumers and business users are increasingly engaging more online, the trend will continue to benefit us as well.

With that, I’d like to open up the call for Q&A. Operator, please begin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Wendy Huang of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Frank Chen

This is Frank Chen on behalf of Wendy Huang. We basically have three questions. The first one is about housing category. How should we look at our housing revenue growth going forward? And also, can management help to break down the house category revenue by new home, secondary home and rental market? And the second one is, on Zhuan Zhuan. We’ve noticed that after Zhuan Zhuan is added into Weixin Wallet in early July. It’s traffic grew exponentially. Can management share some more color with us about Zhuan Zhuan’s latest GMV trend and our monetization plan on Zhuan Zhuan? And the third one is, on the guidance. We notice that the guidance for third quarter is pretty strong. Can management share with us the driver behind this strong guidance? Thank you, that’s all my questions.

Hao Zhou

I will take probably the revenue-related questions and Michael can talk about monetization on Zhuan Zhuan platform. For competitive reasons, we don’t disclose revenue growth rates by the different sectors, but I can share with you that we are still growing our housing revenue. As I said in my prepared remarks, Tier 1, Tier 2 cities are difficult because we have pretty big market share there already. However, the secondary transaction volume continues to be quite low. So therefore, the commission dollar of these big cities are not increasing. So therefore, the agency customers are struggling somewhat. So the market definitely is not as hard as 2015 and ‘16. So it’s more stable now. So we’re defending our price quite well, but it’s increasingly hard for us to get more aging customers. So the growth will come from Tier 3, Tier 4 cities where there are less negative policies and we initially have less market share. So with more focus and more resources allocated to those cities, we can grow faster. So we are increasing our aging customer numbers there and the overall commission dollar in many places is also increasing. So that benefits us as well. So overall, we’re still able to grow our housing revenue, but obviously not as fast as back in 2015 and ‘16 when the market was good.

Now with that, I also want to reinforce our message is that we still like the housing sector because -- especially the secondary and rental business. Because -- that your third question related to the splits of housing revenues, which I can share a bit is, we are a majority secondary player, okay? A majority of our business are being housing and secondary housing, okay, and with smaller percentage, smaller portion from primary homes.

But the secondary in China, in the total market volume transaction point of view, it’s just smaller than primary. So Chinese housing real estate market is still going through a developing phase where more new homes are being built. And so from the trajectory of all other more developed countries, when you go through that stage, you’ll end up in the future having more secondary home transaction volume. So I think it’s being in the leader of the secondary home transactions is a very good place to be because the overall market over time will get bigger. No doubt about that.

So even though there may be short-term policy-related fluctuations that’s impacting our growth rate from year to year, but the longer-term trend of the market being bigger and of potential revenue being bigger, of even our customer being bigger number is very clear. So I think this is still very attractive segment. We have a good market -- a very good leading market share. Compared to SouFun, I think we’re gaining market share in terms of online housing markets. So I think it’s great place to be in and we have good positions, okay? And maybe Michael will talk about monetization of Zhuan Zhuan.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. Briefly in English, Zhuan Zhuan, we feel very good about the platform. It is the used goods trading platform. It’s probably already the top five of ecommerce platforms in China, if you put used goods and even new goods together. So I think it’s very sizable in terms of traffic. Obviously, it’s growing very fast as well, probably faster than most other more established platforms as well because of a relatively shorter history, and particularly, after Q2, where we spent more on advertising on brand and also get -- on the WeChat Wallet access, which provide additional momentum on users. So it’s very sizable already and it’s growing very fast. So we will continue to invest on advertising technology, et cetera, to further grow the platform. We believe that used goods online is still very underpenetrated. When compared with Mercari, a recent IPO in Japan, a used goods -- the biggest used goods trading platform in Japan, we believe that the potential is a lot. And in Japan, they have achieved 20 million MAUs already out of maybe 200 million people, but we have 1.4 billion in China. And so clearly, we have a lot of growth opportunity.

