Mallinckrodt Is An Attractive Buy Opportunity In 2018

Acthar Gel is expected to fetch more than $1.0 billion in revenues in 2018.

The year 2018 is turning out to be transformative for Mallinckrodt (MNK). In Q2 2018, the company reported $632 million worth sales, which was a 5% rise on a year-over-year or YoY basis. Non-GAAP EPS also rose from $1.36 in Q2 2017 to $1.78 in Q2 2018.

Mallinckrodt has raised its YoY net sales growth rate guidance from 4% to 7%, while EPS guidance has been raised from $6.50 to $6.90 (linked above).

In the backdrop of improving financial guidance, I believe this is an opportune time to pick up Mallinckrodt. In this article, I will explain in detail why I consider Mallinckrodt to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

Clinical Data will further boost Acthar Gel’s revenue prospects in 2018.

Added to Mallinckrodt’s portfolio through $5.8 billion worth acquisition of Questcor Pharmaceuticals in August 2014, Acthar Gel is already approved for 19 indications. This drug is expected to earn more than $1.0 billion worth revenues (linked above) in FY 2018. And the company is also investing heavily in Acthar for generating data in in-label indications as well as for expanding label in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indication.

On June 18, 2018, Mallinckrodt announced preliminary interim data from Phase 4 trials for Acthar Gel in highly refractory patient population in rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis indications. Another paper published in June 2018 highlighted the efficacy of Acthar Gel in kidney transplant recipients with newly diagnosed or recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS, and who fail to respond to other therapies such as therapeutic plasma exchange and/or rituximab. This new data, as well as other emerging data sets for Acthar Gel in indications such as lupus and pulmonary sarcoidosis, can play a pivotal role in expanding access for the drug.

Inomax and Ofirmev have expanded Mallinckrodt’s footprint in the hospital segment.

Mallinckrodt expects its hospital business to rise in mid-to-high single digit range in 2018. (linked above)

Added to the company’s portfolio through $2.3 billion worth acquisition of Ikaria in April 2015, vasodilator, Inomax, has strengthened Mallinckrodt’s presence in the critical care segment. The company expects stable short and long-term demand for this product in the neonatal intensive care segment. Beyond this, the cardiovascular indication has also helped in boosting penetration of the drug in Japan. Mallinckrodt is also focused on advancing the development of next-generation Inomax delivery device.

Mallinckrodt acquired Ofirmev, through $1.3 billion worth acquisition of Cadence Pharmaceuticals in March 2014. Targeting the acute-care hospital market, this drug is witnessing high demand due to increasing preference of customers for non-opioid or multimodal pain management. The drug expects to benefit from the various recovery standards that are being set up by hospitals for optimal post-surgery recovery.

Sucampo acquisition can prove to be a major milestone for Mallinckrodt in future years.

In February 2018, Mallinckrodt announced the acquisition of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, which is expected to be accretive to the bottom line by 30 cents in 2018 and at least 60 cents accretive in 2019. This deal added assets such as AMITIZA and RESCULA, VTS-270 and CPP-1X/sulindac, to Mallinckrodt’s portfolio. AMITIZA is a leading player in the branded constipation market and is indicated for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults, opioid-induced constipation in adult patients, and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in women above 18 years of age. Rescula is indicated for open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Mallinckrodt expects AMITIZA and RESCULA to earn up to $200 million in revenues in 2018 (linked above).

Mallinckrodt is now focused on advancing the development of VTS-270, in rare, neurodegenerative, and fatal condition, Niemann-Pick Type C. The company will be starting discussions in Type A meeting with FDA related to the final statistical plan for the drug in August 2018 (linked above). This drug, which has an orphan drug designation in the U.S., is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials.

The company is also studying CPP-1X/sulindac in collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals in Phase 3 trial for the orphan disease, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. This trial is expected to be completed by end of 2018, and topline results are anticipated in early 2019 (linked above).

Mallinckrodt owns multiple promising assets in its research pipeline.

Mallinckrodt Boasts of multiple promising opportunities in its research pipeline. The company has completed 2/3rd of the enrollment in Phase 3 trial evaluating terlipressin in hepatorenal syndrome type 1 indication.

Mallinckrodt has also completed half of the enrollment in a study evaluating regenerative skin therapy, StrataGraft, for treating patients with deep partial burns. This therapy is also being evaluated in patients with full-thickness burns. The company plans to convince the FDA for early submission of NDA for this therapy if data from these trials are positive. Mallinckrodt has also consulted with EMA to design Phase 3 program for StrataGraft in Europe.

Finally, Mallinckrodt is also working to advance its Phase II investigational Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, MNK-1411. The company has secured a European orphan drug designation.

Investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks.

Acthar gel has been witnessing decline in sales due to the impact of withdrawal symptoms experienced by patients.

Mallinckrodt has also been a witness to regulatory setback when the FDA’s Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee and Pediatric Advisory Committee voted against the company’s investigational drug, stannsoporfin, for treating newborns of 35 weeks or more of gestational age and who can develop hyperbilirubinemia. The company now expects a decision from FDA by the PDUFA date of August 22, 2018.

Despite these risks, I consider Mallinckrodt to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

Going beyond organic and inorganic growth initiatives, Mallinckrodt is also working on divesting non-core assets such as Intrathecal Therapy business, Nuclear imaging business, and hemostasis business. This is expected to help the company improve efficiency and productivity, while also enabling it to focus on its Specialty Brands segments.

At end of Q2 2018, Mallinckrodt had cash balance close to $235.70 million and $6.36 billion debt (linked above) on its balance sheet. The company has highlighted debt-reduction as a major priority for FY 2018.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $26.41, I believe that the Zacks target price of $36 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Mallinckrodt to their portfolio in 2018

