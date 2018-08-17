Loxo Oncology: Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire (Part 2/2)

A DCF model supports their current valuation. Growth opportunities arise from trends in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and advancements earlier in their pipeline.

Based on comparable kinase inhibitors, Larotrectinib and LOXO-292 are set to achieve high margins, even after accounting for royalty payments to Array.

With the expiry of certain covenants on September 30th from their collaboration with Array, Loxo will assume responsibility for conducting all preclinical research and development for the first time.

Loxo Oncology looks to attract a new class of investors as they strive to transition from a clinical-stage biotech to a fully-commercial company.

In my previous article on Loxo Oncology (LOXO), I introduced the challenges facing LOXO as they transition to becoming a commercial-stage biotech company. In that article, I discuss their R&D strategy, scientific platform, and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.

In this article, I delve into LOXO's business development, exploring their partnerships with Array/Bayer and analyzing factor's affecting their valuation.

Playing the middleman in drug development:

Loxo maintains two key licensing agreements: they in-license a scientific platform and IP from Array, and out-license their TRK franchise (larotrectinib and LOXO-195) to Bayer for commercial development. In one door and out the other.

Loxo initiated the research collaboration with Array on July 3, 2013. The agreement has been subject to multiple amendments over the past 5 years, and includes the following provisions:

Terms for the collaboration agreement with Array

Source: Form 10K

Headcount support for Array research is set to expire September 30th, 2018. Historically, Loxo has paid $10-20mn annually in R&D expense related to the Array collaboration. This marks a key transition for Loxo. With the expiry of these covenants in the Array agreement, Loxo will be entirely responsible for conducting its own pre-clinical R&D. It is worth noting that none of their assets have been developed in-house. They excel in clinical development--not drug discovery.

Loxo initiated the commercialization agreement with Bayer in November 2017. The terms for the agreement are outlined as follows:

Terms for the commercialization agreement with Bayer:

Source: Form 10K

I like this agreement as a Loxo shareholder for two reasons:

Near-term milestone payments outweigh more-distant losses from profit-sharing agreement. Larotrectinib is not a blockbuster. We are looking at maybe $500-750mn in peak sales, at least 5-7 years out. $400mn upfront, with up to $450mn in near-term milestones and shared commercial costs is a great trade for 50% of distant cash flows. Cash now provides solvency to continue advancing their RET program, and some funny money in case they look to build out additional preclinical assets. They retain all rights to LOXO-292 and the more valuable RET program. RET alterations are a much larger market (2-3x more patients) with more clearly defined patient populations. The Bayer agreement allows Loxo to focus additional effort to the RET program when they would otherwise be more distracted dealing with a difficult larotrectinib launch.

To-date, Loxo has not completed any milestones for the agreement and has recognized approximately $51mn of the $400mn upfront payment received from Bayer.

Loxo Oncology quarterly financials, updated as of 30-JUN-18

Loxo maintains a healthy balance sheet with $706mn in cash, equivalents, and long-term investments. Cash burn should exceed the company's net loss for the next couple of years due to deferred revenue from the Bayer collaboration. Notably, LOXO reported decreased operating expenses from R&D and increased SG&A expense from the first to second quarter of 2018.

Low production costs for kinase inhibitors afford high margins in oncology:

Production costs for common kinase inhibitors range from $100-$4,000 per patient, per year. With annual treatment costs over $100,000 and rising, kinase inhibitors afford extremely high gross margins.

Production and treatment costs for similar kinase inhibitors

Drug Annual production cost Annual treatment cost Gross margin Imatinib $128-$316 $108,000 99.8+% Erlotinib $240 $80,000 99.7% Sorafenib $1,450 $140,000 99.0% Lapatinib $4,020 $75,000 94.6%

Source: Cost-effectiveness of kinase inhibitors for hematologic malignancies: a systematic and critical review

Wetting our feet with a valuation:

In previous articles, I discussed market sizing for NTRK fusions and RET alterations. Here, I build a DCF valuation for Loxo Oncology based on the core factors discussed in this series. Key assumptions in this model include:

Modest sales for Larotrectinib in 2019 and 2020 reflect difficulties of accessing patients with NTRK fusions. Initial sales are based on estimated historical patient accrual. Long-run sales approach 50-60% of patients with actionable mutations.

Larotrectinib/LOXO-292 price ($175,000) and margin are based on comparable treatments and trends in drug pricing, with the margin (85%) adjusted to reflect single-digit royalties payable to Array.

Lower market penetration for LOXO-292 reflects competition in the space for RET inhibitors, such as from Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).

Operating expenses are based on pro forma projections for 2018 expenses with a 10% growth rate.

All milestones as part of the Bayer agreement are assumed to be met within 5 years.

Terminal values are calculated using a 5-year annuity, based on the estimated lifetime for their intellectual property

DCF Valuation for Loxo Oncology

Additional assumptions: 7% discount rate, 21% income tax rate, 2% terminal sales growth rate, 3% drug price growth, 5% growth in total number of cancer patients, 15-20% tiered global sales royalties (larotrectinib).

As with any DCF valuation, there is an incredible amount of uncertainty surrounding cash flows, expenses, etc., and the results should be taken with a few grains of salt. However, I share a few observations with the reader:

Loxo's valuation. As of August 15th, Loxo had a market cap of $4.8bn. The cash flows I present highlight a base case that supports their valuation at a 7% annualized return. Weighing the factors discussed in this series, I consider it more likely that Loxo exceeds these expectations for several reasons. Firstly, this valuation omits potential sales revenues generated from the rest of their pipeline, including LOXO-195, LOXO-305 (BTK inhibitor), and the FGFR program. Positive data in any one of these programs will catalyze positive price movements. Secondly, I consider LOXO-292 sales likely to outperform the cash plows presented. The degree of market penetration may be bolstered by a currently best-in-class dataset and increased adoption of NGS assays.

Larotretinib profits. After accounting for COGS, royalties payable to Array, and profit sharing with Bayer, the Larotrectinib franchise is a very modest asset. Even ignoring the Bayer agreement, the margins are small for Loxo--supporting the conclusion that immediate upfront and milestone payments are a good deal for the firm.

After accounting for COGS, royalties payable to Array, and profit sharing with Bayer, the Larotrectinib franchise is a very modest asset. Even ignoring the Bayer agreement, the margins are small for Loxo--supporting the conclusion that immediate upfront and milestone payments are a good deal for the firm. The firm still has 3-4 years minimum until achieving profitability. Their current cash position of ~$700mn should be sufficient to fund operations during this time.

Concluding thoughts:

The days of Loxo's double-digit data-driven catalysts are winding down. Larotrectinib has been priced by the market with a high probability of approval and I expect only modest gains as reasonable data at EMSO and a positive PDUFA in November derisk larotrectinib. Similarly, the RET program has been valued with high prospects. The future upside of this company instead comes with their ability to achieve stable growth.

The fundamentals are there for the company to fulfill this transition. The company practices stellar science. Their ability to access patient's with low-frequency actionable mutations will be aided by widespread industry trends in diagnostic sequencing. And their success in business development highlights strong management with a clear strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOXO, BPMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.