And if we compare the absolute traffic and order numbers, Zhuan Zhuan may have been very close or even bigger than Mercari already, but just that we have less revenue and transactions. So that will come. That will catch up over time, we believe. So it’s not -- in terms of monetization, obviously we’re much behind Mercari because they have been around longer and it’s generally a bit more difficult to monetize in China. And when you grow the platform, typically you focus on growing the scale first and make sure you’re a clear leader before you got to monetize. But we will plan to explore the monetization in the second half of next year -- second half this year and through next year so that we can be more sustainable in terms of reinvest the revenues into the growth in a longer period. So bottom line is, I think we’re very happy with the Zhuan Zhuan growth so far, and we will explore the monetization, and we’re very happy with our investment so far made in Zhuan Zhuan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thomas Chong of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chong

I have two questions today. My first question is actually about the KPI for our rural initiatives on Wuba Tongcheng. So can management share some KPIs for this app over the, like, the coming years? My second question is actually about what are the sales and marketing channels to acquire new customers? So how are management viewing the trend in customer acquisition costs?

Hao Zhou

Yes, I’ll take that. 58 Town, Wuba Tongcheng, currently we have penetrated into more than 10,000 towns by the end of July this year. And overall, in China, there may be around 40,000 towns. So I think we’re about 25% covered with last 12 months. So I think it’s very rapid growth that we have seen in the last 12 months. We feel very good about the progress. We feel very happy about the team, and we hope to increase the coverage to more than 20 towns, more than 50% covered. And just to keep things in perspective, we estimate that there might be around 400 million people in all these small towns. Let’s remind everyone that the urbanization percentage in China is a little bit less than 60%. So it’s important to deliver -- to acquire users in the cities, which is obviously huge, but in the outside of the cities, there is a huge amount of people too. And so that’s where the new opportunity is. That’s what we were doing 58 Town with and we find that the demand for the people in the countryside or rural areas is very similar. They look for jobs, they move around, they look for homes to stay. They want to buy cars and they look for services locally. And there was very little incumbent. There was not local newspaper. There was no sort of information portal as established as in the cities. So this is a huge opportunity, and the good news is that most of these guys have mobile Internet and have WeChat. So we do have the infrastructure already laid out by other companies and we need to take the application there. And you asked about how do we find new users, I think we find a pretty good way. We identify our partner in each of these towns and gather information. We have various incentive schemes to keep the people motivated, to grow the initial sort of fan base, try to grow out of there and then generate good content and we teach them what should be good content, what should be the quantity and what should be the split of subjects and we provide them with great tools, an app basically. So all of these guys have a app that makes things easier. They don’t need to be an IT expert to get this thing going in WeChat. So we made everything a lot easier and we -- because we’re very familiar. It’s very same know-how that how 58 was generated 13 years ago in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai. It’s just now we’re doing it in different areas, in small towns on the WeChat-based ecosystem. So I think we’re having very good success. And ultimately, there is lot of a revenue opportunity in 58 rural as well because when we connect consumers and merchants, we clearly are delivering commercial value. And there is revenue to be made down the road, not a priority for now, it’s only the year one , but I think we’re having very good success in the 58 Town initiative.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hillman Chan of Citi. Please go ahead.

Hillman Chan

I have two questions. The first one is on competition. So for Homelink and Beike, they are stepping up the efforts and also told how it just rolled out the [indiscernible]. How the management see the rising competition there? And what do you think of the landscape of the online property listing in two to three years from now? And then my second question is on the head count. Could you update us on the head count and also the sales head count breakdown and also the target this year and next year? How should we think about the sales efficiency in the longer term with half of our technologies and certain product enhancements?

Michael Yao

I will take the first question about the housing. [Foreign Language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. On competition on housing, yes, we noticed what Lianjia and Beike started to do about three or four months ago, sort of so-called opening up the platform and inviting other agents and they’re spending on advertising as well. But generally, we welcome competition. Sometimes competition really makes us stronger. But what we have seen in the last three or four months is that the negative impact to us is quite immaterial. First of all, what they had done with these two apps is offering very similar user experience. So we kind of don’t understand the logical differentiation there. And so therefore, what you find is when Beike is growing in the traffic and Homelink, the original app is losing traffic because the users are basically shifting from one to the other, and the content is the same. So there is no point to look at both.

So in aggregate, if you add up Homelink and the Beike, the two apps together and compare that with the 58 housing app families, right, which includes 58 and Ganji and Anjuke, it’s very small. It’s less than 20% as far as we can see. And there has not been change so much after Homelink is spending very aggressively in the market. So that is sort of the results. And also from a revenue point of view or from a paying agent point of view, we have not noticed material reduction of agents or agents moving from our platform to theirs as for now. So that’s why you can see that revenue wise, we’re sitting quite well in this quarter and including next quarter as well, even though we don’t disclose the segment, but overall housing is doing quite well, I would check and tell you. So that’s the reality.

So in China, you always will have competition from incumbent ones and from new ones. But I think ultimately, it comes down to a platform how well we can improve our product, how we can add value to our users and agents. If we continue to do the best thing on our platform, I think we will be doing fine. So that’s on the housing competition point of view.

On the headcount -- human, we ended up with 22,000 by the end of Q2, which is very similar to last quarter or a year ago. So overall, the head count has been over the several quarters quite stable. Within that, R&D is increasing as we have always been quite open to hire more, and Michael suggested earlier as well, and sales and marketing is actually slightly lower. It’s about 4% down versus a year ago, which in absolute term, absolute number wise about 16% total -- 16,000 sales and marketing and customer service. So this is quite remarkable because to keep things in perspective with 4% less sales and marketing people, we delivered 32%, 33%, right, I have got exact number of revenue growth. So which means that the per person efficiency has increased a lot, which is driven by the best management obviously, but also a lot of technology improvement behind the scene in terms of automating the process, encouraging merchants to be more online, developing chat box, to replace some of the customer service and so there is -- it’s great work done so far.

And we believe there is lot of potential. You asked about ‘18, ‘19, I think at least over this year-end, things will be quite stable. They may be a few hundred’s up and down here and there, but overall, it would be the same that we always welcome more R&D teams. With a lot of technology projects, we have a huge amount of ideas and we need more talent, which we believe that will drive the growth in future. The sales and marketing teams will be fairly stable, and there will be areas where we need to add in lower tier cities, etcetera, but I think there will be also other areas we can rationalize our teams. And so overall is stable. If you look out to further years, I can tell you that maybe similar trend. I think we’ll benefit from bigger R&D teams and better R&D teams so that we continue to come up with innovation and better product. That could be a rural, like Zhuan Zhuan, like Anjuke, but I think there is still a lot of opportunity for us to be more self-served when it comes to merchant interaction and customer service, and therefore, we take more head count out of the existing sizable sales and marketing teams and therefore improving the margins -- overall margins. So that’s currently our plan, and we’ll continue to work. It’s not going to happen in one or two quarters. It will be a continuous process in the next two to three years, but we feel pretty confident.

Michael Yao

[Foreign language]

Hao Zhou

Yes. Just one more thing, I think we also look at some data of which is third party’s right, in terms of time span, Beike versus Anjuke, for instance, or retention ratios. I think we’re doing better. We’re significantly better than their numbers. Some of the metrics, Beike is only half of Anjuke’s number. So I think it doesn’t surprise us because we have been doing a lot of things on the housing platforms, particularly Anjuke, improving the content, improving the communication channels, having more video-based property listings and even live streamings. Increasingly more, we have 3D, virtual real estates information of data as well. We’re improving data quality as well. And so I think it’s very happy to see that some of the work is paying off in terms of user engagement and increasing metrics. We’re also improving the quality. We have the so-called Asian value add by working with the agencies, for instance, to provide the property that are available online. So people see these properties and they go off, they will be able to view the exact properties.

So we also made an investment in 5i5j, right, as many of you have seen. It was also along the same lines in terms of building a better relationship and trust level with the agency customers allow us to better collaborate, to allow both of us to better collaborate together on some of the user experience projects in terms of housing listing, quality improvements in terms of joint database development, et cetera so -- including SaaS opportunities for real estate agents and agency companies. So as Michael said in the prepared remarks, and there is a lot we still can do and we have done also on the housing platform. So I think a lot of these things are paying off in terms of continuous growing traffic growth. Our traffic growth definitely is faster in housing than revenue growth that I can tell you. So -- but we will continue to do that. I think over the long run, we will recoup that value and it’s very difficult for competitors to keep up.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Natalie Wu of CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

I have two questions here. The first question is regarding our real estate business. Actually, we’ve seen relatively weak overall housing transaction volume recently, especially in Tier 1, Tier 2 cities, but for WUBA has been keeping a very resilient real estate revenue growth in the past few quarters. So could management share some thoughts on why this gap or divergence could exist and how long should we expect this divergence could last going forward? That’s my first question. My second question is about our recent deal for acquiring some stake in Youjia. So could management share some thoughts on why we’re making this investment in Youjia? And if WUBA has any plan going forward to invest in other real estate agent companies?

Hao Zhou

Yes, I will take the revenue question, Natalie. Yes, it is true. As I said also in my own remarks, the transaction volumes in especially Tier 1, Tier 2 cities have been stable. It was less than 2016, for instance, when the market was very hard, so was already down a bit. And in some cities, it was down quite a lot. And your question is, why we can continue our revenue? I think first of all, we continue to provide better services to our agency customers. As we have said, there is a lot of feature-based improvements. We provide more tools to them. We actually have them to save time and also, we are able to grow our traffic quite nicely even in a difficult environment. This is kind of remarkable because overall transactions are fewer now, but consumers are still considering. So they’re still doing their homework online and as we improve our user experience, we are seeing that they’re spending more time and actually more users looking at it. As a result, the ROI of the marketing investment from the agency customers are getting better. So overall, the market is now getting bigger, as we speak because of the positive transaction ever, but actually, we are getting better. So with that, I think we defend our price quite well and we hope to continue to grow our market share. You can see actually from other peer housing Internet companies earning release that actually we are able to grow our revenue, but whereas our peers are declining in their revenue. I think that likely their traffic or their user engagement or user experience work cannot just keep up with what we have been doing. So I think this is great. How long it can sustain? I think at least it seems like it’s stabilizing now, unlike in ‘17, that volume has dropped quite a lot from high point of ‘16, but at least in ‘18, it seems like it’s stabilizing now. I think as long as it’s stable, I think we will continue to sort of defend our revenue quite well. And as I said in the previous answers to previous questions, overall the secondary market is not that place to be because there will be more secondary home inventory and transaction and commission over the long term, right? So the new homes built today will become second home inventories and transactions in the years to come. So I think we just continue to improve our product and I think the volume will eventually come back and the commission increase will eventually come back and our revenue will eventually reaccelerate. And lower tier cities are doing quite well as well. So I think we feel pretty good about our housing franchise today. Now Michael will probably comment on 5i5j.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Hao Zhou

Yes, three points on 5i5j investment. First of all, it is a publicly listed company in A shares and so I think the quality overall is pretty good, at least better than a private company and more exposure, more disclosure and more sort of management -- better management. But obviously, we didn’t invest to control the company. I mean it’s about 8%, it’s minor percent and 5i5j will continue to operate independently. Their business is primarily offline brokerage business, which they apparently are doing better than us. We are not an expert in offline as well. We are online expert. It’s just that they are very complimentary to us. We’re mutually complementary and we want to collaborate. So we don’t want to interfere what they’re best at and they obviously don’t want to interfere with what we’re doing. But we want to help each other better. So that was the rationale. It clearly doesn’t mean that 58 is going into offline brokerage industry like some of the misconception was after we announced that or some of the other Internet companies did before in the housing space. But clearly, it’s a different thing.

We also invested to really increase the trust levels between the brokerage companies and us. Because in China, it’s a pretty tricky relationship between the offline brokerage companies and Internet companies, right? Because I don’t want to name names, but there used to be some previous Internet companies in housing that does change their models quite drastically and go into offline brokerage companies. So people have that memory. So it is a complex relationship, even though there are customers and we have said that we don’t want to go into offline but again, it’s still pretty complex relationship. The trust level is not as high as we wanted to be. So that’s why, with that investment hopefully with 5i5j, we’ll be doing some of the joint projects interfacing the systems, linking the system from the two companies together, synchronizing the real estate property listings, so that we have more high-quality and genuine housing information. There are some imperfections about our housing industry quality as well, but I think with these kind of collaboration, we can improve that. And they are very big. They are the second biggest in China. So we all of a sudden have a lot of very high-quality housing listings and that we’re trying to working to interface them online so that the users benefit from that as well and along with some other projects, once they have a huge short -- long-term rental common leasing platform. So they kind of doing this on their own. They have about 400,000 or so of homes that they are managing on a rental basis. And obviously, they can benefit from us in terms of Internet helping them to find potential users and these are -- so it’s a huge value as well. And that business alone, I think in private market probably is worth several billion dollars. And it’s 100% within the listed company today. So the third point is, we believe that it has good value. After our investment, the stock price is still above our investment price. So even from a financial investment point of view, we believe it’s a good deal, where they have made a 30% stock dividend in end of June, so you need to do the conversion of their stock price. But on a converted basis, the current share price is still better than our investment price. So we’re above the water. We’re not losing -- we’re not making losses on that investment just from a financial point of view. So altogether, I think that’s to build better relationship and to improve our user experience on a housing platform. It does not mean that we are going to the offline brokerage business at all.

